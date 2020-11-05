Moody's affirms Allegro MicroSystems' B1 CFR following equity offering and planned debt repayment

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ("Allegro"), including the B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and Senior Secured Term Loan Facility ("Term Loan") rating. Moody's also assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating of SGL-1. The rating outlook is stable.

On November 2, Allegro closed on the issuance of 28.75 million newly issued shares, anticipating net proceeds of about $320.8 million. Allegro intends to use the net proceeds to repay approximately $244 million of the $325 million outstanding under its Term Loan over the near term, with the remainder used for general corporate purposes.

The planned repayment, which will reduce Moody's adjusted debt by about 70% and reducing financial leverage to about 1x from about 3x debt to EBITDA (Moody's estimated twelve months ended June 26, 2020, Moody's adjusted), is credit positive. Still, a ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near term given Allegro's small revenue scale, with less than $600 million of annual revenues, large revenue concentration to the cyclical automotive industry, and Moody's belief that Allegro may engage in debt-funded acquisitions to build revenue scale.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects Allegro's modest financial leverage, which Moody's expects will be around 1x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) following the planned Term Loan repayment. The rating also considers Allegro's niche leadership position in the $2.4 billion fragmented, magnetic sensors integrated circuit market. The strong market position is supported by customer relationships, which in part reflect Sanken's majority ownership and the connection this provides to Sanken's Japanese customer base.

The sensors and power management portfolios derive support from positive secular trends in the automotive industry, particularly advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"), the rising electronic content in cars, and increasing share of electric vehicles. Allegro also benefits from the shift during fiscal year 2021 towards a largely outsourced manufacturing model. Moody's believes this will produce less volatile and consistent free cash flow ("FCF") generation giving Allegro increased financial flexibility during periods of depressed demand. Moody's expects that Allegro will maintain a cash balance in excess of $90 million supported by the consistent FCF generation.

Nevertheless, the maintenance of low financial leverage is appropriate given the Allegro's small revenue scale and much larger competitors in the broader sensors and power semiconductors market, such as NXP B.V., Renesas Electronics Corp., and Infineon Technologies A.G. These competitors benefit both from broader product portfolios across adjacent markets than Allegro and considerably larger research and development budgets and financial resources, which can be marshalled for acquisitions to fill in missing technologies in the product portfolio.

The greater resources of the leading competitors increase the risk of competitive entry via acquisition, which could invigorate a currently smaller segment competitor of Allegro. Moody's believes that this also increases the risk that the larger competitors could displace Allegro's products over time due to the integration of currently discrete function products into multi-function solutions as end customers attempt to limit design complexity in newer products. In addition, most of Allegro's revenues are derived from the highly-cyclical automotive end market (over 70% of revenues), which has been negatively impacted by shelter-in-place restrictions related to Covid-19 and the global recession, contributing to significant revenue shortfalls and volatility. Indeed, Moody's expects global light vehicle unit sales to decline 19% in calendar year 2020 and only partially recovering in 2021 with unit sales increasing 9%.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The credit profile is impacted by governance considerations. Allegro's ownership is concentrated, with Sanken owning 54.9%, private equity firm OEP owning 23.5%, about 15% publicly-traded, and the remaining shares held by Allegro's management. Allegro's board has a large share of independent directors (four of the nine directors), with the remainder of the board is comprised of the CEO and two directors each from Sanken and OEP. While the ownership of a financial sponsor increases the risk for aggressive policy, OEP has asserted its desire to monetize the investment either via sale to a strategic buyer or through a public offering rather than through debt-funded capital returns.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues, EBITDA, and FCF will improve over the near term as the automotive end market recovers from the coronavirus-related demand disruption. With the anticipated recovery in profitability and increasing cash flows, Moody's expects that leverage will decline to below 1x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) and FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) will improve towards 65% over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Allegro:

• increases revenue scale and improves end market diversity by reducing the revenue concentration to the Automotive end market

• sustains EBITDA margin above 25% (Moody's adjusted)

• maintains FCF to debt above 20% (Moody's adjusted).

The rating could be downgraded if Allegro:

• fails to generate organic revenue growth at least in the low single digit percentage level

• decreases EBITDA margin to less than 20% (Moody's adjusted) or

• engages in debt funded share repurchases or distributions, or highly-leveraging acquisitions, such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 3x

The B1 rating of the Term Loan reflects the collateral, which includes a first priority lien on all assets, and benefits from loss absorption of unsecured liabilities. The Term Loan benefits from upstream guarantees of wholly-owned material domestic subsidiaries. As the Term Loan represents a single class of debt, the instrument rating is consistent with the B1 CFR.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating reflects Allegro's very good liquidity, which is supported by strong free cash flow generation, a $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring September 2023 ("Revolver"; unrated), and a large cash balance. Pro forma for the offering and related debt paydown, cash balance for June 26, 2020 would be about $200 million. The Term Loan does not contain any maintenance covenants. The Revolver contains an incurrence covenant limiting first lien net leverage ratio to less than 4x (as defined in the credit agreement), if Revolver utilization exceeds 35%. Moody's expects that the first lien net leverage ratio will remain well below the threshold, though Moody's does not expect Revolver utilization to exceed the 35% threshold mandating compliance.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., based in Manchester, New Hampshire, designs and sells sensor integrated circuits and application specific power semiconductors, serving the automotive and industrial markets.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

