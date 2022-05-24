Moody's affirms Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois' ratings; outlook is stable

Approximately $620 million of debt securities rated

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois' (ATXI) A2 Issuer and senior unsecured ratings. The rating outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation of Ameren Transmission's ratings is driven by a stable financial profile, supported by the consistent regulatory framework under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)," stated Jeff Cassella, VP-Senior Credit Officer. "We expect the transmission company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to net debt to remain in the 20-22% range going forward," Cassella added.

ATXI's A2 rating reflects its low business risk as a FERC regulated pure-play transmission company with a stable financial profile. ATXI operates within FERC's credit supportive regulatory framework, which includes a forward-looking formula rate construct with annual true-ups, an attractive rate of return and minimal exposure to load demand volatility.

The credit profile also considers some ongoing uncertainty related to return on equity (ROE) complaints filed with the FERC, and the utility's relatively small size and lack of geographic diversification. FERC is considering the elimination of the 50 basis points adder to the authorized ROE for participating in a regional transmission organization (RTO) after three years. The elimination of the adder would be credit negative but we do not expect it to materially impact the company's financial profile as we estimate that it would reduce ATXI's FFO to net debt by only about 70 basis points.

ATXI remains a party to some legacy challenges involving MISO transmission owner FERC-authorized ROEs related to a complaint under the Federal Power Act Section 206. Several petitions to review the FERC's November 2020 Order, which maintained the 10.02% authorized base ROE determined in the May 2020 Order, have been filed with the DC Circuit of the US Court of Appeals. A review of the order is pending.

RATING OUTLOOK

ATXI's stable outlook reflects the predictability of cash flows that results from the FERC's credit supportive regulatory framework and authorized return on investments. We expect the FERC rate construct, including forward-looking formulaic rates with an annual true-up mechanism, will continue to minimize lag in ATXI's capital and cost recovery. We expect ATXI to generate consistent cash flow metrics, including a ratio of FFO to net debt in the low 20% range, and maintain financial policies that are consistent with and appropriate for its current rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

The rating could be upgraded if the regulatory environment remains highly credit supportive, the company increases its size and scale and its financial profile strengthens such that the company's ratio of FFO to net debt increases above 23% on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

ATXI's rating could be downgraded if the regulatory environment becomes less supportive, resulting in higher risk of cost recovery or lower returns. Also, ATXI could be downgraded if its financial profile weakens such that its ratio of FFO to net debt declines to below 18%, on a sustained basis.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI, A2 stable), is a transmission-only utility subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (Baa1 stable). ATXI has constructed and placed into service three multi-value transmission projects in MISO, which consist of approximately 545 miles of transmission lines across Missouri and Illinois. ATXI is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

