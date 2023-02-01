info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms American Greetings' B2 CFR; Proposed term loan downgraded to B1

01 Feb 2023

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of greeting cards maker American Greetings Corporation's (" American Greetings") proposed senior secured term loan as well as the existing revolving credit facility to B1 from Ba3. Moody's also affirmed all the other existing ratings of the company, including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the Caa1 rating of the senior unsecured notes that matures in April 2025. The outlook is stable.

The ratings downgrade of the senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility to B1 from Ba3 reflects the increase of senior secured debt in the capital structure following the company's upsize of the proposed term loan to $402 million from $282 million with the company planning to utilize the incremental proceeds to repay $120 million senior unsecured notes due in 2025. The remaining portion of the proposed term loan will replace all of the existing $282 million secured term loan that matures in April 2024. As a result, the senior unsecured notes will be a smaller portion of the total debt balance, and provide less loss absorption to the higher amount of senior secured debt in the event of a default. The affirmation of the Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects the notes effective subordination to the secured credit facilities.  The Ba3 rating on the existing term loan maturing in April 2024 is not affected and Moody's expects to withdraw the rating if the term loan is repaid as anticipated.

Nevertheless, Moody's views the term loan B extension to April 2028 as credit positive for the overall company because there is minimal effect on leverage and it improves liquidity by addressing the maturity of the company's 2024 term loan and reduces the amount of 2025 unsecured notes to refinance. Moody's expects the company to proactively address the remaining portion of senior unsecured notes and anticipates the rating of the senior secured term loan could be reduced to a level in line with the B2 CFR if the unsecured notes are replaced by senior secured debt or repaid with cash.

Moody's affirmed the company's B2 CFR because the American Greetings' credit metrics are expected to be in line with the rating agency's expectations for the ratings over the next 12 to 18 months. Specifically, Moody's anticipates debt-to-EBITDA will decline to 3.6x from 3.8x as of the 12 months ended November 25, 2022.  Retained cash flow (RCF)-to-net debt of 6.4% LTM as of November 25, 2022 is currently weak for the rating with the additional cash interest creating downward pressure. However, RCF-to-net debt should improve to above 10% in fiscal 2024 because Moody's does not expect a repeat of the $100 million dividend that was paid in May 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: American Greetings Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: American Greetings Corporation

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: American Greetings Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

American Greetings' B2 CFR broadly reflects its narrow product focus, exposure to the risks inherent in a mature and highly competitive greeting card industry, characterized by declining volume, low growth, high customer concentration and weak end customer loyalty. The company's revenue was in decline since fiscal 2018 (ending February 2018) partially because of net customer losses and sluggish retail traffic both in the US and UK markets, which were further impacted by coronavirus-related disruptions. However, revenue reverted back to growth in fiscal 2022 as a result of customer wins in the US and UK, its broader celebrations product strategy, and the sunset of prior year customer losses. In fiscal 2023, American Greetings continues to win new customer overseas, but revenue modestly declined as customers are more cautious on discretionary spending due to rising costs. In the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects roughly flat revenue and a slight improvement in the EBITDA margin, supported by the company's ongoing cost reduction efforts and expectation that the company will be able to further increase pricing to offset higher costs and secular volume declines. American Greetings' ratings also reflect its solid position in the US and UK greeting card markets, the relatively stable demand for the company's products driven by everyday life events and holidays, as well as the long-standing relationships with many of its retail customers, supported by the highly profitable nature of greeting cards for retailers and its long operating history of over 100 years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its revenue and EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months, and that the company will generate $60-$90 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2024 (absent dividends).

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates consistent organic revenue growth with a stable or expanding EBITDA margin, sustains retained cash flow-to-net debt above 12.5%, maintains a more balanced financial policy with debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 3.5x, and maintains good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance weakens such as the loss of a major customer or volume, or the company undertakes more aggressive strategic or financial policies, which may include large leveraged acquisitions or sizable distributions. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 5x, retained cash flow-to-net debt sustained below 7.5% or a deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

American Greetings is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of both everyday and seasonal greeting cards and other social expression products, including gift packaging, party goods, and stationery products. In April 2018, private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier, and Rice acquired a 60% majority stake in the company via a $204 million preferred equity investment, with the Weiss family (descendants of the founders) maintaining a 40% stake in the business. The company is private and does not publicly disclose financial information. American Greetings Corporation generated revenue of approximately $1.2 billion for the 12-month period ended November 25, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dawei Ma
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

