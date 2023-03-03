Moody's affirms Altisource's Caa2 ratings; outlook is stable

New York, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Altisource S.a.r.l.'s (Altisource) Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa2 long-term senior secured bank credit facility (bank facility) rating. The outlook is stable.

On 9 February, the company amended its bank facility in which among other things, the maturity was extended to 30 April 2025 from 30 April 2024. At the company's option, the maturity of the bank facility shall be extended an additional year if the company pays down the bank facility by at least $30 million using proceeds from junior capital raises and pays a 2% payment-in-kind (PIK) extension fee to the bank facility lenders prior to 14 February 2024. As of 23 February 2023, Altisource has already paid down the bank facility by $20 million with proceeds from a recent common stock offering that raised $21.2 million.

The interest rate on the bank facility after the amendment increased. The initial new interest rate is SOFR plus 5.00% per annum payable in cash plus 5.00% per annum PIK. PIK interest will decline based on a bank facility paydown schedule, with such PIK payment reducing to zero upon a paydown of $70 million or more. Following the $20 million repayment on the bank facility, PIK interst declined to 4.50%.

Lastly, the bank facility lenders will receive warrants initially equal to 19.99% of the common stock shares of the company with such warrants declining based on a bank facility paydown schedule. Following the $20 million repayment on the bank facility, warrants declined to 15.99%.

Moody's views the amendment to be a distressed exchange and a default.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Altisource's ratings reflects Moody's view that the extension of the maturity of the company's bank facility reduces the company's elevated refinancing risk even though profitability will likely continue to remain under pressure for at least the next year or two. A further credit positive was the aforementioned recent sale of common stock that was almost entirely used to pay down Altisource's bank facility by $20 million.

With respect to Altisource's business prospects, although foreclosure moratoriums ended in 2021, with unemployment at low levels and home equity at record levels, foreclosure activity remains well below pre-pandemic levels, which negatively impacts the demand for Altisource's special servicing products. In response, the company has materially reduced expenses. However, with revenues very depressed, net income and EBITDA continue to be well below pre-pandemic levels. For example, in 2022 the company reported a $53.4 million loss versus $12.1 million of income in 2019 and the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(16.6) million in 2022 versus $70.8 million in 2019.

We expect foreclosure activity will rise over the next 12-18 months as we anticipate unemployment to rise and home prices to decline modestly. However, given the record amount of home equity and unemployment expected to only rise modestly, we expect foreclosures activity will remain below historic average.

Origination revenues are also expected to remain modest over the next 12-18 months. The increase in interest rates has severely depressed refinance origination activity. And higher interest rates and elevated home prices have materially reduced home purchase affordability, which in turn will likely constrain purchase origination volume.

The Caa2 long-term senior secured bank credit facility rating is at the same level as Altisource's Caa2 corporate family rating and reflects their priority of claim and strength of asset coverage.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the current ratings reflect the company's challenging operating conditions that will continue to pressure profitability over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Altisource's ratings could be upgraded if the company refinances and extends the term of its senior secured term loan maturity beyond 2026, reducing refinancing risk. The ratings also could be upgraded if profitability were to improve and leverage decline, such that it achieves and sustains debt/EBITDA of 7x or less.

Altisource's ratings could be downgraded if its financial performance remains very weak. In particular, the ratings could be downgraded if foreclosure activity as well as origination volume remain depressed into 2024 or if its liquidity profile weakens materially.

