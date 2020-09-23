Moody's affirms Allen Media's B2 CFR, outlook stable

New York, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Allen Media, LLC's (Allen Media) B2 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), Ba3
Senior Secured Credit Facility Rating and Caa1 Senior Unsecured debt rating.
The outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Allen Media, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3) from (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Allen Media, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Allen Media, LLC's ("Allen Media" or "the Company") B2 CFR is constrained
by moderate governance risk related to aggressive financial policies and
the founder and CEO's full ownership and control of the business.
The owner is pursuing an aggressive debt-financed growth strategy
through M&A, and tolerates high leverage that is currently above
our 5.75x tolerance for the rating (Moody's adjusted). Dividends
and investments outside the restricted group are also not uncommon,
which can reduce the financial flexibility and liquidity profile of the
Company. The credit agreement permits incremental leverage,
asset transfers/collateral leakage, and the release of guarantees,
subject to certain limitations. The profile is also constrained
by its small scale, exposure to cyclicality with political advertising
rising and falling every other year, and the persistent secular
decline in linear-pay-TV which is losing video subscribers
at a high rate.
Supporting the credit profile are a diverse group of media properties,
including the Weather Channel, fifteen highly ranked "Big
4" affiliate broadcast television stations in 11 markets,
and 7 cable networks of Entertainment Studio programming. The company's
programming reaches over 150 million cumulative subscribers. The
content produces advertising (political, core, and digital),
recurring/long-term contracted (broadcast) retransmission fees
and (cable net) affiliate fees. Allen Media also benefits from
an asset-lite business model, which produce good margins
and positive free cash flows. Also supporting the credit profile
are social factors, primarily societal changes that are driving
positive developments in operating performance. In particular,
the Company has gained distribution and a greater share of the advertising
spend as a result of being a minority-owned media company.
The company has good liquidity, supported by cash and positive internal
cash flows, covenant-lite loans, and a very favorable
maturity profile. Additionally, with only a partially secured
capital structure and relatively divisible assets, we believe some
alternate liquidity could be generated by the sale of assets.
Moody's instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of
the company (as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default rating)
and an average recovery of approximately 50% in our assumed default
scenario, in the aggregate, across all creditors given the
mixed capital structure with both senior and junior claim priorities.
The first lien senior secured credit facilities are rated Ba3 (LGD3),
two notches above the B2 CFR given the losses expected to be absorbed
by junior capital. The unsecured notes are rate Caa1 given its
subordination in the capital structure. A further material increase
in the proportion of secured debt in the capital structure could pressure
the ratings on the senior secured credit facility.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Allen Media experienced
a significant deterioration in operating performance in the second quarter
of the year, due primarily to the impact of COVID-19.
However, we expect significant improvement in operating performance
over the next several quarters as the economy recovers from the pandemic
and the company benefits from broader distribution of its programming.
Coupled with incremental debt issuance, the company's leverage
ratio has risen above our rating tolerance. However, we expect
a number of favorable developments related to new distribution agreements
and increased share of advertising spend as a result of being a minority-owned
media company. The contribution of recent acquisitions and the
benefits of scale are also driving higher operating leverage. Through
organic EBITDA growth and voluntary debt repayment, we expect leverage
to return inside our tolerances over the next 12-18 months.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that revenues
will average near $550 million over the next 12-18 months.
We assume EBITDA margins will range between 35% to 45%.
We project leverage will fall inside our tolerances before year end 2022.
Free cash flows to debt (averaging $1 billion) will rise near 10%.
We also expect the Company to maintain good liquidity. All figures
are Moody's adjusted, unless otherwise noted.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
We would consider positive rating action if revenues and profitability
grow, leverage (Moody's adjusted total gross debt / 2 year average
EBITDA) is sustained below 4.0x, Moody's adjusted 2 year
FCF / total gross debt) is sustained in the high single digits and the
company demonstrates a track record and a commitment to more conservative
financial policies.
We would consider a negative rating action if leverage (Moody's adjusted
total gross debt / 2 year average EBITDA) is sustained above 5.75x,
or free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted 2 year FCF / total gross debt)
falls below 2.5%. We would also consider a negative
rating action if financial policy turned more aggressive, liquidity
deteriorated, or operating performance weakened materially on a
sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Allen Media, LLC is a minority-owned, privately-held
diversified media company that owns and operates The Weather Channel,
a leading news channel for the past 38 years, seven additional 24-hour
high-definition television networks and fifteen highly ranked Big
4 broadcast television stations, in 11 markets. The Company
provides local weather, news and sports content with Emmy Award-winning
and nominated shows that reach over 150 million subscribers. It
produced approximately 5,000 hours of live weather programming and
over 360 hours of weekly local news in 2019; distribute sports,
primetime and entertainment content across broadcast television markets
through our affiliations with ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC networks
(collectively, the "Big Four" networks); and own over 4,000
hours of original programming across multiple genres through Entertainment
Studios, its television production and distribution business which
produces and distributes 41 television programs including seven HD cable
networks - Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV,
Justice Central.TV, Recipe.TV, MyDestination.TV,
and Pets.TV).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jason Cuomo
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653