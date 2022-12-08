Moody's affirms Alvogen's B3 CFR; revises outlook to negative from stable

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Alvogen Pharma US, Inc. ("Alvogen"), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating, the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B3 rating on the senior secured term loan. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

"The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that despite revenue growth and projected improvement in credit metrics, Alvogen's liquidity will remain weak, driven by approaching maturity of a portion of Alvogen's capital structure, over the next twelve months. Liquidity is also constrained by growing interest expense, meaningful term loan amortization, and expected increase in investments into the company's pipeline of products," said Vladimir Ronin, Moody's Vice President.

The affirmation of Alvogen's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that despite very high leverage, well above 10 times, as of September 30, 2022, as well as weak credit metrics and liquidity, Alvogen will experience material improvement in growth and profitability, over the next 12-18 months. A full year contribution from Lenalidomide, along with growth in Sertaline and Loreev XR, and other near-term product launches, as well contribution from its exclusive contract supplying oseltamivir (generic Tamiflu) to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will support higher overall revenue growth and improve gross margins.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alvogen Pharma US, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alvogen's B3 Corporate Family Rating is constrained by its very high financial leverage which will extend into 2023 until earnings from newer products will offset declines from its base of existing products. The rating also reflects the company's moderate size and scale with revenues below $500 million, in the highly competitive generic pharmaceutical industry.

Alvogen will benefit from a full year contribution from Lenalidomide, and material growth from Sertaline and Loreev XR. Other near-term product launches will support higher overall revenues and improve gross margins driving a meaningful improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Free cash flow will remain constrained, however, over the next twelve months, driven by approaching maturities, term loan amortization, as well as increase in interest expense.

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact on Alvogen's ratings (CIS-4). Alvogen has highly negative credit exposures to social considerations that carry high credit risks (S-4). These include industry-wide risk exposures related to policy and regulatory risk, and high manufacturing compliance standards. In addition, material percentage of Alvogen's revenue is generated in the US, with high exposure to government payors and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing, such as the recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act. Alvogen faces highly negative exposures to governance risk (G-4). The company has historically maintained aggressive financial policies and very high financial leverage. Additionally, ownership of the company by a consortium of private equity firms including CVC Capital and Temasek, as well as a significant stake by the company's CEO, increases governance risk.

Moody's expects Alvogen's liquidity to remain weak over the next twelve months. Alvogen had cash of roughly $4 million as of September 30, 2022. Moody's expects Alvogen's cash flows to be constrained by investment into the commercialization of the company's pipeline of products, growing interest expense and the term loan amortization of 5% annually (about $50 million per year), over the next twelve months. Additionally, the liquidity will be constrained by the approaching maturity of roughly $82 million of the term loan due in the second half of 2023, followed by the expiration of the $240 million ABL revolver in January 2024. There was roughly $164 million drawn on the facility as of September 30, 2022. The extended portion of term loan does not contain any financial maintenance covenants and matures in June 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include failure to refinance the term loan and ABL facility, reduce leverage below 7.0x debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis, or inability to offset base business declines with new product launches. Further weakening of liquidity profile, including sustained negative free cash flow could lead to a downgrade.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Alvogen sustains debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, combined with a proven ability to more than offset base business declines with new product launches. Additionally, the company would need to strengthen its liquidity profile, generate consistently positive free cash flow, and successfully address its approaching debt maturities, for Moody's to consider an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Alvogen Pharma US, Inc. ("Alvogen") is a subsidiary of Alvogen Lux Holdings S.a.r.l. ("LuxCo"). Alvogen comprises the US generic pharmaceuticals and contract manufacturing operations of LuxCo, which also has international operations not included in the US credit group. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, Alvogen reported revenues of approximately $468 million. Alvogen is owned by a consortium of private equity firms including CVC Capital and Temasek. The company's CEO Robert Wessman also owns a significant stake in the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vladimir M. Ronin, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

