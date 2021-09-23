Moody's affirms Alpha Bank Romania's Ba2 deposit ratings, outlook changed to positive

Frankfurt am Main, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Ba2 long-term and Not Prime (NP) short-term deposit ratings of Alpha Bank Romania S.A. (ABR) and changed the outlook on the long-term deposits to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at b1, its Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) at Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) and its Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at Ba1/NP.

Today's rating action was triggered by the rating action on ABR's parent bank, Alpha Bank S.A. (Alpha Bank). For the rating action on the Greek parent see 'Moody's upgrades the four largest Greek banks with positive outlook', dated 20 September 2021 (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_454393).

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

ABR's Ba2 long-term deposit ratings continue to reflect the bank's b1 BCA and two notches of uplift from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which indicates a very low loss given failure for deposits.

The affirmation of ABR's b1 BCA reflects its unchanged strong capital buffers, with the Moody's-adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) ratio at 20.2% as of year-end 2020; declining non-performing loans at 5.0% of total loans as of end-2020; its improved liquidity buffers at 30.7% of tangible banking assets as of December 2020; and robust growth in customer deposits that have also translated into reduced reliance on intragroup funding to 8% of total assets, down from 53% in 2015. These strengths are balanced against still high asset risks, stemming from its sizeable exposure to the cyclical commercial real estate sector and foreign currency lending, weaker-than-peers profitability metrics, as well as a high (54%) share of foreign currency deposits and sizeable exposures to more confidence-sensitive corporate deposits.

The rating agency further notes that although ABR's operations are distinct from those of its parent and independently funded, Alpha Bank's still weak credit profile remains a source of contagion and a constraining factor to ABR's BCA.

-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO POSITIVE

The positive outlook on ABR's long-term deposit ratings follows improvements in parent Alpha Bank's credit profile. In Moody's view, ongoing improvements in Alpha Bank's standalone credit profile could somewhat cushion the potential contagion risks from existing links between ABR and its parent Alpha Bank, such that it would allow ABR's BCA to be positioned at ba3, in line with its standalone financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ABR's ratings could be upgraded following a combination of ABR maintaining its improved operating performance, including its sizeable capital buffers and contained level of non-performing loans, and a further improvement in Alpha Bank's credit profile as evident by an upgrade of the parent's BCA. A higher uplift resulting from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis owing to additional volume of senior or subordinated instruments, which would increase the loss-absorption buffer for depositors translating into lower losses in resolution, could also result in an upgrade of the bank's deposit ratings.

ABR's ratings could be downgraded following a weakness in its standalone credit profile that may result from deteriorating operating conditions placing pressure on its asset quality and profitability metrics. The bank's long-term deposit ratings could also be downgraded due to changes in the its liability structure, which would potentially reduce the loss-absorption buffer for depositors, resulting in a lower uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Alpha Bank Romania S.A.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Ba1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Ba2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Ba1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

