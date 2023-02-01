Moody's affirms Amtrak's (DC) A1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, outlook stable

Around $354 million of rated debt outstanding

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)'s (DC) A1 issuer rating, which incorporates a 1-notch uplift from its a2 baseline credit assessment (BCA, a measure of its standalone credit strength), reflecting the relationship between the company and the government of the United States (Aaa stable) in accordance with our Government-Related Issuers Methodology.

Concurrently, we affirm the A1 rating on Amtrak's Senior Unsecured Notes Series 2016. Moody's also affirms the Aa2 rating on the Senior Secured Notes Series 2016.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating reflects Amtrak's position as the main intercity passenger railway company in the US and the limited risk of full market liberalization.

Demand for passenger rail transportation has recovered to around 83.5% of 2019 ridership as of year-to-date fiscal year November 2022/23 compared to the same period for fiscal year 2019/20. However, further advances in ridership will face constraints as a result of labor shortages for skilled mechanics as well as reduced business travel and mode shift away from mass transit during the pandemic.

Additional federal grants have mitigated the negative financial impact from the loss of ridership. Record funding for Amtrak under the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) will fuel a material increase in capital spending in the next few years and will help to address maintenance capital investment needs and renewal of the rolling stock. However, a divided political environment could increase delays in appropriating funds or reduce receipt of federal funding. For fiscal 2023, Amtrak will receive $2.5 billion in annual appropriations to cover operations and maintenance investments. Additional funds will be available for capital investments under the IIJA.

Moody's expects that operating losses will narrow as ridership recovers. But we view it as unlikely that Amtrak will achieve standalone profitability in the foreseeable future. Operating losses were substantial in fiscal 2022, ending September 30, 2022 ($1.8 billion operating loss).

Despite operating losses, Amtrak benefits from a strong liquidity profile and a net cash position ($3.2 billion cash and net cash position $1.9 billion at end of fiscal 2022). Debt will likely increase in the next few years with additional investments in its rolling stock and drawings under the RRIF loan.

The A1 long-term issuer rating combines (1) its a2 BCA; and (2) the very high default dependence between Amtrak and the US government and our expectation of a moderate probability of extraordinary support from the US government. Ongoing support from the federal government is strong as reflected in annual grants to support capital expenditures and operating losses as well as the additional funding under the IIJA but appropriation risk remains, creating uncertainty around the annual level and timing of grants.

The affirmation of the Aa2 senior secured notes Series 2016 reflects their structure as Equipment Trust Certificates (ETC's). These secured notes benefit from section 1168 of the US bankruptcy code as well as a first priority lien on Amtrak's interest in 68 Siemens of the 70 ACS-64 locomotives.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that passenger volumes will continue to gradually recover and considers the funding support from the federal government which mitigates high operating losses and supports liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained and predictable increases in US government dedicated funding for both operating and capital needs in conjunction with continuing improvements in standalone profitability and operating cash flow generation

-More explicit support for Amtrak's debt by the US government

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Reduction in annual federal grant funding or a reduction of ongoing federal support

-Downturn in ridership and revenue without a commensurate reduction in operating expenses

-Significant increase in leverage without offsetting increase in either farebox revenue or federal funding

-Insufficient capital funding to meet pressing infrastructure investment needs, particularly in the NEC, resulting in decreased service reliability and depressed ridership and revenue growth

-Downgrade of the rating of the Government of the US

LEGAL SECURITY

As of 30 September 2022, Amtrak had reported total debt of $1.0 billion and total adjusted debt of around $1.25 billion. Moody's adjusted debt includes net pension liabilities of $52 million and operating lease liabilities of $230 million.

The $365 million 3.6% senior secured notes due Nov 15, 2033 (Aa2) are structured like an Equipment Trust Certificate (ETC) and benefit from section 1168 of the US bankruptcy code as well as a first priority lien on Amtrak's interest in 68 Siemens ACS-64 locomotives. Around $267 million of these senior secured notes remained outstanding as of September 30, 2022.

Around $80 million of the $135 million 2016 3.81% senior unsecured notes due Nov 15, 2031 (A1) remained outstanding as of September 30, 2022.

Amtrak also has an unrated $2.45 billion RRIF commitment ($561 million outstanding as of September 30, 2022). The RRIF loan will be used for the financing of the new Acela train sets and other elements of the Acela 21 projects.

Amtrak also has access to a committed $250 million undrawn unsecured revolving credit facility due 7 October 2023.

PROFILE

The National Railroad Passenger Corp. (Amtrak), DC ("Amtrak") is a federally-chartered for profit corporation incorporated under DC law. Amtrak was incorporated in 1971 pursuant to the Rail Passenger Service Act of 1970 and is authorized to operate a nationwide system of passenger rail transportation.

