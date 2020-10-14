Moody's affirms AllianceBernstein L.P.'s A2 rating; outlook stable

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed AllianceBernstein L.P.'s A2 long-term issuer rating and P-1 commercial paper rating. The outlook on AllianceBernstein, L.P. is stable.

..Issuer: AllianceBernstein L.P.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Long-term issuer rating -- affirmed at A2

Commercial paper rating -- affirmed at P-1

Outlook Actions:

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation was based on the strong performance of the company's investment franchise, solid trends in organic AUM growth driven by its global distribution platform and a solid balance sheet. The company's private wealth management and Bernstein research businesses, while smaller than the investment management business, add strength to the company's credit profile by diversifying the company's revenue and earnings mix. AB's strong financial profile, demonstrated by relatively low leverage and strong liquidity, provides resiliency in navigating volatile financial markets.

The company's operating performance has shown steady improvement since March 2016 when Moody's last affirmed the rating. Notably, AB has consistently achieved positive net flows in active equity since the end of 2016, totaling nearly $20 billion, amid significant and persistent industry outflows during the same period. AUM has also grown significantly to $643 billion as of August 31, 2020 from $467 billion as of year-end 2015. The drivers of the organic growth have been a combination of new products and a significant investment to bolster sales and distribution. While the pre-tax margin (PTI) has been largely flat recent years, the AUM growth and the projected cost savings from the company's ongoing move of its headquarters to Nashville could bolster the PTI, which was 23.8% as of June 30, 2020, by approximately 2.5% over time, all else being equal.

FACTORS THAT CAN LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that can lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: 1) AUM sustained above $600 billion; 2) sustained organic AUM growth of 2.5% across all asset classes and client channels; and 3) the pre-tax margin sustained above 25%.

Factors that can lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: 1) Net outflows of 10% or more per year; 2) a decline in AUM to below $350 million or; 3) leverage increasing to 2.4x and/or a material increase in net debt.

AllianceBernstein L.P. is in the process of transitioning its headquarters to Nashville, TN from New York City. As of June 30, 2020, the company had $600 billion in assets under management and earned last twelve-month revenues of $3.0 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

