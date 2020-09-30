Moody's affirms Anne Arundel Community College (MD) at A2; outlook stable

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 on Anne Arundel Community College's (MD) $9 million (as of fiscal year end 2019) Economic Development Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A2 rating is based on Anne Arundel's strong ties to Anne Arundel County (Aa1 stable) and the State of Maryland (Aaa stable), which together account for almost 60% of operating revenues. These considerations include strong governance links to the state and county, with the county approving the school's budget and the governor of Maryland appointing the school's governing board. The rating also favorably incorporates the college's sizable revenue base and very low debt burden enabled by strong capital support from the county and state, which has allowed the college to expand without issuing additional debt. Offsetting credit considerations include the college's history of thin operating cash flow margins leading to weak debt service coverage, relatively low liquidity, and declining enrollment.

Additionally, the coronavirus outbreak will pressure economic conditions in Maryland, although state and county appropriations are expected to remain stable in fiscal 2021. We regard the coronavirus as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial impact for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, despite enrollment challenges, cost-containment measures and stable state and county support will continue to support debt service, such that total cash and investments remain stable through fiscal 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained improvements in operating performance

- Substantial increase in spendable cash and investments

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reduction in state or county support

- Cash flow deficits that result in declining wealth and liquidity

- Increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The State of Maryland prohibits community colleges from incurring long term debt. Therefore, the Series 2012 bonds are structured as a lease agreement between the college and its foundation. The bonds are secured by operating lease payments made by the college to its foundation under a triple net lease agreement. Under the lease agreement, the college has covenanted to make semiannual base rental payments to cover debt service and administrative costs. There is no debt service reserve fund and the debt service payments are a general obligation of the foundation. The foundation has assigned a first mortgage lien on its leasehold estate in the Arundel Mills multipurpose educational building financed by the bonds to the trustee. The lease is not subject to abatement or deferment of rentals by the college. The lease agreement expires in March 2029 after maturity of the bonds, which mature in September 2028.

PROFILE

Anne Arundel Community College is one of the largest community colleges in Maryland with a student headcount of 12,655 in fall 2019. The college has four primary locations and total operating revenue was approximately $137 million in FY 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Community College Revenue-Backed Debt published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1121957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

