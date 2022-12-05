Moody's affirms American Axle's CFR at B1, assigns Ba1 to new senior secured term loan; outlook to stable

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.'s (American Axle) corporate family rating (CFR) at B1, Probability of Default Rating at B1-PD, senior secured rating at Ba1 and senior unsecured rating at B2. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Ba1 to the proposed $650 million senior secured term loan B. The outlook was changed to stable from positive. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-2.

The actions reflect Moody's expectation that previously anticipated, accelerated improvement in American Axle's credit metrics will instead be more protracted as automotive industry fundamentals are expected to remain challenging through 2023. Light vehicle production is expected to continue recovering in 2023 but uneven production schedules due to lingering supply chain disruptions (semiconductor and parts shortages) and friction from elevated raw materials, labor, energy and freight costs will constrain returns.

Proceeds from the proposed term loan B, along with available cash and revolving credit facility borrowings, are expected to payoff the term loan B scheduled to mature April 2024. Moody's will withdraw the rating on the existing term loan at the close of the transaction.

Assignments:

..Issuer: American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba1 (LGD2)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan A, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

American Axle's ratings reflect a strong competitive position as a supplier of driveline and metal forming products that skew towards higher margin light trucks and SUVs/CUVs, which continue to increase as a percentage of global vehicle production. While revenue is still heavily reliant on internal combustion engine platforms, products correlate with increasing demand for fuel efficiency and emissions reductions with a focus on axle efficiency, vehicle light weighting and all-wheel drive applications. Additionally, American Axle is aligning itself with the auto industry's transition to alternative propulsion with the development of hybrid and electric driveline systems and components. Electrification wins represent approximately 35% of the 2022-2024 new business backlog, with increasing quoted and emerging opportunities.

The ratings also reflect Moody's consideration of reliance on one region (North America represents approximately 80% of revenue) and a limited number of customers with approximately 40% of year-to-date 2022 revenue generated from General Motors Company (GM), 18% from Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis) and 11% from Ford Motor Company (Ford). However, customer concentration is partially mitigated by American Axle's meaningful driveline content on top-selling light truck and SUV platforms such as the GM Silverado and Sierra, the Stellantis HD Ram truck series and additional content on the Ford F-Series and the Ford Explorer.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the recovery of automotive vehicle volumes will continue in North America through 2023, supporting modest improvement in operating results. The stable outlook also anticipates that solid free cash flow will be largely utilized for debt repayment, with the possibility of smaller tuck-in acquisitions to supplement increased penetration of electric driveline opportunities.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects good liquidity supported by cash of over $420 million and nearly $850 million of availability under the $925 million revolving credit facility set to expire 2027, both amounts pro forma for the transaction. Moody's estimates that the company's run-rate cash position is in the $400 million range but is currently elevated to provide enhanced financial flexibility due to lingering supply chain issues and the uneven recovery in vehicle production levels. Moody's anticipates annual free cash flow to exceed $200 million over the next couple of years, even with increased spending on working capital and capital expenditures as well as restructuring payments and electrification investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with expectations for continued revenue and earnings growth, with an EBITA margin approaching 8% and free cash flow-to-debt near 10%. Expectations for EBITA-to-interest to be maintained above 3x and debt-to-EBITDA below 3.5x, while maintaining a good liquidity profile, could also result in a positive rating action. Progress in improving diversification as well as a strategy that will enable increased participation in the OEMs' move to alternative propulsion drivetrains, primarily through the new business backlog, would also be viewed favorably. Ratings could be downgraded if EBITA-to-interest is expected to fall below 1.5x or debt-to-EBITDA rises above 4.5x into the first half of 2023. Deteriorating liquidity, including sharply lower free cash flow could also pressure ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. provides driveline (axles, driveshafts, clutch modules) and metal forming (axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, connecting rods) products designed to make the next generation of automotive vehicles lighter, safer and more efficient. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $5.6 billion.

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., is the US debt issuer supporting the global operations of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

