Moody's affirms Ambank's ratings, changes outlook to stable from negative

Singapore, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed AmBank (M) Berhad's (AmBank) A3 long-term foreign currency deposit rating and baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.

The change in outlook to stable reflects improvements in the bank's capitalization, as well as the structural changes to its loan portfolio that have reduced downside risks to its credit profile.

The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects greater certainty that AmBank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio will improve over the next 12-18 months to a level similar to that prior to the decline in capitalization because of the 1MDB settlement.

AmBank's CET1 ratio will increase due to profit retention, a capital infusion from parent AMMB Holdings Berhad following completion of the latter's partial divestment of an insurance subsidiary, and migration of AmBank to the Foundation Internal Ratings- Based (FIRB) approach.

AmBank's CET1 ratio increased to 11.6% as of 31 December 2021 from 10.5% as of 31 March 2021 as AMMB Holdings Berhad raised capital through a private placement and scrapped its interim dividends. Nevertheless, the CET1 ratio is still lower than 12.7% as of the end of December 2020.

The rating action also takes into account AmBank's less risky loan portfolio, driven by the management's efforts to de-risk its corporate loans and focus on affluent segments. The bank's asset quality will likely remain stable as repayment assistance packages for borrowers during the pandemic expire.

Moody's incorporates a very high likelihood of government support into AmBank's A3 long-term foreign currency deposit rating, which results in a two-notch uplift from the bank's baa2 BCA. The support assumption considers the systemic importance of AMMB Holdings Berhad to Malaysia's financial system, given its sizable 5.6% deposit market share of 31 March 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

AmBank's A3 deposit rating is already at the same level as Malaysia's A3 sovereign rating. Given the stable outlook on Malaysia's sovereign rating, Moody's is unlikely to upgrade the bank's deposit rating. However, Moody's could upgrade AmBank's BCA if the bank's asset quality, capitalization and profitability improve significantly.

Moody's could downgrade AmBank's ratings if the bank's asset quality and profitability deteriorate. A decline in its capitalization will also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AmBank (M) Berhad is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and reported assets of MYR122.0 billion ($29.2 billion) as of 31 December 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AmBank (M) Berhad

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AmBank (M) Berhad

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3, outlook changed to Stable from Negative

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A3

.... Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Ba1

