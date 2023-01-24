Moody's affirms Allegheny Generating Company's Baa2 Issuer Rating; outlook is stable

New York, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the Baa2 Issuer Rating of Allegheny Generating Company (AGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monongahela Power Company (Mon Power, Baa2 stable). The rating outlook is stable. AGC has a 16.25% minority ownership interest in a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated pump-storage hydroelectric generating facility in Bath County, Virginia.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"AGC's stable cash flow generation and debt level over the next 2-3 years will allow the company to maintain in steady credit metrics, including a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt in the low 20% range," said Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst. "More importantly, we expect AGC's ratio of CFO pre-WC after dividends to debt will remain low; approximately in the 5% range, primarily because the company's dividends to Mon Power have roughly been equal to net income historically," added Chung.

The Baa2 rating reflects AGC's connection with Mon Power as a wholly owned subsidiary and the reliance of upstream dividends to its parent. The rating considers AGC's predictable and stable cash flow driven by the FERC's supportive regulatory framework as well as Mon Power's ability to recover costs incurred by AGC through a regulatory mechanism authorized by the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The rating also incorporates our expectation that AGC will continue to distribute dividends to Mon Power that roughly equal its annual net income.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Bath County facility will continue to maintain a consistent operating performance and that AGC will exhibit steady financial metrics under Mon Power's ownership and West Virginia based on FERC's regulatory framework.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Any rating upgrade of AGC would likely require an upgrade of Mon Power. Due to the expectation that AGC will distribute 100% of its net income, AGC's CFO pre-WC after dividends to debt ratio is a more important driver of credit quality than the CFO pre-WC to debt ratio. If AGC's CFO pre-WC after dividends to debt is above 10% on a sustained basis, an upgrade could be considered.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Similarly, if Mon Power is downgraded, AGC could be downgraded. Also, a rating downgrade could be possible if its CFO pre-WC after dividends to debt ratio is below 5% on a sustained basis. If its financial profile deteriorates due to an increase in leverage or if AGC assumes or increases its exposure to commodity risk in the wholesale power markets, a rating downgrade could be possible.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Allegheny Generating Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allegheny Generating Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Allegheny Generating Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monongahela Power Company (Mon Power) and owns 16.25% of the Bath County facility, a FERC-regulated pumped-storage hydroelectric generating facility in Virginia. Mon Power is a wholly-owned vertically integrated regulated utility subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp.

