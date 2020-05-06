Moody's affirms An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank's ratings; changes outlook to negative

Singapore, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today changed the outlook of the long-term local currency deposit rating, long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABB) to negative from stable.

The outlook on ABB's long-term foreign currency deposit rating remains negative.

Moody's has also affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency issuer and deposit ratings of ABB at B1, its long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) at Ba3, its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) at Ba3(cr), its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at b1, all short-term ratings at NP, and its short-term CRA at NP(cr).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. ABB has been affected by the shock due to its sizable exposure to individual and household businesses, as well as to the real estate and construction sectors, all of which are vulnerable to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Today's action reflects the negative impact on ABB of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the likely deterioration in the bank's asset quality and profitability.

AFFIRMATION OF BCA FOR ABB

The affirmation of ABB's b1 BCA reflects its elevated asset risk and weak problem loan coverage by reserves. Despite good progress in resolving legacy problem loans in 2019, asset risk remains high due to the bank's significant exposure to riskier sectors such as individuals and household businesses, which typically have limited financial buffers to withstand a prolonged cash flow crunch. Similarly, the bank has significant exposure to the real estate and construction sectors, which are more vulnerable to the economic downturn due to their long investment cycles. Moody's expects profitability to remain constrained by high credit costs while capital will be stable as loan growth eases. Although ABB's dependence on market funds has been increasing since 2015, refinancing risk arising from these liabilities is somewhat mitigated by the bank's good liquidity buffer.

MODERATE PROBABILITY OF GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Moody's continues to incorporate a "Moderate" probability of government support for ABB, taking into consideration the bank's small market share, as well as the government's modest ability to support the banking system. This does not result in any uplift because the BCA is just one notch lower than the sovereign rating of Ba3.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK OF ABB

The negative outlook on ABB's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak could lead to higher problem loans and reduced profitability at ABB, placing increased strain on its solvency and downward pressure on its BCA. This is in view of the bank's significant exposure to the riskier individuals and household businesses and real estate and construction sectors, which increases its risk of credit losses amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, the BCA and long-term ratings of ABB are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, Moody's could revise ABB's ratings outlook to stable if the coronavirus outbreak stabilizes in Vietnam and in the country's major trading partners such as the United States, China and Europe.

However, Moody's could downgrade ABB's BCA and long-term ratings if its asset quality deteriorates significantly. Weaker capitalization, declining profitability, or tightening liquidity conditions would also pressure the BCA and ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABB), headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, reported total assets of VND103 trillion as of 31 December 2019.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed at b1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed at b1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed at Ba3(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency), affirmed at Ba3

.... Long-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency), affirmed at B1; Outlook changed to negative from stable

....Long-term Deposit Rating (Local Currency), affirmed at B1; Outlook changed to negative from stable

....Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), affirmed at B1; Outlook maintained at negative

... Short-term Issuer Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency), affirmed at NP

.... Short-term Deposit Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency), affirmed at NP

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (Foreign and Local Currency), affirmed at NP

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed at NP(cr)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative from Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

