Moody's affirms Alliance's Ba3 CFR and stabilizes outlook; SGL upgraded to SGL-2

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed ratings for Alliance Resource Operating Partners L.P. ("Alliance"), including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), the Ba3-PD Probability of Default and revised the rating outlook to stable from negative on a combination of improved coal industry fundamentals and debt reduction. Moody's also upgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") to SGL-2 from SGL-3.

"While the coal industry is under significant pressure in the United States, management's aggressive operational response to Covid-19 and substantial debt reduction drive a stabilization of the rating outlook," said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Management responded aggressively to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. While the company's management-adjusted EBITDA fell from about $600 million in 2019 to about $380 million for the twelve months ended 31 March 2021, management suspended cash distributions starting in 2Q20, generated more than $250 million of free cash flow, and reduced balance sheet debt by more than $240 million (about one-third of debt outstanding at 31 December 2019). Alliance also extended its revolving credit facility at similar terms during the early days of the pandemic and took a range of operational actions to help preserve liquidity. These factors, combined with an improved outlook for the thermal coal industry in 2021 and no meaningful debt maturities for the next few years, drive the ratings affirmation and return of the rating outlook to stable.

Moody's expects improved domestic and international demand for thermal coal in 2021. Moody's expects management-adjusted EBITDA in the range of $350-375 million, reflecting a combination of improved volumes and weaker domestic pricing that reflects current market conditions compared to contracts signed before the virus outbreak, and continued strong free cash flow in 2021, supporting very strong credit metrics including adjusted financial leverage below 2.0 times (Debt/EBITDA; including standard analytical adjustments). Alliance's business model creates stronger and more stable discretionary cash flow generation compared to rated peers in the United States. The rating incorporates an expectation for a conservative approach to managing the company's balance sheet and handling upcoming debt maturities in 2024 (revolving credit facility) and 2025 (unsecured bonds). Likewise, management reiterated during its first quarter earnings call that it intends to manage toward a total leverage ratio of 1.0x (compared to 1.43x at 1Q21) and re-established guidance to direct 30% of the company's free cash flow to cash distributions. The rating assumes that the company will generate at least $50 million (after considering distributions) per year for debt reduction in 2021 and 2022 and, in a downside scenario where cash flow generation is meaningfully weaker, suspend the distribution to avoid meaningfully negative free cash flow and incurrence of debt.

However, Moody's also believes that investor concerns about the coal industry's ESG profile are intensifying and coal producers will be increasingly challenged by access to capital issues in the early 2020s. An increasing portion of the global investment community is reducing or eliminating exposure to the coal industry with greater emphasis on moving away from thermal coal. The aggregate impact on the credit quality of the coal industry is that debt capital will become more expensive over this horizon, particularly in the public bond markets, and other business requirements, such as surety bonds, which together will lead to much more focus on individual coal producers' ability to fund their operations and articulate clearly their approach to addressing environmental, social, and governance considerations -- including reducing net debt in the near-to-medium term. Alliance reported about $541 million of balance sheet debt at 31 March 2020 (down significantly from $781 million at 31 December 2019) and $273 million of surety bonds supporting environmental reclamation, black lung, and worker's compensation liabilities. Absent a significant change in access to capital or the competitive landscape for the coal industry, Alliance will need to reduce debt steadily to maintain the Ba3 CFR and stable rating outlook.

Environmental, social, and governance factors have a material impact on Alliance's credit quality. The company is exposed to ESG issues typical for a company in the coal mining industry, including increasing global demand for renewable energy that is detrimental to demand for coal, especially in the United States and Western Europe. From an environmental perspective the coal mining sector is also viewed as: (i) very high risk for air pollution and carbon regulations; (ii) high risk for soil and water pollution, land use restrictions, and natural and man-made hazards; and (iii) high risk for water shortages. Social issues include factors such as community relations, operational track record, and health and safety issues associated with coal mining, such as black lung disease. Alliance is highly exposed to thermal coal. Moody's believes that thermal coal carries greater ESG-related risks than metallurgical coal. Alliance is a publicly traded company, which is a positive factor in the analysis of governance risk, and a master limited partnership, which is a negative factor because MLPs typically distribute most or all of their free cash flow. Alliance's suspension of the distribution during 2020 is a substantial mitigant to this risk. The high proportion of insider ownership, which is 33% of total outstanding shares, is also considered in our assessment of governance risks.

The Ba3 CFR is principally constrained by the challenges of operating with meaningful balance sheet debt in an industry that faces substantial cyclical and structural issues, including: (i) ongoing secular decline in the demand for thermal coal in the United States; (ii) volatility in export prices that makes it difficult for companies to maintain export volumes through price cycles; and (iii) rapidly emerging ESG-related issues with an adverse impact on access to capital and, therefore, debt capacity. Alliance's rating is supported by the company's (i) low cost position; (ii) size, scale, and geographic and operational diversity; (iii) willingness to reduce or eliminate the distribution to unitholders of its master limited partnership during difficult market conditions; and (iv) expectation for further debt reduction in a scenario where access to capital constraints worsen. Moody's expects that the company will generate meaningful free cash flow and maintain very strong credit metrics in the medium term.

The SGL-2 reflects good liquidity to support operations in the next 12-18 months. Alliance reported roughly $495 million of availability liquidity at 31 March 2021, comprised of $34 million of cash and $461 of availability under its revolving credit facility. Moody's expects that the company will generate positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects a healthy cushion of compliance under financial maintenance covenants that govern the $537.75 million revolving credit facility due 2024. Moody's will place emphasis on the company's continued ability to maintain its surety bonding program with a reasonable level of required collateral.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 2.50x (Debt/EBITDA), negative free cash flow, or further intensification of ESG concerns that call into question the company's ability to handle upcoming debt maturities. Moody's could upgrade the ratings with a substantial and sustained reduction in debt. However, given the issues facing the thermal coal industry, an upgrade is unlikely in the near-term.

Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., which is a publicly traded master limited partnership ("MLP"). Alliance operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Alliance also operates a coal terminal in Indiana (Ohio River) and owns royalty interests on 1.5 million gross acres in oil and gas producing properties in the United States.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

