Moody's affirms Altium Packaging's B2 CFR; Outlook changed to negative

Approximately $1.1 billion of debt securities affected

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Altium Packaging LLC's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B2 senior secured bank credit facility rating. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

The outlook change to negative reflects little room for error in generating sustained EBITDA improvement by successfully combating raw material input cost inflation through timely price increase initiatives. Executing well on new business and cost efficiency opportunities is also important in supporting EBITDA growth and a necessary reduction of debt leverage.

"While we recognize Altium's product innovation capabilities and free cash generation, sustained EBITDA improvement and an appropriate level of debt leverage are paramount to retaining the B2 rating," said Scott Manduca, Vice President at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Altium Packaging LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Altium Packaging LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Altium's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's diverse product offering, inclusive of post recycled resin (PCR), high switching costs from operating capacity near customer operations, material science capabilities with a focus on customer sustainability solutions, and free cash flow generation.

Our B2 rating also reflects the commodity nature of its products mix with progress of becoming more specialized, competition from smaller players in this fragmented market, as well as larger, higher rated packaging companies, and a relatively aggressive financial policy including a growth through acquisition strategy and the execution of a fairly recent dividend to shareholders.

The negative outlook reflects increased execution risk and shrinking runway to reduce debt leverage and achieve sustained EBITDA improvement through effective pricing actions against cost inflation, new business, and cost efficiency opportunities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is sustainable improvement in credit metrics and cashflow, while maintaining good liquidity. Specifically, debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is sustained below 5.0x, adjusted EBITDA-to-interest is above 3.5x, and free cash flow-to-debt is above 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in credit metrics or liquidity. Specifically, if debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x, adjusted EBITDA-to-interest is below 2.5x, and free cash flow-to-debt is below 3%.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Altium Packaging LLC is one of the leading North American manufacturers of rigid plastic containers for mostly branded consumer product and beverage companies, as well as a supplier of recycled resin.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

