Moody's affirms Allen Media's B2 CFR, Allen Raises $830 million in new funded debt to acquire broadcast assets & refi existing debt - Upgrades the new Senior Secured Credit Facility to Ba3, and Assigns Caa1 to new unsecured notes -- outlook is stable

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Allen Media, LLC Related Research Credit Opinion: Allen Media, LLC: Update to Key Credit Factors Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Allen Media, LLC Issuer Comment: Allen Media, LLC: Allen Media's B2 rating and stable outlook are unchanged following TLB downsize and term revisions Rating Action: Moody's assigns first time rating of B2 to Allen Media, LLC Rating Action: Moody's affirms Allen Media's B2 CFR, Allen Raises $830 million in new funded debt to acquire broadcast assets & refi existing debt - Upgrades the new Senior Secured Credit Facility to Ba3, and Assigns Caa1 to new unsecured notes -- outlook is stable 29 Jan 2020 New York, January 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirms Allen Media, LLC's (Allen Media or the Company) B2 Corporate Family Rating, and upgrades the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD, from B3-PD in connection with the proposed refinancing to repay the acquisition financing of the The Weather Channel and TV broadcast assets of Bayou Broadcasting and fund the acquisition of certain TV broadcast assets of USA Television. To fund the transactions, including transaction fees and expenses, Allen Media will use cash on hand and equity contributions, plus $830 million in new debt proceeds which will consist of a proposed new 7-year, $530 million first lien Term Loan B loan facility (due 2027) a new 5-year, $25 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (due 2025), and an 8-year, $300 million Senior Unsecured Note (due 2028). Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to proposed senior secured credit facilities, and a Caa1 to the proposed notes. The outlook is stable. The existing B2 Senior Secured Credit Facility rating will be withdrawn upon close of the transaction. The senior secured credit facility is collateralized by a first priority security interest in (a) all of the equity interests of the borrower (Allen Media, LLC) and each direct or indirect wholly-owned restricted subsidiary of the borrower and (b) substantially all the tangible and intangible assets of Holdings, the Company and each subsidiary guarantor, in each case, whether owned on the closing date or thereafter acquired; subject to certain exceptions. The facility is guaranteed by Allen Media Holdings, LLC (Holdings) and each existing and subsequently acquired or organized wholly-owned domestic subsidiary of the Company. The notes are guaranteed by the same, excluding Holdings. The assets of certain entities owned by Holdings, including the special purpose entity (SPE) Entertainment Studios P&A, LLC and its operating subsidiaries, Local Now, as well as other entities are unavailable to creditors as collateral, and the creditors of the SPEs have no recourse to the borrower, Allen Media, LLC. As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors including (i) an incremental facility capacity not to exceed (x) the greater of $180 million and 100% of adjusted EBITDA, plus (y) an amount such that first lien net leverage does not exceed closing date leverage (for pari passu debt); other restrictions on junior secured or unsecured incremental facilities, (ii) the ability to transfer assets subject to a blocker provision limiting material intellectual property to unrestricted subsidiaries, to the extent permitted under the investment baskets and (iii) requirement that only wholly-owned subsidiaries act as subsidiary guarantors, raising the risk that guarantees may be released following a partial change in ownership (subject to protective provisions for transfers to affiliates) . The credit agreement requires 100% of net cash proceeds (= $4m per fiscal year carved out) to be used to repay the credit facility, if not reinvested, with no step-downs on the prepayment/reinvestment requirement. Upgrades: ..Issuer: Allen Media, LLC .... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD Assignments: ..Issuer: Allen Media, LLC ....Gtd Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2) ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Allen Media, LLC ....Outlook, Remains Stable Affirmations: ..Issuer: Allen Media, LLC .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2 RATINGS RATIONALE Allen Media, LLC's ("Allen Media" or "the Company") credit profile is constrained by its small scale, exposure to linear Pay TV which is under secular pressure, and the dependence on one media property, The Weather Channel ("WC"). Other credit risks include social, governance (with a very closely owned and controlled company), and a less than conservative financial policy that tolerates leverage that will rise to at least 5.25x (1 year, pro forma, estimated at year end 2019, Moody's adjusted). We also believe the credit agreement permits incremental leverage, asset transfers/collateral leakage, and the release of guarantees, subject to certain limitations. Supporting the credit profile are strong media properties, the Weather Channel and Broadcast TV. Combined with its 7 cable networks of Entertainment Studio programming, the programming reaches over 150 million cumulative subscribers. The Weather Channel is a strong brand, the leading weather news programming on Pay-TV, has broad distribution in the US and predictably high viewership during storms, maintaining demand among distributors and advertisers. Allen