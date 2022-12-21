Moody's affirms Anchor Glass' Caa1 CFR, outlook negative

Approximately $730 million of rated debt affected

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Anchor Glass Container Corporation (Anchor Glass). At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Further, Moody's affirmed the company's 1st lien senior secured term loan at Caa1, and downgraded its 2nd lien senior secured term loan to Ca from Caa3. The outlook remains negative.

"The affirmation of Anchor Glass' Caa1 CFR considers the company's improving operation and credit metrics," says Motoki Yanase, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"However, the company faces near-term debt maturities. With improving leverage but limited free cash flow generation projected in 2023, there is a reasonable chance of debt restructuring, which led us to downgrade the PDR," adds Yanase.

Anchor Glass' asset-based revolver (unrated) is expiring in September 2023 and its 1st lien term loan is maturing in December 2023. The 2nd lien term loan is maturing in December 2024.

The downgrade of the PDR drives the affirmation of the 1st lien term loan and the downgrade of the 2nd lien term loan, based on Moody's Loss-Given-Default model. The outcome indicates a higher level of expected loss for the 2nd lien term loan.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Anchor Glass Container Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD2) from (LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Anchor Glass Container Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Anchor Glass Container Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's operations are improving after automated lines were installed at the company's Lawrenceburg plant and are now working at full capacity. With expected increases in profit supported by contracted price increases and better operational efficiencies, Moody's expects Anchor Glass' leverage to improve to 6x range at the end of 2023 from 7.9x for the twelve months that ended September 2022. Free cash flow generation will also improve, as capital spending declines after additional spending to improve facilities rolled off, but likely remain near break-even in 2023 while higher interest expense curbs cash flow.

Despite the operational improvements, Anchor Glass' credit profile is restrained by weak liquidity due to its upcoming debt maturities. With limited free cash flow generation and a difficult market environment, refinancing may not materialize easily, leaving a reasonable chance for debt restructuring, including transactions that could be viewed as distressed exchanges. The downgraded Caa3-PD reflects the approaching debt maturities and increased probability of a debt restructuring. Should debt restructuring materialize, Moody's believes the 2nd lien term loan holders would face a greater loss relative to the 1st lien term loan holders.

In addition to liquidity, Anchor Glass' credit weaknesses include customer concentration of sales, smaller scale relative to its competitors, and most revenue being generated in the mature, low-growth US glass market.

The company's credit strengths include the consolidated US glass packaging industry; long-term relationships with large, well-known customers; and the majority of business being under long-term contract with cost pass-through provisions. Also, the difficulty in shipping fragile glass packaging for a distance provides value to Anchor Glass' facilities and raises switching costs.

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty regarding the company's maturing debt in the next 12-18 months despite some operational improvements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Anchor Glass generates positive free cash flow, with credit metrics within the context of a stable competitive environment and the maintenance of adequate liquidity. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if free cash flow to debt is above 1.0%, debt to EBITDA is below 6.5x, and/or EBITDA to interest expense is above 1.5x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is any deterioration in credit metrics, liquidity or the competitive environment. Distressed exchanges or capital structure changes that impair creditors could also prompt a downgrade. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if free cash flow to debt remains negative, debt to EBITDA is above 7.0x, and/or EBITDA to interest expense is below 1.0x.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Anchor Glass Container Corporation is a North American manufacturer of premium glass packaging products. For the 12 months that ended September 2022, Anchor Glass generated about $600 million in revenue. Anchor is a portfolio company of CVC Capital Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

