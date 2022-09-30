Moody's affirms Alltech's B2 CFR; outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Alltech, Inc. ("Alltech"), including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B2 ratings on the company's senior secured first lien revolving credit facilities and senior secured first lien term loans. Moody's revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that Alltech's operating performance will remain weak and free cash flow will remain strained in the next 12 months as the company faces volume declines, inflationary headwinds and supply chain challenges. As of June 30, 2022, Alltech's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA was 5.3x, which Moody's considers high for the company's B2 CFR. In addition, free cash flow in the LTM period ended June 30, 2022 was negative ($-40 million) as a result of higher working capital requirements due to inflationary headwinds which caused an increase in the cost of the company's inventory. In addition, supply chain challenges have necessitated the need for the company to hold larger amounts of inventory, which has also led to higher working capital requirements.

Moody's nonetheless affirmed the ratings because the company has potential to reduce Moody's adjusted debt-EBITDA leverage to below 5x within the next 12 to 18 months through EBITDA growth in 2023 if price increases successfully offset inflationary pressures and commodity prices continue to decline. The affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that the company's $57 million cash balance as of June 30, 2022 and $264 million of availability on the $305 million revolver ($41 million drawn as of June 2022) provide adequate liquidity to fund the debt service including the $22.6 million of required term loan amortization over the next year. Moody's expects a partial reversal of inventory builds and EBITDA growth to lead to break even to slightly positive free cash flow in 2023 despite higher cash interest costs, albeit the company does have interest rate hedges on 85% of its debt through 2024.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alltech, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan A, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured First Lien Multicurrency Revolving A Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving B Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alltech, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alltech's B2 CFR reflects the company's leading position in the very specialized and fragmented animal feed specialty ingredients industry, very strong customer and geographic diversification, and good liquidity. Offsetting these factors are the company's high financial leverage with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 5.3x as of the LTM period ended June 30, 2022, historically volatile free cash flow, and exposure to the volatility of the protein and agriculture industry cycles. In addition, Moody's views the existence of AWW Holdings, Inc.'s (parent company of Alltech) 15% payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred shares ($232 million accreted value as of June 2022) as a credit negative given potential leveraging event risk should management decide to redeem this security, which is redeemable beginning in May 2023. Although these shares are subordinate to Alltech's existing debt, management could issue incremental debt or use Alltech's liquidity to fund the redemption of these securities, which are convertible into 25% ownership of Alltech. Alltech has the option to pay dividends in cash but Moody's does not believe this is likely given the company's projected free cash flow. The high PIK accretion rate leads to an increasingly meaningful amount of equity capital ahead of the Lyons family equity, which creates an incentive to redeem the instrument.

Alltech's science based proprietary technology allows the company to provide unique sustainable feed solutions for farmers. The company does not sell anti-biotic medicated specialty feed ingredients and is one of the largest non-pharmaceutical animal health companies in the world. As such, current societal trends of improved animal welfare and reduced environmental impact are a strong tailwind. Offsetting this tailwind is the company's susceptibility to end market farmer conditions. In a weak economic environment for farmers, the company could see a decline in revenues and EBITDA as its customers may forego or reduce the use of Alltech's higher margin specialty ingredients products. Alltech's specialty ingredients business represents approximately 37% of its overall revenues and 60% of its EBITDA. Considering the large portion of its EBITDA that is derived from the specialty ingredients business, an economic downtown for farmers could have a negative impact on the company's revenue, cash flow and credit metrics.

Moody's expects that Alltech, Inc. will operate with adequate liquidity. This incorporates the company's $57 million of cash as of June 30, 2022, and Moody's projection for approximately $10-15 million in free cash flow in the next 12 months, approximately $264 million of availability on the $305 million revolver, and no meaningful debt maturities through 2026. The cash sources provide ample resources for the $22.6 million of required annual amortization, reinvestment needs and potential acquisitions.

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact (CIS-4) on Alltech. The company's ESG attributes have a discernible negative impact on the current credit rating. Alltech's credit impact score reflects highly negative exposure to environmental and governance risks, along with moderately negative exposure to social risk. The main environmental risks for Alltech stems from its water management and natural capital risks. The company's main social risks stem from its customer relations, human capital, and health & safety risks. Alltech's highly negative governance risk stems from its aggressive financial policies and lack of an independent board under family ownership.

Alltech's credit exposure to environmental risk is highly negative (E-4). This reflects Alltech's highly negative exposure to water management and natural capital risks, which stem from the necessary use of agricultural products and water in producing its products. The company's efforts to improve animal health and digestion are also meant to diminish the environmental impact of both the sourcing of agricultural products and the animal emissions, but do not fully mitigate the reliance on natural capital and water.

Credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Alltech's social risk stems from moderately negative customer relations, human capital, and health & safety risks. Customer relations risk is moderately negative as the company has over 40,000 customers and must remain reliant on brand perception. Alltech has over 5,000 employees and has moderately negative human capital risk as many of these employees are specialized scientists who develop its products. The health and safety of employees is also a moderately negative risk because of the operation of machinery. Demographic and societal trend risks are neutral to low because the focus on improved animal welfare and reduced environmental impact are a strong tailwind for the company's animal feed and specialty ingredients products that aim to increase animal health and digestion. This positive demand influence helps to mitigate risks related to the investment necessary to continually develop products that remain competitive amid changing consumer and customer demand.

Alltech's exposure to governance risk is highly negative (G-4), which reflects the company's aggressive financial policies under family ownership (the Lyons family) including high leverage and the existence of $232 million 15% payment-in-kind preferred shares at AWW Holdings, Inc., Alltech's parent company. Although these shares are subordinate to Alltech's existing debt, they pose event risk as management could issue incremental debt or use Alltech's liquidity to fund the redemption of these securities which are convertible into 25% ownership of Alltech and have an onerous coupon rate. The company's lack of an independent board is a very highly negative risk because concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors. Management's credibility and track record risk is moderately negative based on management's good experience and operating performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if organic growth is consistently positive, the company generates consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow, maintains good liquidity, and Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x. Alternatively, ratings could be downgraded if EBITDA declines, free cash flow is low or negative, liquidity deteriorates, or Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBTIDA is sustained above 5.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Alltech, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of animal feed and specialty ingredients used primarily in the production of animal proteins and products (i.e beef, poultry, dairy, pork, etc.). Alltech is privately held by the Lyons family. Revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $2.0 billion.

Frank Henson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

