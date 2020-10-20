Moody's affirms Amentum's B2 CFR, and downgrades first lien credit facility rating to B1 from Ba3, assigns incremental first lien term loan B1 rating, stable rating outlook continues

Approximately $2.3 billion rated debt

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC ("Amentum" of the "company") and downgraded the first lien credit facility rating to B1 from Ba3. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 rating to a $980 million incremental term loan that will be issued under Amentum's first lien credit facility. Proceeds of the incremental term loan along with $129 million of balance sheet cash will go toward financing Amentum's acquisition of DynCorp International, LLC ("DI") which is expected to close in Q4-2020. The rating outlook continues at stable.

According to Moody's lead analyst, Bruce Herskovics, "Although the acquisition of DI will add about a turn of leverage and occur soon after we initiated ratings in January 2020, Amentum's operational results have been strong and the DI acquisition will expand market coverage, service capabilities and backlog, giving Amentum greater resilience and growth potential." Regarding the downgrade of the first lien credit facility rating Herskovics added, "as all of the new debt issued is first lien while Amentum's $335 million second lien debt facility (unrated) remains unchanged, the expected loss calculated on the first lien class of debt increases substantially with this transaction, warranting the lower up-notching of the debt's ratings to one notch above the CFR from two notches."

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects Amentum's high backlog, ability to lead large programs, and low risk of margin compression, against a very short operating history as an independent, newly branded business, elevated leverage, acquisitiveness and modest liquidity. Pro forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis will be in the low-6x range declining to mid-5x in FY2022 from free cash flow driven debt reduction and EBITDA growth. However, with only five months of actual results reported since the January 2020 LBO, the pro forma leverage calculation is subject to uncertainty due to Amentum's short standalone operating history.

DI will notably bring Amentum contracts and workers focused on US military aircraft maintenance, contingency operations, and a broad range of mission support across the US Department of State and US Department of Homeland Security communities. Amentum's long-standing experience within infrastructure program management should hold much relevance within DI's end markets, enhancing the bid pipeline of the combined business.

DI's ability in recent years to lessen its dependence on programs funded through the, often-volatile, supplemental US defense budget accounts impressively raised backlog and revenue visibility. Nonetheless, Amentum will be acquiring a shrinking business as DI's participation under the LOGCAP IV program will conclude, which adds execution risk. Specifically, DI's Afghanistan-based logistics and base operations work in support of the US Army will decline over 2020-2021 from about $550 million annually to $100 million with EBITDA of about $120 million reached in 2021, versus roughly $156 million in 2020. Over 2021/2022, recently won contracts/task orders should be ramping, enabling a resumption of growth later in 2022. But the degree of growth and precise inflection point remain uncertain and will somewhat depend on Amentum's ability to well integrate the business development teams and sustain DI's contract execution standard.

Pro forma for the acquisition Amentum will possess backlog of $31 billion, which represents over 5x annual revenue and will be greater than any other rated defense services prime, underscoring the size and tenor of Amentum's programs.

While the backlog amount stands prominently versus peers, Amentum will continue to exhibit EBITDA margin of 6%-7%, which is low when compared to other defense services contractors. With the company's emphasis on cost-based contracts, efficiencies gained through better amortization of overhead costs will mostly accrue to the customer. Nonetheless, better overhead amortization will also improve the company's price competitiveness while cost-based contracts lessen the extent of margin pressure that would be caused by higher than expected program costs. Moody's expects Amentum's revenue to grow around 2% annually over the next three years, below the growth rate of higher margin defense services contractors who emphasize professional, information technology and engineering service offerings.

The historical emphasis on critical infrastructure has brought Amentum a significant joint venture portfolio, which results in a material amount of minority interest ownership and adds complexity to the cash flow forecast. The company's equity basis JVs have not required significant capital in recent years and profitability levels have been steady.

The rating outlook has been maintained at stable in recognition of a supportive US defense contracting market setting, likelihood of free cash flow to debt of 5% and an adequate liquidity profile.

Moody's expects that the company will generate near-term free cash flow of $130 million to $150 million annually, well in excess scheduled term loan amortization. At transaction close there will be very little cash on hand beyond cash held at consolidated joint ventures, raising the likelihood that Amentum may briefly depend on its revolving credit facility cash reserves grow. The revolver's size will increase to $250 million from $200 million along with the incremental term loan issuance. While no borrowing will exist under the line at transaction close, the total commitment will be modest relative to Amentum's size. The first lien credit facility's only financial maintenance covenant test is designed for the benefit of revolving lenders. The test threshold will not be amended in the transaction but headroom under the test should be continue to be sufficient and the test will only apply when revolver utilization exceeds 35% of the commitment.

The B1 rating for the first lien credit facility is one notch above the CFR, reflecting the presence of effectively junior second lien debt and unsecured non-debt liabilities that would likely absorb much loss in a stress scenario and thereby supports higher recovery prospects for first lien creditors versus other liabilities in the event of default.

Upward rating momentum would depend on Moody's expectation of leverage being sustained at low 5x, free cash flow-to-debt approaching 10%, and the company's maintenance of a stronger liquidity profile. Downward rating pressure would mount with leverage continuing at 6x or more, sustained reliance on the revolving credit facility and/or revenue problems.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Amentum, headquartered in Germantown, MD, is a provider of test and training range maintenance and operations, equipment maintenance and sustainment, facilities management, cyber / IT, and environmental remediation services to the US and other national governments. Revenues in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, pro forma for the acquisition of DynCorp International LLC, will be approximately $6.5 billion. Amentum is owned by entities of Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

