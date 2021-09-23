Moody's affirms Alpha Bank Romania's Ba2 deposit ratings, outlook changed to positive

Frankfurt am Main, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the
Ba2 long-term and Not Prime (NP) short-term deposit ratings
of Alpha Bank Romania S.A. (ABR) and changed the outlook
on the long-term deposits to positive from stable. Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and Adjusted BCA at b1, its Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR
Assessment) at Ba1(cr)/NP(cr) and its Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs)
at Ba1/NP.
Today's rating action was triggered by the rating action on ABR's
parent bank, Alpha Bank S.A. (Alpha Bank).
For the rating action on the Greek parent see 'Moody's upgrades
the four largest Greek banks with positive outlook', dated
20 September 2021 (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_454393).
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS
ABR's Ba2 long-term deposit ratings continue to reflect the bank's
b1 BCA and two notches of uplift from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure
(LGF) analysis, which indicates a very low loss given failure for
deposits.
The affirmation of ABR's b1 BCA reflects its unchanged strong capital
buffers, with the Moody's-adjusted tangible common equity
(TCE) ratio at 20.2% as of year-end 2020; declining
non-performing loans at 5.0% of total loans as of
end-2020; its improved liquidity buffers at 30.7%
of tangible banking assets as of December 2020; and robust growth
in customer deposits that have also translated into reduced reliance on
intragroup funding to 8% of total assets, down from 53%
in 2015. These strengths are balanced against still high asset
risks, stemming from its sizeable exposure to the cyclical commercial
real estate sector and foreign currency lending, weaker-than-peers
profitability metrics, as well as a high (54%) share of foreign
currency deposits and sizeable exposures to more confidence-sensitive
corporate deposits.
The rating agency further notes that although ABR's operations are
distinct from those of its parent and independently funded, Alpha
Bank's still weak credit profile remains a source of contagion and
a constraining factor to ABR's BCA.
-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO POSITIVE
The positive outlook on ABR's long-term deposit ratings follows
improvements in parent Alpha Bank's credit profile. In Moody's
view, ongoing improvements in Alpha Bank's standalone credit
profile could somewhat cushion the potential contagion risks from existing
links between ABR and its parent Alpha Bank, such that it would
allow ABR's BCA to be positioned at ba3, in line with its
standalone financial profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
ABR's ratings could be upgraded following a combination of ABR maintaining
its improved operating performance, including its sizeable capital
buffers and contained level of non-performing loans, and
a further improvement in Alpha Bank's credit profile as evident
by an upgrade of the parent's BCA. A higher uplift resulting
from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis owing to additional volume of senior
or subordinated instruments, which would increase the loss-absorption
buffer for depositors translating into lower losses in resolution,
could also result in an upgrade of the bank's deposit ratings.
ABR's ratings could be downgraded following a weakness in its standalone
credit profile that may result from deteriorating operating conditions
placing pressure on its asset quality and profitability metrics.
The bank's long-term deposit ratings could also be downgraded
due to changes in the its liability structure, which would potentially
reduce the loss-absorption buffer for depositors, resulting
in a lower uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced
LGF analysis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Alpha Bank Romania S.A.
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed Ba1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed NP
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed Ba2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed NP
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Ba1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed NP(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
b1
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed b1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Katja Reise
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Constantinos Kypreos
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454