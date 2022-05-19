Moody's affirms Anchor Packaging B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Anchor Packaging, LLC's ("Anchor Packaging") corporate family rating (CFR) at B2 and its probability of default rating at B2-PD. Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating on the first lien senior secured credit facilities. The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects our expectation that Anchor Packaging will generate improved profit and limit capital spending, which will support free cash flow generation and deleveraging in 2022 relative to 2021," said Motoki Yanase, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Anchor Packaging, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Anchor Packaging, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Anchor Packaging's leverage increased to 7.7x in 2021, reflecting flat total debt and lower EBITDA, and surpassing our 6.0x down-trigger. However, leverage came down to 6.3x for the twelve months ending March 2022, with progress in cost pass-throughs. Moody's expects the leverage to further improve to 5.4x in 2022, assuming a restrained level of EBITDA in the second half of 2022, similar to the same period in 2021.

Despite meaningful recovery in profit, free cash flow remained close to break even for the twelve months ending March 2022. This was affected by negative working capital, driven by an increase in account receivables with higher sales and the company building up inventories to prepare for the summer selling period. Moody's expects receivables and inventories to return to more normal level by year-end 2022.

For 2022, Moody's expects free cash flow to recover, supported by higher profit and continued progress in cost pass throughs, as well as lower level of capital spending relative to 2021. However, uncertainty still remains for resin prices towards the second half of 2022. If resin prices increase sharply, it could drive up working capital and affect the degree of FCF recovery.

Anchor Packaging, LLC's B2 CFR reflects the company's small scale with around $595 million in revenue for the twelve months ending March 2022, high leverage and weak cash flow generation with a lag to pass through increases in input costs, high debt load under the private equity ownership, and ongoing acquisition risk to supplement growth.

These credit weaknesses are counterbalanced by the company's credit strengths including steady growth in packaging demand for food delivery and take-out, which supported sales volume since the pandemic. The CFR is also supported by a fairly diverse customer base and ability to pass through resin costs on the majority of its business, albeit with time lag.

For the 12-18 months from December 2021, Moody's expects Anchor Packaging to have good liquidity, supported by $8.6 million of cash on hand at the end of 2021, our expectation of positive free cash flow generation, and full availability under its $60 million revolving facility due in 2024. Annual amortization payments are $5.4 million and the credit agreement includes a free cash flow sweep. The revolving credit facility includes a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant of 8x if availability is below 40%. There are no covenants on the term loan. Both the revolver and the term loan are secured by substantially all assets of the borrower and guarantors. The company has a majority ownership in a film manufacturing facility in Argentina, which could be sold, but it only contributes about 5% of sales and Moody's does not view it as a meaningful source of alternative liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that free cash flow will improve for the next 12-18 months due to increase in profit and limited capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company expands its scale and product offering, while maintaining strong EBITDA margins above 20% and improving credit metrics. Specifically, an upgrade would require debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.0x, EBITDA/Interest above 3.75x and free cash flow /debt approaching 5%.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if volumes and operating performance decline with debt/EBITDA rising above 6.0x, EBITDA/Interest declining below 3x and free cash flow/debt below 3%.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Anchor Packaging, LLC is a manufacturer of polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) containers for hot and cold food as well as flexible food wrap film. The company generated sales of $595 million for the twelve months ending March 2022. The Jordan Company, a private equity firm, acquired a controlling stake in Anchor Packaging in July 2019. The minority stake is owned by privately-held Hermann Companies, Inc.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

