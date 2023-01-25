Moody's affirms Annington's Baa2 ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable.

London, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of Annington Limited (Annington or the company), one of the largest private owners of residential property in the UK. At the same time Moody's has affirmed the provisional (P)Baa2 ratings to the Â£5 billion backed senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme issued by Annington Funding plc and Baa2 ratings to the backed senior unsecured notes issued under the EMTN programme. The outlook on all the ratings is changed to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the weaker credit metrics arising from the increase in interest rates and pressures on valuations, resulting in a risk that the company may not meet the guidance set for the existing Baa2 rating. Annington's average cost of debt increased to 3.5% following the partial refinancing of its 2024 and 2025 bonds last year and increase in base rates for its term loan. As a result, its proforma fixed charge coverage will deteriorate to around 1.3x-1.4x in fiscal 2023 (fiscal year ends March) – a weak level for the current rating. The company has around Â£150 million equivalent outstanding of bonds due in July 2024 and approximately Â£482 million outstanding in July 2025, which may delay recovery of the company's interest coverage further upon the maturing debt refinancing. In addition to weak interest coverage, Annington's gross debt to assets ratio deteriorated to 50.8% as of September from 47.4% as of March 2022 driven by an approximate 6% decline in property value. House prices in the UK decreased in the last three months of 2022 by approximately 5% from the September peak. Moody's expects this to continue into the first half of 2023 and notes that there is a risk of further value decline for Annington's property portfolio, although it also depends on other factors, such as rental growth, discount rates and government bond yields.

More positively, Annington's Baa2 long-term issuer rating is underpinned by reliable and predictable cash flows from around 37,200 residential units situated in England and Wales let to the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD). The recent site review process which resulted in a reduction of the contractual discount to open market rent to 49.6% from 58% as well as ongoing rent review process will result in a steady increase of the company's rent by approximately 5%-7% every year during fiscal 2023-26 . This will gradually improve the company's cash flows and interest cover. In addition, Annington is committed to its current rating level and financial policy targets of 50% LTV and 1.5x interest cover. The rating agency also expects that the company will take necessary steps to maximise cash inflow and de-lever its balance sheet, including dividend reduction (Â£100 million paid in fiscal 2023) and disposals of non-core assets. As a result, Moody's expects that Annington will restore its interest cover to 1.5x and maintain gross debt / assets at around 50% by mid-fiscal year 2025. Moody's also notes that the company's weak ratios, including interest coverage and net debt to EBITDA which the rating agency expects to improve to 17-18x over the next 12-18 months from 21x as of September 2022 are partially driven by the contractual arrangement that caps the full market earning potential of the company's properties.

The company's rating is further supported by Annington's special role as the MoD's primary landlord, benefiting from stable, long-term, contracted rental income that is strengthened by the Government of United Kingdom's (Aa3 negative) high credit quality. The rating also reflects an experienced management team with a well-established track record of increasing rents and realising the upside value from released MoD units. Less positively, the company's revenue concentration to a single counterparty with significant political power under one contractual arrangement remains a risk. The MoD's legal challenge to enfranchise Annington's properties is also credit negative because it creates a degree of uncertainty around relationship with its key tenant and potentially decrease investor confidence. However, its impact on the credit standing has been limited to approximately Â£6 million of legal cost while the final outcome may take several years.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the deteriorating financial market environment on the back of higher interest rates and fall in valuation. This has led to a pressure the group's fixed charge coverage and LTV. Moody's expects Annington to delever its balance sheet via dividend policy and asset disposals over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely in the short-term given the negative outlook an upgrade could occur if: (1) leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted total gross debt/gross assets, is sustained towards 40% alongside financial policies that support the lower leverage, and (2) Moody's-adjusted FCC ratio is sustained around 3x.

Downward pressure could occur if the company fails to make progress to de-lever and preserve cash during 2023 or if it fails to address its upcoming maturities well ahead of the due date through retained cash or if the ongoing enfranchisement case materially hampers the company's ability to access debt capital Quantitatively the downgrade could occur if (1) leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted total gross debt/gross assets is sustained above 50%, (2) Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge ratio does not recover above 1.5x, (3) large-scale releases by the MoD cause liquidity constraints, (4) significant debt-funded dividend.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risks for Annington's credit profile include (1) adherence of the company to its publicly stated financial policies on leverage and dividends, and (2) composition of the board and committees to ensure adequate representation on independent and nonexecutive directors.

LIQUIDITY

The company has adequate liquidity that supported by a Â£100 million undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in March 2025, cash balance of approximately Â£117 million as of September 2022. The next debt maturity is in July 2024 when approximately Â£150 million-equivalent outstanding (approximately €173 million) of backed senior unsecured notes come due.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The (P)Baa2 rating of the Â£5 billion backed senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme and the Baa2 rating of the backed senior unsecured notes issued under the programme (€173 million outstanding backed senior unsecured notes due 2024 and a total of approximately Â£3,667 million outstanding backed senior unsecured notes due 2025-47) are in line with the company's Baa2 long-term issuer rating. Backed senior unsecured notes under the programme rank pari passu with the unsecured Â£400 million term loan and Â£100 million RCF due 2025.

The backed senior unsecured notes benefit from a capital markets negative pledge in addition to financial covenants that limit the company's total net borrowings to 65% of the total assets and require EBITDA to net financial charge above 1x (1.15x for the term loan). In addition there is a restriction on dividend payments if the interest cover is below 1.3x.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Annington Limited

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Annington Funding plc

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Annington Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Annington Funding plc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Annington is an unlisted property investment group and one of the largest private owners of residential property in the UK. The company owns a portfolio that was valued at Â£8 billion as of September 2022 and consists of approximately 39 thousand units located in England and Wales, most of which are leased to the UK's Ministry of Defence, for an annualised passing rent of Â£200 million. The company is controlled by private equity firm Terra Firma, which invests alongside institutional funds.