also owns 15 big-4 affiliate TV stations in 11 markets. While the DMA's are smaller, the stations are ranked #1 or #2 in 7 markets (based on revenue). The Broadcast assets generate strong margins and cash flows, supported by strong retransmission fee growth and advertising. Combined, Allen's revenue is somewhat diversified, comprised primarily of advertising (political, core, and digital), recurring/long-term contracted (broadcast) retransmission fees and (cable net) affiliate fees, represent approximately 45% of total revenue, and other revenue (e.g. license and syndication fees, movie distribution, etc.). Allen also benefits from an asset-lite business model, producing good liquidity and cash flows. We rate the first lien senior secured credit facilities Ba3 (LGD2), two notches above the B2 CFR given our expectation for a higher recovery than average with losses expected to be absorbed by junior capital in the form of $300 million of unsecured notes. We rate the unsecured notes Caa1 given its subordination in the capital structure. Our ratings assume a B2-PD Probability of Default rating which implies an average recovery of approximately 50% in our default scenario, in the aggregate, across all creditors given the mixed capital structure with both senior and junior claim priorities. Estimated lease rejection claims and trade payables are unrated, and do not affect the instrument level ratings given their insignificance to the total quantum of obligations. The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that revenues will average near $440 million over the next 12-18 months. We assume EBITDA margins will approximate 40%, generating average EBITDA and free cash flows of near $175 million and near $60 million respectively, before dividends and mandatory debt amortization. We project free cash flows to debt (averaging $850 million) will average near mid 7%, and leverage (Moody's adjusted 2 year average) will average near 5x, but improve during the next 12-18 months through a combination of modest EBITDA growth and debt repayment. Key operating assumptions include organic rise in both affiliate/retransmission and advertising revenues, driven primarily by rate step-ups that will more than offset the unfavorable impact from subscriber losses. We also expect the Company to maintain good liquidity. Allen Media is exposed to certain social risks including evolving demographic and societal trends that could negatively, or positively affect the credit risk of the Company. In addition, we believe there is a moderate degree of governance risks with the very closely controlled nature of the business which is wholly-owned and controlled by the founder and CEO. Management's financial policy allows for elevated leverage that we expect to be near 5.25x (1 year pro-forma, estimated at year end 2019, Moody's adjusted), falling to near 4.9x by the end of 2021 (2 year average). We believe management has an appetite for further debt-financed M&A. Additionally, we believe there is a propensity and history for cash to be extracted from the business for dividends and or investments outside the restricted group that could reduce the liquidity profile of the Company. The Company has good liquidity, supported by positive internal cash flows, covenant-lite loans, an undrawn revolver, and a very favorable maturity profile. Additionally, with only a partially secured capital structure and relatively divisible assets, we believe some alternate liquidity could be generated by the sale of assets. We would consider positive rating action if leverage (Moody's adjusted total gross debt / 2 year average EBITDA) is sustained below 4.0x, and aggregate, organic, year over year subscriber growth is positive for a sustained period, Moody's adjusted 2 year FCF / total gross debt) rises above 7.5%, and sustained period of stable or rising organic advertising revenue and subscriber counts. We would consider a negative rating action if leverage (Moody's adjusted total gross debt / 2 year average EBITDA) rises above 5.75x, or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted 2 year FCF / total gross debt) falls below 2.5%, or subscriber counts, advertising revenues or recurring affiliate or retransmissions fees trend materially worse, or liquidity deteriorates. Allen Media, LLC is a minority-owned, privately-held diversified media company that owns and operates The Weather Channel, a leading news channel for the past 38 years, seven additional 24-hour high-definition television networks and fifteen highly ranked broadcast television stations, in 11 markets. The Company provides local weather, news and sports content with Emmy Award-winning and nominated shows that reach over 150 million subscribers. It produced approximately 5,000 hours of live weather programming and over 360 hours of weekly local news in 2019; distribute sports, primetime and entertainment content across broadcast television markets through our affiliations with ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC networks (collectively, the "Big Four" networks); and own over 4,000 hours of original programming across multiple genres through Entertainment Studios, its television production and distribution business which produces and distributes 41 television programs including seven HD cable networks - Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, Justice Central.TV, Recipe.TV, MyDestination.TV, and Pets.TV). The Company's revenues for the year ended 2019 are expected to be over $400 million. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Jason Cuomo

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​