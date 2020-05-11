Moody's affirms Alterra's B1 CFR; assigns B1 to new term loan B; outlook changed to negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Alterra Mountain Company's (Alterra) ratings, including its
B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its B1-PD Probability of
Default Rating (PDR), and the B1 rating on its existing $450
million first lien revolver due 2022 and $1,727 million first
lien term loan B due 2024. At the same time, Moody's
assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed incremental $400
million senior secured first lien term loan B due 2026. Proceeds
from the term loan will be used to repay revolver borrowings and for general
corporate purposes. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
Moody's affirmed the B1 CFR because Alterra has good liquidity to
manage through the coronavirus-induced downturn. Moody's
expects that resorts will reopen by the start of the 2020-2021
ski season and remain in operation for most of the ski season, which
along with some economic recovery, will result in improved operating
results and credit metrics in the fiscal year ended July 2021 from weak
levels in fiscal 2020. Moody's projects Alterra's financial
leverage will significantly increase with debt/EBITDA above 8x in fiscal
2020 (pro forma for the new term loan and incorporating Moody's
adjustments), primarily due to the early closure of operations in
mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak. However,
the company's earnings and cash flows will improve once resorts
re-open and the economy emerges from recession, and financial
leverage will decline with debt/EBITDA approaching 5x in fiscal 2021.
Alterra is utilizing the offering to bolster liquidity given the uncertain
operating environment, and the projection reflects Moody's
assumption that the company will use excess balance sheet cash to repay
debt once economic uncertainty diminishes.
The change to a negative outlook reflects the potential that some resorts
will remain closed by the start of the 2020-2021 ski season in
November 2020, or will subsequently close operations, which
will hinder the company's ability to significantly improve its credit
metrics. The negative outlook also reflects the unprecedented nature
of the downturn and that social distancing practices in areas such as
lift lines, restaurants, and lodges will lead to less visitation
and facility utilization until vaccines or other effective coronavirus
countermeasures are in place, the timing of which is highly uncertain.
These factors could prolong earnings weakness and elevated leverage while
leading to a cash burn that increases debt.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Alterra Mountain Company
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD4)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Alterra Mountain Company
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Alterra Mountain Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Alterra's B1 CFR reflects its elevated financial leverage with debt/EBITDA
expected to increase to over 8x by fiscal year-end July 2020 (pro
forma for the new term loan and incorporating Moody's adjustments).
Alterra's operating results were negatively impacted by the early
closure of its resorts in mid-March 2020, due to efforts
to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA
financial leverage will improve to the low 5x range over the next 12-18
months, if resorts open for the majority of the 2020-2021
ski season and the company repays incremental borrowings. However,
Moody's expects skier visits, effective ticket prices, and
ancillary revenue to be below normal levels. In addition,
consumers may need to maintain social distancing and avoid large crowds,
which factors will negatively affect resort operations and efficiency.
Alterra's operating results are highly seasonal, and exposed
to varying weather conditions and discretionary consumer spending.
Governance factors primarily relate to the company's aggressive acquisition
strategy with acquisitions funded mainly with incremental debt.
Environmental considerations in addition to exposure to adverse weather
include the need to access large quantities of water, which may
be challenging following periods of severe drought, and the vast
amounts of forest land the company is responsible to properly operate
and protect.
The rating also reflects Alterra's strong position as one of the
largest operators in the North American ski industry, operating
15 ski resorts in the US and Canada. Alterra benefits from its
good geographic diversification, and high local skier customer mix
given its mostly regional portfolio of ski properties. The growing
penetration of the Ikon Pass provides a stable revenue stream that helps
mitigate weather exposure. The North American ski industry has
high barriers to entry and has exhibited resiliency even during weak economic
periods, including the 2007-2009 recession. The company's
very good liquidity reflects its material $673 million cash balance
and access to an undrawn $450 million revolver facility due 2022,
as of January 31, 2020 and pro forma for the new term loan issuance.
These liquidity characteristics provide financial flexibility to fund
operations through the temporary closure of its resorts in 2020 and its
operating seasonality.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The leisure travel sector
including ski resorts has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Alterra's credit profile,
including its exposure to mandated stay at home orders, increased
social distancing measures and discretionary consumer spending,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Alterra of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that would lead to a downgrade include operations being suspended
longer than Moody's assumption or expectations for weaker facility
utilization and earnings recovery, resulting in debt/EBITDA expected
to remain above 5x. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead
to a downgrade. The outlook could be revised to stable if operations
resume for the 2020-2021 ski season and signs of good visitation
trends and stable effective ticket and ancillary activity prices,
leading to an expectation that the company's operating profits return
close to fiscal year 2019 levels and that debt/EBITDA will approach 5.0x
over the next 12-18 months. While unlikely in the near term,
ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and geographic
diversification while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x,
and retained cash flow/net debt exceeds 17.5%. In
addition, a ratings upgrade will require financial strategies that
support credit metrics at the above levels and for the company to maintain
at least good liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Alterra Mountain Company
("Alterra") is owned and controlled by an investor group comprised of
private equity firm KSL Capital Partners and a minority position held
by family office/investment firm Henry Crown & Company. Through
its subsidiaries, Alterra is one of North America's premier mountain
resort and adventure companies, operating 15 destinations in the
US and Canada, including Mammoth and June Mountains, Big Bear
Mountain Resort, and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in California,
Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado, Stratton and Sugarbush in
Vermont, Snowshoe in West Virginia, Tremblant in Quebec,
Deer Valley and Solitude in Utah, Crystal Mountain in Washington,
and Blue Mountain in Ontario. The company also owns Canadian Mountain
Holidays, a heli-skiing operator and aviation business.
Alterra is private and does not publicly disclose its financials.
During the twelve months ended January 31, 2020, the company
generated revenue in excess of $1.0 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
