Moody's affirms Amadeus' issuer rating at Baa2; outlook changed to negative

Paris, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer and the (P)Baa2 EMTN program
ratings of Amadeus IT Group S.A. (Amadeus or the company)
as well as the senior unsecured ratings of Amadeus and Amadeus Capital
Markets, S.A . Concurrently, the rating agency
has assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed €750 million senior unsecured
convertible bonds due 2025 issued by Amadeus. The outlook has been
changed to negative from stable for both entities.
"The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Amadeus
will report significantly depressed operating results for at least the
first half of 2020 due to severe disruptions across the global travel
sector owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak",
said Fabrizio Marchesi, Vice President and lead analyst for Amadeus.
"This will cause a drain on the company's cash flow and liquidity
which, depending on the depth and duration of the (COVID-19)
outbreak, could mean that key credit metrics remain weak for the
company's Baa2 rating through 2021", added Mr Marchesi.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The travel sector is one
of the most significantly impacted by the shock, also due to the
quarantine measures introduced by numerous governments.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of
the breadth and severity of the shock, as well as the deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered, on the company.
In particular, Amadeus' credit profile is significantly pressured
by the recent sharp decline in global airline bookings and Moody's expectation
that travel bookings will further deteriorate over at least the next two
months. There are further downside risks in the event travel demand
remains depressed beyond the first half of 2020, in a scenario where
air travel restrictions and lockdowns are prolonged, which would
continue to weigh on airline reservations and the company's earnings.
Amadeus' Baa2 rating is supported by Moody's expectations that the
company will be able to withstand the cash burn Moody's forecasts,
and that Amadeus will maintain conservative financial policies.
Moody's base case reflects significant revenue and cash flow declines
in 2020, followed by a recovery in travel demand in 2021 towards
levels witnessed in 2019. The rating agency believes that,
although a significant portion of the company's cost base is fixed,
management has moved quickly to reduce costs, by announcing efficiency
measures targeting €300 million of run-rate cost and capex
savings, and preserve cash, via the cancellation of the proposal
of a €320 million dividend payment scheduled for June 2020[1].
Amadeus' liquidity-profile benefits from (1) cash on balance
sheet (€564 million as at 31 December 2019); (2) an undrawn
€1 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2025; and (3)
access to a €1 billion bridge to bond facility maturing in 2022.
Additionally, the company's liquidity position is also expected
to benefit from the proposed issuance of €750 million of senior unsecured
convertible bonds due 2025 and a €750 million share capital increase[2].
Amadeus' Baa2 rating continues to reflect (1) the company's leading position
in the market for Global Distribution Services (GDS); (2) a long
history of solid performance including resilient profitability and cash
flow generation, despite the disintermediation risks associated
with the GDS model; and (3) the growth characteristics and diversification
provided by the IT Solutions division, which is supported by long-term
contracts.
The rating also captures several challenges inherent in the GDS industry,
notably (1) the risk of disintermediation by airlines; (2) the risk
of alternative distribution models emerging; (3) the inherently cyclical
nature of the travel industry; and (4) its exposure to exogenous
shocks (e.g. terrorism, pandemics) as well as potential
cyber security threats and system disruptions.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook is driven by the significant uncertainty regarding
the depth and duration of the current decline in global consumer and business
demand for travel related services as a result of the COVID-19
outbreak.
This lack of visibility is exacerbated by the number of government mandated
restrictions on travel across global regions and within country borders.
The rating agency expects that the company will continue to demonstrate
a conservative financial strategy, which has historically targeted
leverage between 1.0x-1.5x on company-adjusted
basis and is equivalent to up to 2.0x Moody's-adjusted (gross)
leverage.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Upward pressure on Amadeus' ratings is unlikely at this stage, but
could develop if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls to well below
1.5x, with Moody's-adjusted FCF/net debt above 15%,
both on a sustained basis.
Conversely, negative rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted
leverage is likely to be sustainably above 2.0x, or if FCF/net
debt falls sustainably towards 10%. Negative pressure on
Amadeus' ratings could also arise if there were increasing levels of disintermediation
away from the GDS model, or if significant alternative distribution
channels were to emerge.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Amadeus IT Holding S.A. is a Global Distribution Systems
(GDS) provider which offers technology solutions to travel providers and
agencies, as well as IT solutions to airlines, such as reservations,
inventory management and other operational processes at airports.
In 2019, the company reported revenue and EBITDA of €5.6
billion and €2.2 billion, respectively.
