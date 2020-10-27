Moody's affirms Amkor's ratings on dividend initiation announcement

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the credit ratings of Amkor Technology, Inc. ("Amkor"),
including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and the
B1 Senior Unsecured Notes ("Senior Notes") rating, following
the company's initiation of a quarterly cash dividend. The
SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged. The
outlook remains stable.
Although the cash dividend represents a fixed obligation and is thus credit
negative, the size of the dividend is modest, consuming less
than 10% of cash flow from operations, reducing adjusted
free cash flow ("FCF") to debt (latest twelve months ended
June 30, 2020) from 16.6% to 14.4% (proforma
for the new dividend).
Ratings Affirmation:
..Issuer: Amkor Technology, Inc.
. Corporate Family Rating of Ba3
. Probability of Default Rating of Ba3-PD
. Senior Unsecured Bonds, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Amkor Technology, Inc.
....Outlook, remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba3 CFR reflects Amkor's business position as the second largest outsourced
semiconductor assembly and test ("OSAT") company in the world
after market leader Advanced Semiconductor Engineering ("ASE").
Amkor has a broad portfolio of advanced manufacturing technologies for
semiconductor chip finishing and testing, and benefits from exposure
to end markets with increasing semiconductor content, such as the
communications (38% of revenues for the twelve months ended June
30, 2020) and automotive & industrial (23%) sectors.
Due to its large scale, Amkor should continue to benefit from the
secular outsourcing trend in semiconductor production, as semiconductor
companies increasingly outsource manufacturing as part of their "fabless"
or "fab-lite" manufacturing models.
Nevertheless, the assembly and test segment of the semiconductor
industry is capital intensive and cyclical. Amkor goes through
long periods of very high capital spending which usually leads to pressured
free cash flow. Moreover, Amkor has high customer revenue
concentration, which Moody's believes limits Amkor's
leverage in contract negotiations.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues will
increase over the next 12 to 18 months due to the recovery in the Global
Automotive market, as well as further growth in the communications
and consumer markets. With the increasing revenues, Moody's
expects that Amkor's EBITDA margin will also improve such that debt
to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will decline towards 1.4x over
the period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Amkor's ratings could be upgraded if:
• Amkor's EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) is sustained
above 25% and
• FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 15%
and
• Amkor maintains a very good liquidity profile and balanced financial
policies
Amkor's ratings could be downgraded if:
• Our expectation that the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted)
will be sustained at less than 17%, or
• if FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) will be sustained below
5%.
The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating
reflects Amkor's good liquidity profile. Moody's expects
Amkor to maintain over $500 million of unrestricted cash ($1.1
billion of cash and short term investments as of June 30, 2020).
Additionally, liquidity support is provided by a $250 million
secured ABL revolving credit facility ("Revolver") available
to Amkor Technology Singapore (maturing July 2023, full availability
as of June 30, 2020) and borrowing capacity under other foreign
revolvers and term facilities totaling $86 million. Still,
the maintenance of a large cash balance is prudent given the capital intensity
of Amkor's business and the initiation of the quarterly cash dividend,
which will reduce FCF.
The Senior Notes are rated B1, which is one notch lower than the
Ba3 CFR. The Senior Notes, which are unsecured obligations
of Amkor, are structurally subordinated to the Revolver and the
other debt issued by Amkor's foreign subsidiaries with respect to
the foreign assets which secure the debt of these borrowers.
The credit profile is impacted by governance considerations. Amkor's
ownership is concentrated, with the Kim Family owning 58.9%.
Amkor's board has a large share of independent directors (7 of the
11 directors), with the remainder of the board comprised of the
CEO, the former General Counsel, and the Kim Family.
Amkor Technology, Inc., based in Tempe, Arizona,
is one of the largest providers of outsourced semiconductor assembly and
test (OSAT) services for both integrated semiconductor device manufacturers
(IDM) and fabless semiconductor companies.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry
Methodology published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
