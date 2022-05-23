Moody's affirms Allspring's Ba2 CFR following announced dividend recap transaction; outlook remains stable

New York, May 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Allspring Intermediate II LLC's corporate family rating (CFR) at Ba2 and its probability of default rating at Ba2-PD. Moody's also affirmed Allspring Buyer LLC's Ba2 rating on the company's senior secured credit facility consisting of a $170 million first lien revolver due 2026 and a $1,100 million original amount first lien term loan due 2028. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Ba2 rating to Allspring Buyer LLC's proposed incremental $250 million first lien term loan due 2028 to fund a dividend to its financial sponsors. Allspring Buyer LLC, the designated borrower, is a subsidiary of Allspring Intermediate II (Parent Guarantor). Henceforth, both entities are referred to as Allspring. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The levering up of the company's balance sheet to fund a relatively modest dividend weakens Allspring's credit profile and will constrain the company's financial flexibility in the near term, particularly in light of the current elevated market volatility," said Dean Ungar, Moody's Vice President-Senior Credit Officer.

Pro forma for the dividend recapitalization, Allspring's debt-to-EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) will increase to 4.6x from 3.8x as of 31 December 2021, which is high for the current rating. Following this transaction, Allspring has limited capacity within its current rating to absorb further increases in leverage. Despite the leverage increase, the Ba2 rating and stable outlook continue to be supported by our expectation that Allspring, as a newly independent asset manager, will generate higher organic AUM growth through investment in sales and distribution and increase profitability through realization of operational efficiencies. Furthermore, the company's money market and short-term fixed income platforms should provide an offset to the impact of significant market declines in equities an longer duration fixed income. In particular, the elimination of money market fee waivers amid higher short-term rates will buffer market-related EBITDA pressure from these asset classes.

Allspring's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's revenue scale, diversified asset class and product mix, solid presence in key distribution channels and strong historical investment performance. The rating is constrained by high leverage, weak profit margins and negative organic AUM growth. Furthermore, given Allspring's private equity ownership, the likelihood of future re-leveraging transactions to finance dividends also constrains the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings pressure would result if the following occurs: 1) Debt/EBITDA with Moody's adjustments is sustained below 3.5x; 2) the pre-tax income margin is sustained above 20%; and 3) improved net AUM flows.

Downward ratings pressure would result if the following occurs: 1) Debt/EBITDA with Moody's adjustments is sustained above 4.5x; 2) pre-tax income margins are sustained below 10%; 3) increasing net outflows; and 4) increased leverage from additional dividend recapitalization transactions.

Rating actions:

..Issuer: Allspring Intermediate II LLC

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Ba2

Probability of default rating affirmed at Ba2-PD

..Issuer: Allspring Buyer LLC

$250 million Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan assigned at Ba2

$1,100 million Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan affirmed at Ba2

$170 million Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, affirmed at Ba2

The outlook for Allspring Intermediate II, LLC and Allspring Buyer, LLC is stable

Allspring Global Investments is the operating subsidiary of Allspring Intermediate II LLC is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. It has 23 offices world-wide and had $541 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Dean Ungar, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

