Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms All3Media's B2 CFR, changes outlook to stable

25 Jul 2022

London, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed DLG Acquisitions Limited's (All3Media or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument ratings on the EUR405 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2026 and the GBP50 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025 (RCF) and the Caa1 instrument rating on the GBP75 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2027, all issued by DLG Acquisitions Limited. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change of outlook to stable from negative reflects (1) the strong recovery of All3Media's revenue and EBITDA in 2021 following a period of severe disruptions in 2020 resulting from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) Moody's expectation for sustained revenue and EBITDA growth in the next two years supported by the increasing demand for content reflecting increasing competition from streaming platforms, (3) the rating agency's assumption that sustained EBITDA growth in 2022 and 2023 will help bring adjusted gross leverage to below 6.0x - within the triggers set for the B2 CFR - from a peak of 13.4x at the end of 2020, and (4) the continued support provided by the company's shareholders through the funding of earn-outs related to acquisitions and the purchasing of content from the company", says Sebastien Cieniewski, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer, and lead analyst for All3Media.

However, the rating remains constrained by (1) All3Media's relatively modest scale compared with international competitors, (2) the company's geographical concentration of production revenues (by destination) around the UK and the US, and (3) the risk of M&A which may constrain de-leveraging from a high level.

All3Media experienced a strong rebound of activity in 2021 following significant disruptions, including lockdowns and social distancing measures, which affected operations in 2020 when top line declined by 12%. Revenue of GBP867 million in 2021 was up 32% on the prior year and above pre-COVID levels. Such a strong growth in  production revenue of GBP668 million (up 36% year-on-year) was due to the resumption of production following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Secondary  revenue also grew in the year and was up 19% on 2020. The recovery continued in the first half of 2022 with revenues 5.6% up on the prior year.

The recovery of EBITDA (as reported by the company pre-IFRS 16) was steeper than for revenues following a larger drop in 2020. Indeed, EBITDA increased to GBP71.7 million in 2021 from GBP43 million in 2020 reflecting revenue growth and the intrinsic operating leverage within the business. While the EBITDA margin (as reported by the company pre-IFRS 16) at 8.3% in 2021 was above the trough at 6.6% reached in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic it was still significantly below the level of 11.3% reached in 2019. This reflects the weak gross profit margin for the production segment partly due to additional covid costs which were not covered by insurance or broadcaster/distributor and the revenue and cost recognition in 2021 for productions started in 2020. Moody's projects that based on sustained revenue growth projected in 2022 and 2023 and a gradual recovery of the production gross profit margin, All3Media will deliver a double-digit EBITDA growth and an EBITDA margin approaching 10% by the end of 2023 despite higher costs related to overheads to support the growth of the business.

Thanks to the strong growth in EBITDA, Moody's projects that All3Media's adjusted gross leverage (as adjusted by Moody's mainly for costs and liabilities related to deferred compensation, consideration and put & call options in the profit and loss and cash flow statements, respectively, and redundancy, restructuring and transactional costs) will decrease to below 6.5x in 2022 and towards 5.5x in 2023 from 7.7x in 2022. The rating agency notes however that it will consider EBITDA post redundancy, restructuring and transaction costs for the calculation of Moody's adjusted leverage going forward adding approximately 0.5x to the forecast leverage ratios. Although Moody's projects de-leveraging on an organic basis, All3Media will remain subject to M&A risk.

All3Media has received considerable support from shareholders (Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Liberty Global plc [Ba3 stable]) to build the business by acquisition, both in terms of upfront costs and earn-outs. The parent companies have provided such funds in the form of long-dated shareholder loans (structured to receive 100% equity credit under our Hybrid Equity Credit methodology). Most recently, in Q1 2022, All3Media received GBP55 million of cash from its shareholders, of which GBP12.7 million was paid out in the same quarter for earn-outs with the balance paid in April 2022.

Moody's considers that All3Media's liquidity is adequate. Liquidity is supported by its on-balance sheet cash of Â£91 million (excluding Â£49 million production cash) at the end of March 2022 of which a portion was used in April 2022 for earn-outs. As of the end of Q1 2022, availability under the GBP50 million RCF was limited at only GBP10 million – this availability had increased to GBP17.5 million by the end of Q2 2022 following a GBP7.5 million repayment during the quarter. Additionally, All3Media should generate positive free cash flow (FCF) over the next two years.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Given the presence of a second lien loan in this all bank loan structure and a springing financial covenant, the rating agency has used a 50% family recovery rate reflecting its Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology. The B2 instrument rating on the RCF and the first lien term loan – in line with the CFR – reflects the relatively limited loss absorption cushion provided by the second lien term loan ranking behind and rated Caa1. The RCF and first lien term loan benefit from guarantees from operating subsidiaries and a security package composed mostly of share pledges. The second lien term loan benefits from the same guarantee and security package but on a subordinated basis.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that All3Media will experience sustained revenue and EBITDA growth in 2022 and 2023 supporting a de-leveraging to below 6.0x over the period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The B2 CFR is currently weakly positioned due to high leverage and no upgrade in the near term is anticipated. However, positive rating momentum may arise over time, if (1) the company continues to increase its scale and geographical diversification; (2) its Moody's-adjusted leverage falls sustainably below 5.0x; (3) its RCF/Net Debt improves above 10% and (4) liquidity improves such that All3Media is able to meet earn-out obligations on a self-financing basis.

Negative rating momentum may develop if (1) Moody's adjusted leverage remains well above 6.0x on a sustained basis; (2) free cash flow is negative for a prolonged period of time; (3) All3Media fails to deliver growth in its core markets; and (4) the shareholders rein in their strategic and financial support particularly for funding future acquisition earn-out payments.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

DLG Acquisitions Limited is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Liberty Global plc. Through its subsidiaries, the company operates as an active producer and distributor of television programming with international presence.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sebastien Cieniewski
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

