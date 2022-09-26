Moody's affirms Alpek's ratings; changes outlook to positive

New York, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Alpek) Baa3 senior unsecured ratings and changed the ratings outlook to positive from stable based on the company's solid EBITDA generation and strong capital structure.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in Alpek's rating outlook to positive from stable was triggered by the company's successful business performance, consequence of i) favorable market conditions of volumes and prices; ii) diligent cost management, and ii) the fact that Alpek's products are transformed into components ultimately used primarily in the food & beverage and consumer goods industries, which tend to have low business cyclicality. In addition, recent accretive acquisitions and capital spending in capacity expansion, funded with debt and internally generated cash, support EBITDA generation and strong capital structure, resulting in robust credit metrics for the company's Baa3 rating. The ratings upgrade also considered lower event risk related to large mergers and acquisitions given the current mostly consolidated nature of the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industries, especially the Americas, where the company concentrates its production and sales.

Alpek's Baa3 ratings are supported by i) its relevant market position in the polyester industry, where the company has a significant share of North America's production capacity of PTA and PET, and ii) its efficient cost structure, which allows for relatively stable margins, regardless of changes in the prices of raw materials. These characteristics help Alpek remain competitive and generate adequate EBITDA, including in times of volatile commodities prices. Credit challenges consist of concentration in certain raw materials' suppliers and customers, exposure to lower demand during economic downcycles, and event risk from inorganic growth, although Alpek has been successful in integrating acquired companies in the last years.

Alpek has strong liquidity. As of June 30, 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $562 million, covering 2.8x its short-term debt. In addition, the company has committed facilities in the amount of $560 million, which are fully available. Moody's estimates that, in 2022, free cash flow will be negative due to the company's intention to pay extraordinary dividends before the end of the year, in addition to the recent acquisition of Octal, which costed around $620 million. Moody's also estimate that cash flow from operations will remain robust throughout the end of December 2023 given solid commodities prices and margins.

The positive ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's EBITDA margin and leverage ratio will remain strong and free cash flow (cash from operations minus capital investments and dividends) will increase to reach the upgrade trigger in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could occur if Alpek's metrics remain strong, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA close to or below 2.5x; Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin is above 12%, and Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF)/debt exceeds 13% on a sustained basis. To consider an upgrade, the company should maintain strong liquidity, a comfortable long-term debt maturity profile, and a clear financial policy especially regarding its dividend payment policy.

A downgrade of Alpek's rating could derive from substantial weaker credit metrics or margins, for example, as a result of a major acquisition funded with debt or an economic downturn that materially affects sales volumes and prices. Other triggers for a downgrade include higher-than-expected investment spending; unexpected aggressive payouts to shareholders, or a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3x for a prolonged period, without a clear path to rapid deleveraging.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Alpek, a subsidiary of Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa, Baa3 stable) is a petrochemical company that produces PTA, PET, recycled PET, PET sheet, and fibers in its polyester chain business. It also produces polypropylene, expandable polystyrene (EPS), caprolactam, specialty chemicals and fertilizers in its plastics and chemical business. The company's products are sold in over 30 countries, mainly in Mexico, US, Canada, Brazil, and the rest of Latin America. The company's products are transformed into components ultimately used in the food and beverage, consumer goods, textiles, and construction industries. Alpek reported revenue of $9.4 billion over the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022.

