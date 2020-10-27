Moody's affirms Amkor's ratings on dividend initiation announcement

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the credit ratings of Amkor Technology, Inc. ("Amkor"), including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and the B1 Senior Unsecured Notes ("Senior Notes") rating, following the company's initiation of a quarterly cash dividend. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

Although the cash dividend represents a fixed obligation and is thus credit negative, the size of the dividend is modest, consuming less than 10% of cash flow from operations, reducing adjusted free cash flow ("FCF") to debt (latest twelve months ended June 30, 2020) from 16.6% to 14.4% (proforma for the new dividend).

Ratings Affirmation:

..Issuer: Amkor Technology, Inc.

. Corporate Family Rating of Ba3

. Probability of Default Rating of Ba3-PD

. Senior Unsecured Bonds, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Amkor Technology, Inc.

....Outlook, remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 CFR reflects Amkor's business position as the second largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test ("OSAT") company in the world after market leader Advanced Semiconductor Engineering ("ASE"). Amkor has a broad portfolio of advanced manufacturing technologies for semiconductor chip finishing and testing, and benefits from exposure to end markets with increasing semiconductor content, such as the communications (38% of revenues for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020) and automotive & industrial (23%) sectors. Due to its large scale, Amkor should continue to benefit from the secular outsourcing trend in semiconductor production, as semiconductor companies increasingly outsource manufacturing as part of their "fabless" or "fab-lite" manufacturing models.

Nevertheless, the assembly and test segment of the semiconductor industry is capital intensive and cyclical. Amkor goes through long periods of very high capital spending which usually leads to pressured free cash flow. Moreover, Amkor has high customer revenue concentration, which Moody's believes limits Amkor's leverage in contract negotiations.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues will increase over the next 12 to 18 months due to the recovery in the Global Automotive market, as well as further growth in the communications and consumer markets. With the increasing revenues, Moody's expects that Amkor's EBITDA margin will also improve such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will decline towards 1.4x over the period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Amkor's ratings could be upgraded if:

• Amkor's EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 25% and

• FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 15% and

• Amkor maintains a very good liquidity profile and balanced financial policies

Amkor's ratings could be downgraded if:

• Our expectation that the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) will be sustained at less than 17%, or

• if FCF to debt (Moody's adjusted) will be sustained below 5%.

The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating reflects Amkor's good liquidity profile. Moody's expects Amkor to maintain over $500 million of unrestricted cash ($1.1 billion of cash and short term investments as of June 30, 2020). Additionally, liquidity support is provided by a $250 million secured ABL revolving credit facility ("Revolver") available to Amkor Technology Singapore (maturing July 2023, full availability as of June 30, 2020) and borrowing capacity under other foreign revolvers and term facilities totaling $86 million. Still, the maintenance of a large cash balance is prudent given the capital intensity of Amkor's business and the initiation of the quarterly cash dividend, which will reduce FCF.

The Senior Notes are rated B1, which is one notch lower than the Ba3 CFR. The Senior Notes, which are unsecured obligations of Amkor, are structurally subordinated to the Revolver and the other debt issued by Amkor's foreign subsidiaries with respect to the foreign assets which secure the debt of these borrowers.

The credit profile is impacted by governance considerations. Amkor's ownership is concentrated, with the Kim Family owning 58.9%. Amkor's board has a large share of independent directors (7 of the 11 directors), with the remainder of the board comprised of the CEO, the former General Counsel, and the Kim Family.

Amkor Technology, Inc., based in Tempe, Arizona, is one of the largest providers of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) services for both integrated semiconductor device manufacturers (IDM) and fabless semiconductor companies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductor Industry Methodology published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

