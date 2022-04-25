Moody's affirms Allegiant Travel's Ba3 corporate family rating, changes outlook to stable

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its ratings of Allegiant Travel Company ("Allegiant"): Ba3 corporate family rating, Ba3-PD probability of default rating and Ba3 senior secured rating. Moody's also downgraded the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1 and changed the ratings outlook to stable from positive.

The affirmation of the Ba3 rating reflects Allegiant's strong business profile, good liquidity and expected strengthening of credit metrics. "Among the US airlines, Allegiant has led the performance recovery from the depths of the pandemic, operationally and financially," said Moody's Lead Analyst, Jonathan Root. "Its network serving leisure travelers, mainly in smaller US cities with limited competition, provides a resilient foundation," continued Root.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for a slower recovery of free cash flow and credit metrics than anticipated when it changed the outlook to positive in June 2021. Higher oil and jet fuel prices and the industry-wide shortage of pilots, to which Allegiant is not immune, will slow the pace of growth in the company's earnings in upcoming years. Additionally, Moody's projects that the order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft announced in January 2022, with deliveries scheduled between August 2023 and 2025, will prevent Allegiant from generating positive free cash flow before 2026. The stable outlook contemplates higher debt balances from the aircraft order, EBITDA expansion and declines in debt/EBITDA -- when excluding payroll support credits for 2021 -- and cash on hand remaining above $900 million.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating signifies a good liquidity profile, notwithstanding Moody's expectations of recurring negative free cash flow through 2025. Moody's continues to expect cash and short-term investment balances to remain strong, with $900 million being a floor for cash on hand.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Allegiant Travel Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Allegiant Travel Company

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allegiant Travel Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the financial benefits of Allegiant's differentiated airline operating model that results in limited competition across about 75% of its routes. Moody's expects Allegiant to continue to achieve one of the highest operating margins of the airlines it rates. Moody's also expects debt-to-EBITDA of about 5x at the end of 2022, up from 3.9x at the end of 2021. Leverage was 6.2x at the end of 2021 pro forma for the exclusion of the $202 million of payroll support program credits included in 2021's reported results. The full utilization of the $350 million Sunseeker Hotel construction loan, incremental debt to fund aircraft purchases, and the impact of higher fuel and other expenses on earnings will account for the increase in financial leverage in 2022. However, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to improve to about 4.0x at the end of 2023 and to about 3.0x at the end of 2024. Growth in the network and improved operating expense rates as the company inducts the more fuel, emission and maintenance efficient 737-7s and -8200s into its operations will drive the projected leverage trend. The sustained high capital investment in the fleet that will weigh on free cash flow through 2025 and execution risk associated with the Sunseeker resort project are balancing factors against the company's relatively strong airline operating performance. Financial policy will remain conservative, with limited returns to shareholders given the negative free cash flow and the company's pursuit of lower financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sustaining positive free cash flow will be important before consideration of a higher rating. With positive free cash flow, the ratings could be upgraded if Allegiant maintains strong liquidity, with cash and short-term investments remaining above $700 million. Improved credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 3.5x could also support an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if operating challenges or changes to the company's financial policy result in debt-to-EBITDA being sustained above 4.5x beyond 2023 or the company sustains a decline in operating margin to below 10%. Deterioration in liquidity, such that cash and short-term investments fall below $750 million while reported debt remains above $2.0 billion could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277191. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Allegiant Travel Company, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a publicly traded operator of a low-cost passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in small cities, selling air travel, hotel rooms, rental cars and other travel related services on a stand-alone or bundled basis, for travel across the U.S. Allegiant reported $1.7 billion of revenue in 2021.

