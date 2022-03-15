Moody's affirms AmerisourceBergen's Baa2 senior unsecured rating, outlook remains stable

New York, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed AmerisourceBergen Corporation's ("ABC") senior unsecured rating at Baa2 and its commercial paper rating at P-2. The outlook remains stable.

The rating actions follow the determination by ABC, and two other large pharmaceutical distribution companies (collectively the Â‘Distributors') that there was sufficient participation by State and subdivisions to proceed with a settlement agreement. This agreement will settle the substantial majority of opioid-related lawsuits filed against the Distributors by U.S. states, territories, and local government entities.

The settlement will become effective on April 2, 2022 subject to certain conditions which Moody's believes will likely occur. Under the terms of the settlement the Distributors would pay approximately $19.5 billion over 18 years. ABC would pay up to approximately $6.1 billion.

The settlement is a credit negative as it will result in payments of substantial cash outflows for an extended period though the exposure has now been largely quantified. Moody's views the obligations of ABC and the other distributors to be a debt-like obligation and analytically will treat the payments as debt. Moody's estimates the net present value of ABC's liability is approximately $3.7 billion and will reduce over time as payments are made. Moody's estimates debt/EBITDA for ABC will rise to approximately 3.3 from 2.3x for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021.

The affirmation of ABC's ratings reflects Moody's expectations that ABC will continue to prioritize debt repayment following the June 2021 acquisition of Walgreen Boots Alliance, Inc's (WBA) Alliance Healthcare business for $6.3 billion in cash and 2 million shares of ABC stock. Moody's expects ABC's debt/EBITDA, including the opioid settlement, will approach the mid two times range in the next 12 to 18 primarily through debt repayment. The affirmation reflects Moody's expectations that ABC will continue to generate strong free cash flow, even after the settlement payments, relative to its debt.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects ABC will continue to repay debt following the June 2021 Alliance Healthcare acquisition such that leverage (including opioid related liabilities) in the mid two times range.

The following actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AmerisourceBergen Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Term Loan, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Senior Notes, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AmerisourceBergen Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ABC's Baa2 rating reflects the company's sizable revenue base (LTM 12/31/2021 revenues were approximately $221 Billion) as well as its position as one of the largest drug distributors in the United States. It also reflects Moody's view that despite industry-wide pressures for drug companies, the industry is vital to the US drug supply chain. ABC's rating is further supported by Moody's expectations that leverage (including the opioid settlement liability) will remain low while also sustaining high levels of free cash flow relative to debt. ABC benefits from increasing diversification outside the United States with 24% of operating income generated by its International Healthcare Solutions segment. ABC's ratings are constrained by high customer concentration with two customers – WBA (Baa2 negative) and Express Scripts Inc.(part of Cigna Baa1 stable) – accounting for 43% of revenue.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects ABC will continue to repay debt following the June 2021 Alliance Healthcare acquisition such that leverage (including opioid related liabilities) in the mid two times range.

ESG considerations are material to ABC's credit profile. ABC faces high social risk due to its significant liability relating to its settlement of claims related to its distribution of opioids. The liabilities arise from allegations that ABC did not properly monitor and flag suspicious orders placed by its pharmacy customers. While the agreement to pay out billions of dollars in a settlement is credit negative, reaching a settlement resolved a significant overhang for ABC. From a governance standpoint, ABC does not provide a public leverage target, despite its long history of generally maintaining low leverage. While WBA is ABC's largest customer it is also ABC's largest shareholder with an approximate 30% stake. Its position as both ABC's largest customer and largest shareholder raises the potential for conflicts of interest to arise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to successfully integrate the Alliance Healthcare acquisition which would strengthen the company's business profile. The company would need to sustain absolute earnings despite headwinds such as ongoing pricing pressure for generic drugs. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 2.5x (including opioid related liabilities).

Ratings could be downgraded if the company were to adopt more aggressive financial policies or if any residual opioid matters have a significantly greater than expected impact on financial performance. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 3 times (including opioid related liabilities).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation, headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, is a leading global distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies. Revenues for the LTM period ended December 2021 exceed $221 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Tuhy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

