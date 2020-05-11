Moody's affirms Alterra's B1 CFR; assigns B1 to new term loan B; outlook changed to negative

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Alterra Mountain Company's (Alterra) ratings, including its B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the B1 rating on its existing $450 million first lien revolver due 2022 and $1,727 million first lien term loan B due 2024. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's proposed incremental $400 million senior secured first lien term loan B due 2026. Proceeds from the term loan will be used to repay revolver borrowings and for general corporate purposes. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Moody's affirmed the B1 CFR because Alterra has good liquidity to manage through the coronavirus-induced downturn. Moody's expects that resorts will reopen by the start of the 2020-2021 ski season and remain in operation for most of the ski season, which along with some economic recovery, will result in improved operating results and credit metrics in the fiscal year ended July 2021 from weak levels in fiscal 2020. Moody's projects Alterra's financial leverage will significantly increase with debt/EBITDA above 8x in fiscal 2020 (pro forma for the new term loan and incorporating Moody's adjustments), primarily due to the early closure of operations in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the company's earnings and cash flows will improve once resorts re-open and the economy emerges from recession, and financial leverage will decline with debt/EBITDA approaching 5x in fiscal 2021. Alterra is utilizing the offering to bolster liquidity given the uncertain operating environment, and the projection reflects Moody's assumption that the company will use excess balance sheet cash to repay debt once economic uncertainty diminishes.

The change to a negative outlook reflects the potential that some resorts will remain closed by the start of the 2020-2021 ski season in November 2020, or will subsequently close operations, which will hinder the company's ability to significantly improve its credit metrics. The negative outlook also reflects the unprecedented nature of the downturn and that social distancing practices in areas such as lift lines, restaurants, and lodges will lead to less visitation and facility utilization until vaccines or other effective coronavirus countermeasures are in place, the timing of which is highly uncertain. These factors could prolong earnings weakness and elevated leverage while leading to a cash burn that increases debt.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alterra Mountain Company

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Alterra Mountain Company

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alterra Mountain Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alterra's B1 CFR reflects its elevated financial leverage with debt/EBITDA expected to increase to over 8x by fiscal year-end July 2020 (pro forma for the new term loan and incorporating Moody's adjustments). Alterra's operating results were negatively impacted by the early closure of its resorts in mid-March 2020, due to efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA financial leverage will improve to the low 5x range over the next 12-18 months, if resorts open for the majority of the 2020-2021 ski season and the company repays incremental borrowings. However, Moody's expects skier visits, effective ticket prices, and ancillary revenue to be below normal levels. In addition, consumers may need to maintain social distancing and avoid large crowds, which factors will negatively affect resort operations and efficiency. Alterra's operating results are highly seasonal, and exposed to varying weather conditions and discretionary consumer spending. Governance factors primarily relate to the company's aggressive acquisition strategy with acquisitions funded mainly with incremental debt. Environmental considerations in addition to exposure to adverse weather include the need to access large quantities of water, which may be challenging following periods of severe drought, and the vast amounts of forest land the company is responsible to properly operate and protect.

The rating also reflects Alterra's strong position as one of the largest operators in the North American ski industry, operating 15 ski resorts in the US and Canada. Alterra benefits from its good geographic diversification, and high local skier customer mix given its mostly regional portfolio of ski properties. The growing penetration of the Ikon Pass provides a stable revenue stream that helps mitigate weather exposure. The North American ski industry has high barriers to entry and has exhibited resiliency even during weak economic periods, including the 2007-2009 recession. The company's very good liquidity reflects its material $673 million cash balance and access to an undrawn $450 million revolver facility due 2022, as of January 31, 2020 and pro forma for the new term loan issuance. These liquidity characteristics provide financial flexibility to fund operations through the temporary closure of its resorts in 2020 and its operating seasonality.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The leisure travel sector including ski resorts has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Alterra's credit profile, including its exposure to mandated stay at home orders, increased social distancing measures and discretionary consumer spending, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Alterra of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that would lead to a downgrade include operations being suspended longer than Moody's assumption or expectations for weaker facility utilization and earnings recovery, resulting in debt/EBITDA expected to remain above 5x. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade. The outlook could be revised to stable if operations resume for the 2020-2021 ski season and signs of good visitation trends and stable effective ticket and ancillary activity prices, leading to an expectation that the company's operating profits return close to fiscal year 2019 levels and that debt/EBITDA will approach 5.0x over the next 12-18 months. While unlikely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and geographic diversification while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x, and retained cash flow/net debt exceeds 17.5%. In addition, a ratings upgrade will require financial strategies that support credit metrics at the above levels and for the company to maintain at least good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Alterra Mountain Company ("Alterra") is owned and controlled by an investor group comprised of private equity firm KSL Capital Partners and a minority position held by family office/investment firm Henry Crown & Company. Through its subsidiaries, Alterra is one of North America's premier mountain resort and adventure companies, operating 15 destinations in the US and Canada, including Mammoth and June Mountains, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in California, Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado, Stratton and Sugarbush in Vermont, Snowshoe in West Virginia, Tremblant in Quebec, Deer Valley and Solitude in Utah, Crystal Mountain in Washington, and Blue Mountain in Ontario. The company also owns Canadian Mountain Holidays, a heli-skiing operator and aviation business. Alterra is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. During the twelve months ended January 31, 2020, the company generated revenue in excess of $1.0 billion.

