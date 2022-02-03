Moody's affirms Amsted's ratings; Ba3 senior unsecured and Ba2 CFR, with stable outlook

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
all ratings of Amsted Industries Incorporated ("Amsted"), including
its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3 senior unsecured notes ratings.
Amsted's ratings outlook is stable.
The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectations for strong
revenue growth in over the next two years, rebounding from several
years of weak demand in transportation markets. This will support
ample liquidity to cover increasing levels of Employee Stock Ownership
Plan (ESOP) redemptions.
"Amsted is well-positioned to benefit from a strong recovery in
demand, particularly in the freight rail car and commercial vehicle
sectors" says David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead
analyst for the company. "However, margin improvement
will be challenging given the inflationary cost environment, while
ESOP payments will likely exceed free cash flow over the next year or
two."
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Amsted Industries Incorporated
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
.... Gtd Senior Global Notes, Affirmed
Ba3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Amsted Industries Incorporated
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Amsted's ratings are supported by a leading market position in its
core segments of railroad and vehicular products, which results
in an attractive operating margin of about 12% and good free cash
flow through industry cycles. Despite an uneven recovery in its
end markets in 2021, including continued weak demand in the Railroad
Products segment (typically 30% to 40% of revenue),
Amsted maintained margins while generating free cash flow in excess of
$400 million during the year. Moody's expects a strong
recovery in rail product orders in 2022 and 2023, along with modest
growth in demand from the vehicular and construction segments over that
time. While this will drive revenue growth exceeding 10%
in 2022, Moody's believes that margin growth will be stymied
by inflationary pressures brough on by on-going supply chain issues
that beset the manufacturing sector. Although debt levels may increase
modestly in 2022 with revolver borrowings, credit metrics will remain
strong for the rating. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA
to be at or below 2.0x over the next two years.
The ratings are constrained by the sizable obligations under Amsted's
Employees' Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The cash outlays associated
with redemptions under the ESOP plan vary from year-to-year,
largely reflecting the highly cyclical nature of Amsted's businesses as
well as volatility in the number of shares redeemed in each period.
For 2022, Moody's expects ESOP redemptions to exceed free
cash flow, which is normal during periods of revenue and earnings
growth. Moody's believes this will require the company to
use cash reserves or drawings on its revolver to cover a portion of the
ESOP redemptions during the year. Nonetheless, the company
will maintain good liquidity despite the short-term reduction in
cash or revolver availability.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that credit
metrics will remain robust relative to the Ba2 CFR as the business recovers
in 2022 and 2023 from the weak market conditions of the past two years.
Moody's expects that rising ESOP redemption payments will likely
exceed free cash flow over that time, which will result in the use
of cash reserves or revolver to cover such shortfalls.
Amsted's ratings could be upgraded if Amsted can reduce revenue
volatility, with lower reliance on highly cyclical industries,
transportation in particular. An upgrade would also require demonstration
of free cash generation that exceeds ESOP redemptions on a recurring annual
basis, regardless of share valuation.
Ratings could be downgraded if ESOP share purchases rise to a level that
requires a significant increase in debt or a prolonged reduction in the
company's cash reserves, particularly at a time when business conditions
are weak. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3.0x
could also prompt a downgrade, as could retained cash flow-to-debt
sustained below 30%.
Amsted Industries Incorporated, headquartered in Chicago,
Illinois, is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered components
used in the railroad, vehicular and construction sectors.
Revenue is approximately $3.4 billion. The company
is 100% owned by its Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
