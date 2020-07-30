Moody's affirms Alpek's Baa3 rating; stable outlook

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Alpek,
S.A.B. de C.V.'s Baa3 senior
unsecured ratings. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Alpek's Baa3 ratings are supported by its relevant positioning within
the polyester industry, where it has a significant share of North
America's production capacity of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and
polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and its efficient cost structure.
The rating also considers the negative impact of lower oil prices in Alpek's
revenues, incorporates a certain level of execution risk in integrating
acquisitions, which is partially offset by its management team's
track record in mergers and acquisitions, as well as its exposure
to the cyclicality of the industries in which it operates.
Tight supplies of polyester have led to margin increases that benefit
Alpek, which generates about three-quarters of its consolidated
revenue from polyester sales. Before the Covid-19 pandemic
began, Alpek had anticipated polyester reference margins of $255/ton
for 2020. But in the first quarter of 2020, the Covid-19
pandemic forced polyester producers in Asia to shut down their factories,
reducing worldwide supply, while demand for polyester end products
increased slightly. As a result, average Asian polyester
reference margins increased in the first quarter to around $275/ton
and to $310/ton in the second quarter. As polyester producers
in Asia gradually reopen in the second half of 2020 and throughout 2021
we expect supply to catch up with the strong demand resulting in an adjustment
in reference margins to around $280/ton in the rest of 2020.
Still, we believe Alpek will continue to benefit from the better
than expected margins in the second half of 2020.
Low feedstock prices will continue to benefit Alpek's profit for
the rest of 2020 and into 2021 as low oil prices persist. Alpek's
feedstock costs have declined in tandem with oil prices leading to a 33%
decline in US reference prices for paraxylene (Px), a key feedstock
for producing PTA, during the second quarter 2020. We estimate
that WTI prices will average just $30/bbl in 2020 before rising
to $40/bbl in 2021. Market rebalancing and demand recovery
will take time, but we estimate prices will rise into the $45-$65/
bbl medium-term range and an equilibrium price that we estimate
around $55/bbl.
Alpek credit metrics over the twelve months ended June 30, 2020
were affected by lower EBITDA, mainly driven by the drop in oil
prices that led to a temporary non-cash decline in raw material
and inventory valuation, and higher debt. As a result,
Alpek's debt/EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, increased
to 4.4x as of June 30, 2020, up from 2.7x as
of 31 December 2019. Still, we estimate that Alpek's
leverage ratio will decline below 3.5x by year-end 2021
and below 3x by year-end 2020. Similarly, we expect
Alpek's Moody's adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense to increase
to around 6x in 2021 and close to 7x in 2022.
Alpek has strong liquidity. As of June 30, 2020, Alpek
reported cash on hand of $610 million, covering 2.4x
its short-term debt. In addition, the company has
committed facilities of $740million ($590 million available)
and revolving lines of credit for around $1 billion ($830
million available) to cover seasonal cash requirements. As with
many other companies in Latin America and globally, Alpek withdrew
$240 million from its committed and other bank credit facilities
during the coronavirus outbreak to enhance its liquidity. The company
will pay down the borrowed money as volatility winds down. The
company has posted negative free cash flow (defined as cash from operations
minus dividends minus capital spending) of $25 million in the twelve
months ended June 30,2020. We estimate that Alpek will post
negative free cash flow of close to $95 million in 2021 considering
dividend payout of around $160 million and capital expenditures
of $130 million. Still, the company has the ability
to adjust its dividend payout to support its free cash flow generation.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Alpek's operating and
credit metrics will improve over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade could be triggered in the medium term if credit metrics were
to improve, such that the company's: adjusted debt/EBITDA
falls close to or below 2.5x and free cash flow/debt solidly exceeds
13% on a sustained basis while maintaining an EBITDA margin above
12%. The rating could also be upgraded if the company maintains
strong liquidity and a comfortable debt maturity profile.
A downgrade could be triggered if the company's credit metrics or margins
weaken substantially, for example, because of an acquisition
that hurts the company's operations or credit metrics, higher-than-expected
investment spending, debt-financed acquisitions that are
not sufficiently free cash flow accretive or unexpected aggressive payouts
to shareholders, with the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
increasing above 3x for a prolonged period without a clear path to subsequent
deleveraging.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Alpek is a Mexican petrochemical company that produces PTA, PET,
rPET and fibers in its polyester business, which accounts for 76%
of its sales. The balance is generated in its plastics & chemical
business where it produces and sells polypropylene, expandable polystyrene,
caprolactam, and specialty chemicals & fertilizers. The
company has a total installed capacity of 7,746 thousand tons per
year out of which 37% is for PTA, 36% for PET,
and 1% for rPET. Alpek reported revenues of $5.5
billion over the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alonso Sanchez
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653