Moody's affirms Amadeus' Baa2 long-term issuer rating, outlook changed to stable

Paris, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 and (P)Baa2 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured EMTN program ratings of Amadeus IT Group S.A. (Amadeus or the company), respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Baa2 the senior unsecured ratings of Amadeus. The company's P-2 short-term issuer rating and commercial paper rating have also been affirmed. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

"The rating affirmations and stabilisation of the outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Amadeus' financial performance will continue to recover over the course of 2022 and 2023, such that its financial metrics return to pre-pandemic levels which are consistent with a Baa2 rating", said Fabrizio Marchesi, Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Amadeus. "Moody's expects that the company's financial performance will continue to recover, despite the increasing risk of a recession, particularly due to the fact that year-over-year comparables will remain relatively easy through to the first quarter of 2023", added Mr. Marchesi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation that Amadeus' financial performance will continue to recover, with revenue increasing towards €4.2 billion and €5.0 billion, and company-adjusted EBITDA rising to around €1.3 billion and €1.9 billion, in 2022 and 2023, respectively. As a result, Moody's-adjusted leverage is expected to improve from 4.0x as of June 2022 towards 2.3x as of December 2023.

Moody's considers that Amadeus could deleverage more quickly than currently expected, should it choose to apply a portion of its significant cash on balance sheet, which amounted to €1.0 billion as of June 2022 (or €1.9 billion including short-term investments), and €0.5-0.6 billion of annual Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) generation towards debt prepayment or EBITDA-accretive acquisitions.

Moody's forecasts take into account the increasing likelihood of a recession in the next few quarters, but that this will not materially change the company's deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's considers that global travel volumes have been relatively resilient during prior economic downturns, while year-over-year comparables for Amadeus will remain favourable through the first quarter of 2023. This is because prior periods were materially impacted by pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Amadeus' Baa2 rating also reflects the company's leading position in the market for global distribution services (GDS); a history of growth and strong profitability and cash flow, despite the disintermediation risks associated with the GDS model; and the diversification provided by its Air IT Solutions division, which is supported by long-term contracts.

The rating also captures several challenges inherent to the GDS industry, notably the risk of disintermediation by airlines; the risk of alternative distribution models emerging; the inherently cyclical nature of the travel industry; and exposure to exogenous shocks (for example, terrorism and pandemics), as well as potential cybersecurity threats and system disruptions.

LIQUIDITY

As of 30 June 2022, the company's liquidity was strong, amounting to €2.0 billion, consisting of €1.0 billion of cash on balance sheet and an undrawn €1.0 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2025. The RCF does not have financial covenants. The aforementioned liquidity does not include €0.9 billion of short-term investments, which Moody's understands have maturities of up to six months and could thus be used as an additional source of liquidity.

Moody's expects Amadeus to generate around €0.5-0.6 billion year of Moody's-adjusted FCF over the next 12-18 months, equivalent to c. 12-13% of total Moody's-adjusted debt, which is calculated before debt repayments but after forecast dividends. Together with the aforementioned liquidity, Moody's considers that this will be sufficient to cover up to €0.5 billion of scheduled debt maturities in 2023 and up to €1.25 billion of scheduled debt maturities in 2024 (assuming no capital market activities that refinance these maturities).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Amadeus has a senior unsecured euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme in place, under which the company is the sole issuer. The provisional (P)Baa2 rating assigned to the senior unsecured EMTN programme is aligned with Amadeus' Baa2 long-term issuer rating. In April 2020, the company issued €750 million of senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2025, which rank pari passu with the aforementioned senior unsecured EMTN programme.

RATIONALE FOR A STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Amadeus will continue to improve its financial performance such that Moody's-adjusted leverage falls towards 2.0x by December 2023 and below 2.0x over the course of 2024, with Moody's-adjusted FCF generation improving to between 10-15% of Moody's-adjusted debt over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Amadeus' ratings could develop if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is maintained below 1.5x, with Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt above 15%, both on a sustained basis.

Negative rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 2.0x or FCF/debt falls towards 10% on a sustained basis. Negative pressure on the ratings could also arise if there are increasing levels of disintermediation away from the GDS model or if significant alternative distribution channels emerge.

