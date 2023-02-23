Moody's affirms Almarai's Baa3 issuer rating; stable outlook

Milan, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Almarai Company's ("Almarai") Baa3 issuer rating. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa3 rating on the $500 million backed senior unsecured sukuk EMTNs due in 2024 issued by Almarai Sukuk Ltd. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

"The affirmation of Almarai's Baa3 ratings reflects the company's track record in recent years of reducing leverage while increasing scale and improving diversification, both geographically and from a product perspective, at a time when the operating environment has been challenging", says Julien Haddad, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst, and local market analyst on Almarai. "The rating affirmation also reflects the expectation that Almarai will continue to grow while prudently managing its credit and liquidity profiles".

RATINGS RATIONALE

Almarai has been growing organically and inorganically in the past 5 years, benefitting from the transformation the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is undergoing demographically, economically and socially. The company also benefitted from the economic recovery post COVID both in Saudi Arabia and in its other countries of operations in the GCC and MENA regions. Almarai's revenue increased to SAR18.7 billion ($5.0 billion) in 2022 from SAR13.5 billion ($3.6 billion) in 2018 and the rating agency expects revenue to continue its upward trend over the course of the next 12-18 months.

The increase in revenue was on the back of a capital spending program that the company had undertaken in the years leading up to 2019. Since then, Free Cash Flow (FCF) has turned positive which allowed the company to delever its balance sheet. Moody's adjusted Debt to EBITDA decreased to 2.3x as of December 2022 from 3.0x as of December 2019. RCF to net debt also improved to 34.1% in 2020 from 24.8% in 2019. This, despite the reduction in subsidies for many of Almarai's costs, mainly alfalfa, which had a negative impact on the margins. While Moody's expects FCF to turn negative in 2023 on the back of a new capital spending plan, targeted mainly for fresh poultry, the rating agency expects it to go back to being positive starting 2024.

Moody's also expects Almarai's EBITA to increase, similar to 2022, and EBITA margins to normalize to levels around 13%-15% in the next three years as input costs stabilize after having increased substantially in 2021 and 2022 in the wake of the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine invasion. This, in conjunction with the increase in revenue could weigh positively on Almarai's rating.

Almarai's costs had been increasing since 2019 as a result of (1) the phasing out of home-grown alfalfa and removal of subsidies on feed inputs, with the exception of green fodder; (2) the removal or reduction of other subsidies such as fuel and utility costs; (3) increase in fees such as expat levy fees; and (4) the increase in global commodity prices. Moody's expects the company to continue to pass some of these raw material price increases to consumers by increasing prices, which will reduce the margin compression. While Almarai was able to pass on some of the input cost increases to its customers, adjusted EBITA decreased to SAR2.2 billion in 2021 from SAR2.9 billion in 2018 and EBITA margin decreased to 14.1% from 21.2% over the same period. During 2022, Almarai was able to offset some of the costs increases with additional volumes and price increases leading to an increase of EBITA to SAR2.5 billion, however, EBITA margin decreased further to 13.5% for the year.

The affirmation of the Baa3 rating reflects Almarai's (1) well-recognised and established brands, with strong market positions in products such as milk, cheese, butter, baked goods and fresh poultry; and (2) high, albeit declining margins, given its vertically integrated supply chain, manufacturing efficiencies and strict control of operating expenses.

Conversely, Almarai's issuer rating is constrained by (1) its geographical concentration, especially with respect to dairy farms, which are located in a single producing region; (2) concentration of revenue in one segment, namely dairy products and juice, which accounted for 67% of revenue as of 31 December 2022; and (3) pressures on costs and pricing, which will constrain its profitability. The ratings also reflect our expectation that the company will undertake opportunistic acquisitions to enter new categories or countries.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Almarai's liquidity is good. As of 31 December 2022, the company had SAR0.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and SAR3.0 billion fully available under committed revolving credit facilities, all of which are maturing after 2025. This, alongside expected funds from operations of around SAR4.5 billion are sufficient to cover Almarai's capital spending of around SAR3.9 billion, dividends of SAR1.0 billion and debt maturities of SAR1.1 billion due in the next 12 months.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects the expectation that Almarai's credit profile will remain solidly positioned in the current rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Almarai's margins were to stabilize close to the mid-teens level. The ratings could also be upgraded if the company maintains its financial leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) below 2.5x, with Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt above 30%, while maintaining strong margins and credit quality, robust liquidity and free cash flow (FCF) generation, as well as a prudent dividend policy.

A downgrade could be triggered if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA increases towards 3.5x or Moody's adjusted RCF/net debt decreases to below 20% for an extended period. A deterioration in its profitability or liquidity, increased payouts to shareholders and large debt-funded acquisitions could also lead to a downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Almarai Company

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Almarai Sukuk Ltd

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Almarai Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Almarai Sukuk Ltd

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Almarai is the Middle East's leading food and beverage manufacturer and distributor, and the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company. The group is active in five sectors across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region: dairy (liquid and foods), juice, baked goods, poultry, and infant nutrition. Its major brands include Almarai, L'Usine, 7 Days and Alyoum. For 2022, Almarai reported sales of SAR18.7 billion and operating profit of SAR2.5 billion. Established in 1977, the company's main shareholders are Savola Group (34.5%), HH Prince Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer and related entities (23.7%) and Saudi Agricultural & Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) (16.3%).

The local market analyst for this rating is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lorenzo Re

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Rehan Akbar, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

