Moody's affirms Amsted's ratings; Ba3 senior unsecured and Ba2 CFR, with stable outlook

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings of Amsted Industries Incorporated ("Amsted"), including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3 senior unsecured notes ratings. Amsted's ratings outlook is stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectations for strong revenue growth in over the next two years, rebounding from several years of weak demand in transportation markets. This will support ample liquidity to cover increasing levels of Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) redemptions.

"Amsted is well-positioned to benefit from a strong recovery in demand, particularly in the freight rail car and commercial vehicle sectors" says David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for the company. "However, margin improvement will be challenging given the inflationary cost environment, while ESOP payments will likely exceed free cash flow over the next year or two."

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Amsted Industries Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Gtd Senior Global Notes, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Amsted Industries Incorporated

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Amsted's ratings are supported by a leading market position in its core segments of railroad and vehicular products, which results in an attractive operating margin of about 12% and good free cash flow through industry cycles. Despite an uneven recovery in its end markets in 2021, including continued weak demand in the Railroad Products segment (typically 30% to 40% of revenue), Amsted maintained margins while generating free cash flow in excess of $400 million during the year. Moody's expects a strong recovery in rail product orders in 2022 and 2023, along with modest growth in demand from the vehicular and construction segments over that time. While this will drive revenue growth exceeding 10% in 2022, Moody's believes that margin growth will be stymied by inflationary pressures brough on by on-going supply chain issues that beset the manufacturing sector. Although debt levels may increase modestly in 2022 with revolver borrowings, credit metrics will remain strong for the rating. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to be at or below 2.0x over the next two years.

The ratings are constrained by the sizable obligations under Amsted's Employees' Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The cash outlays associated with redemptions under the ESOP plan vary from year-to-year, largely reflecting the highly cyclical nature of Amsted's businesses as well as volatility in the number of shares redeemed in each period. For 2022, Moody's expects ESOP redemptions to exceed free cash flow, which is normal during periods of revenue and earnings growth. Moody's believes this will require the company to use cash reserves or drawings on its revolver to cover a portion of the ESOP redemptions during the year. Nonetheless, the company will maintain good liquidity despite the short-term reduction in cash or revolver availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit metrics will remain robust relative to the Ba2 CFR as the business recovers in 2022 and 2023 from the weak market conditions of the past two years. Moody's expects that rising ESOP redemption payments will likely exceed free cash flow over that time, which will result in the use of cash reserves or revolver to cover such shortfalls.

Amsted's ratings could be upgraded if Amsted can reduce revenue volatility, with lower reliance on highly cyclical industries, transportation in particular. An upgrade would also require demonstration of free cash generation that exceeds ESOP redemptions on a recurring annual basis, regardless of share valuation.

Ratings could be downgraded if ESOP share purchases rise to a level that requires a significant increase in debt or a prolonged reduction in the company's cash reserves, particularly at a time when business conditions are weak. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3.0x could also prompt a downgrade, as could retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 30%.

Amsted Industries Incorporated, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered components used in the railroad, vehicular and construction sectors. Revenue is approximately $3.4 billion. The company is 100% owned by its Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

