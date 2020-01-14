info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Alleghany Corporation’s ratings (Baa1 senior), stable outlook

14 January 2020

New York , January 14, 2020 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa1 senior debt and long-term issuer ratings of Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany, NYSE: Y) and the A1 insurance financial strength (IFS) rating of Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (TransRe). In the same rating action, Moody's has affirmed the A2 IFS ratings of RSUI Indemnity Company and Landmark American Insurance Company (collectively, RSUI), the principal operating companies of Alleghany Property and Casualty Insurance Group. Refer to list below for all ratings impacted by this action. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alleghany Corporation/TransRe

According to Moody's, the rating affirmation of Alleghany reflects the group's strong competitive position as a leading global broker-market reinsurer and its long-standing track record in the primary US excess and surplus (E&S) market, strong capital adequacy, conservative financial leverage and very good holding company liquidity. These strengths are tempered by the group's significant exposure to natural and manmade catastrophes, potential reserve volatility given its sizable presence in the medium to long-tail casualty lines, and earnings volatility from catastrophe losses.

For the first nine months of 2019, Alleghany reported net income of $826 million, compared to net income of $752 million for the prior year period, largely driven by higher investment income and improved underwriting results. The consolidated combined ratio for Alleghany improved to 94.3% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 97.6% in the prior year period, largely attributed to improved pricing and lower catastrophes, offset by lower reserve releases. Alleghany maintains strong holding company liquidity and conservative financial leverage (less than 20%). In addition, Alleghany Capital owns several private equity interests in various non-insurance operations that could provide increasing unregulated cash flows to the parent over time.

Alleghany's Baa1 senior debt rating is three notches below TransRe's A1 insurance financial strength rating reflecting our standard notching for the US insurance holding companies.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of Alleghany's or TransRe's ratings include: 1) a material improvement in competitive position of TransRe in line with higher rated global reinsurance peers such as Munich Re and Swiss Re; 2) reduced catastrophe risk at the consolidated level as well as at TransRe relative to shareholders' equity; 3) sustained strong earnings relative to peers; 4) financial leverage maintained below 15%.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Alleghany's or TransRe's ratings include: 1) material increase in aggregate catastrophe exposures relative to capital at Alleghany and TransRe; 2) sustained weaker earnings relative to peers; 3) decline in shareholders' equity by more than 10% over a twelve-month period; 4) material adverse reserve development at TransRe.

RSUI

According to Moody's, the rating affirmation of RSUI reflects its strong competitive position in the US E&S insurance markets, solid track record of delivering superior underwriting profitability, and good and stable capital adequacy. These strengths are tempered by RSUI's significant exposure to natural and manmade catastrophes, large dependence on reinsurance, reserve risk from higher claims inflation given its sizable presence in long-tail casualty lines, and potential earnings volatility due to catastrophes.

For the first nine months of 2019, RSUI reported a combined ratio of 81.7% compared to a combined ratio of 84.5% for the same period in 2018, largely driven by lower catastrophe losses offset by lower reserve releases. RSUI reported net premiums written of $662 million for the first nine months of 2019, up 14% from the prior year period reflecting stronger rates and tighter terms and conditions in the E&S market.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of RSUI's ratings include: 1) explicit support including capital and/or reinsurance from TransRe or Alleghany; 2) significantly increased scale and spread of risk.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of RSUI's ratings include: 1) material increase in gross and net catastrophe exposure relative to statutory surplus; 2) statutory combined ratio above 100% on a sustained basis; 3) a decline in statutory surplus by more than 10% over a twelve-month period.

OUTLOOK

Alleghany/TransRe/RSUI

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the group will continue to deliver solid underwriting profitability, prudently manage gross and net catastrophe exposure and maintain good capitalization.

Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:

Alleghany Corporation – senior unsecured debt at Baa1, long term issuer rating at Baa1;

Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. – senior unsecured debt at Baa1;

Transatlantic Reinsurance Company – insurance financial strength at A1;

RSUI Indemnity Company – insurance financial strength at A2;

Landmark American Insurance Company – insurance financial strength at A2.

The rating outlook for these entities is stable.

Alleghany Corp. is a holding company that focuses primarily on domestic and international property & casualty reinsurance (through TransRe) and specialty primary insurance (primarily through RSUI Indemnity and Landmark insurance and to a considerably lesser degree through CapSpecialty, Inc.), which together comprise the Alleghany's P&C insurance operations. For the first nine months ending September 2019, Alleghany Corporation reported net premiums written of $4.2 billion and net income attributable to common shareholders of $826 million. Shareholders' equity was approximately $8.8 billion as of September 30, 2019.

The principal methodologies used in rating Alleghany Corporation were Reinsurers Methodology published in November 2019 and Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in November 2019. The principal methodology used in rating Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. and Transatlantic Reinsurance Company was Reinsurers Methodology published in November 2019. The principal methodology used in rating RSUI Indemnity Company and Landmark American Insurance Company was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's insurance financial strength ratings are opinions of the ability of insurance companies to pay senior policyholder claims and obligations. For more information, visit our website at www.moodys.com/insurance.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Siddhartha Ghosh
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Sarah Hibler
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody’s investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

