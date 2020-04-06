Moody's affirms Ancestry's credit facility rating at B2; outlook stable

Approximately $2.2 billion in rated securities affected
New York, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
Ancestry.com Operations Inc.'s (Ancestry) credit facility
ratings at B2. Concurrently Moody's has withdrawn the B2
Corporate Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating
at Ancestry.com Inc. and assigned these ratings at the company's
operating subsidiary Ancestry.com Operations Inc.,
the obligor under the secured credit facility. The rating outlook
on Ancestry.com has been withdrawn. The outlook on Ancestry.com
Operations Inc. remains stable.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ancestry.com Operations Inc.
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility due 2024, Affirmed at B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due
2026, Affirmed at B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due
2023, Affirmed at B2 (LGD4)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Ancestry.com Operations Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
at B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned at B2-PD
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Ancestry.com Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn,
previously B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn, previously B2-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ancestry.com Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Stable
..Issuer: Ancestry.com Operations Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ancestry's credit profile reflects the company's strong and
predictable cash flows supported by its subscription service business,
and strong liquidity. Moody's expects Ancestry will continue
implementing the necessary changes to align its cost basis with an expected
sustained decline in demand for DNA kits. Ancestry's total
revenue declined 1.2% in 2019 reflecting 5% subscriber
growth but a 48% DNA unit sales drop compared with 2018,
underscoring continued headwinds in the DNA category, which Moody's
expects will persist in the next 12-18 months. Ancestry
is taking steps to realign its DNA business to reflect the lower level
of consumer demand by reducing costs, as demonstrated by the company's
move in February to reduce its workforce by 6% and cut marketing
and software development spending, resulting in annual operating
expense reduction of approximately $75 million. Moody's
anticipates that the company's efforts to right-size the
cost base to the declining DNA kits demand will lead to improved earnings
in the next 12-18 months, as Family History, the larger
and more profitable part of Ancestry's business, remains strong.
While Ancestry's products and services are discretionary,
Moody's believes that the company's earnings will not be materially
negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. In the short run,
demand for Ancestry's products and services may experience a temporary
spike in demand as people turn to their hobbies while on lockdowns due
to social distancing guidelines. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Ancestry's credit profile continues to reflect the company's strong
market position in its family history research niche and its solid cash
flow, balanced by its very high leverage and recently weakening
demand for DNA kits. Ancestry operates the largest family history
website and has sold more genealogical DNA kits to consumers than its
closest competitor, 23andMe (unrated). Ancestry's family
history website, which has roughly 3.4 million subscribers,
provides a relatively steady and robust stream of cash flow with which
it can service its very high debt burden (Moody's-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA of 6.7x as of December 31, 2019)
and invest in its DNA kit business. We expect recently weak demand
for DNA kits to persist, leading to total revenue declines over
the next 12 to 18 months. However, we believe that upcoming
product launches, potentially including a health and wellness offering,
should support mid-single digit percentage range subscriber growth
in the company's Family History business, the company's
largest and more profitable segment.
The rating considers governance risks, specifically the high likelihood
of periodic re-leveraging given private equity ownership.
The current ownership group completed two sizeable dividend recapitalization
in a less than 3 year period (November 2016 and August 2019). The
aggressive financial strategy characterized by tolerance for high leverage
will continue to limit the company's credit profile. This
is balanced by the expectation that the company will not proceed with
the previously contemplated dividend payments to the sponsors and other
shareholders in 2020 given the soft operating environment or if it would
cause debt-to-EBITDA based on the company's calculation
to exceed 5.0x.
Ancestry has good liquidity, with a full access to a $100
million revolver and $128 million of cash as of December 31,
2019. Ancestry's good external liquidity and operating cash
flows in the $160-$180 million range position it
strongly to meet the company's cash needs in 2020, including
$21 million in term loan amortization, $40 million
in capex and content purchases, $35-$40 million
in working capital needs and return of capital distributions combined,
without borrowing on the revolver.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation for low- to mid-single
digit percentage EBITDA growth on declining revenues, with growth
in subscription revenues more than offset by DNA kit sales declines.
Profitability growth will be supported by the company's cost saving
efforts, and Moody's expects FCF-to-debt in
the mid-single digit percentage range and modest delevering to
low 6x range (including Moody's standard adjustments) in the next
12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be lowered if business fundamentals weaken as evidenced
by slowing subscriber or revenue growth, declining profitability,
or if the company is unable to timely and in sufficient manner reduce
its cost base to offset declining revenues in its DNA business.
A deterioration in liquidity or lack of meaningful progress in deleveraging
such that debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x,
or internally generated cash flows soften such that FCF-to-debt
is sustained below 3%, could also lead to a downgrade.
The ratings could be upgraded if Ancestry sustains mid-single digit
percentage revenue growth, debt-to-EBITDA below 4.5x,
and FCF-to-debt in the high single-digits.
A commitment by the ownership group to maintain conservative financial
policies would also be needed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Lehi, UT, Ancestry.com Inc.
is the market leader in the family history and consumer genomics industries.
The company is privately held by Silver Lake, GIC, Spectrum
Equity Investors, LP, Permira Advisers and Ancestry's management.
Ancestry generated $1.3 billion in revenues in 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.
announced and described above.
