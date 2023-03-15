Moody's affirms Anywhere Real Estate's B1 CFR, B2 sr unsec and Ba1 sr sec ratings; outlook revised to negative from positive on continuing US housing market softening

About $3 billion of rated debt

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC's ("Anywhere Real Estate" and "Anywhere") outlook to negative from positive. Moody's also affirmed Anywhere's corporate family rating ("CFR") at B1, probability of default rating ("PDR") at B1-PD, senior secured bank credit facilities at Ba1 and senior unsecured notes at B2. The speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-1.

"The rapid decline in Anywhere's revenue and profit in late 2022, the near certainty of a very weak existing home sale season this spring and summer and the dominance of downside risks over upside potential for the company's performance over the next 12 to 18 months leads to the pivot of the outlook to negative from positive," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA above 6.0 times in 2023, which is high compared to many services issuers also rated in the B1 category. In 2022, Anywhere's combined closed transaction volume decreased 14% year-over-year, resulting in a revenue decrease of 14% and lower EBITDA margin of 8.5% from 12.4% in 2021. Debt to EBITDA was up to 6.3 times as of December 31, 2022 compared to 3.5 times as of 2021, driven by the sudden decline in home sale activity once interest rates began to rise about a year ago. Moody's expects the US housing market to continue softening during 2023, although the rates of decline will be more moderate in 2023 and profit rates should stabilize, reflecting cost management initiatives implemented in 2022 and before.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Anywhere's revenue and profits are highly correlated to changes in the average price and number of existing home sale transactions. The number of transactions declined in a mid 20s-percent-rate range in the second half of 2022. Moody's expects similarly-high-rate year-on-year declines in the first half of 2023, driving lower revenue in 2023 versus 2022. Average home sale prices in 2022 declined at a low-single-digit rate but remain near their post-pandemic highs, providing support to brokerage fees per transaction. Although interest rates are high and Moody's expect them to rise further, unsold home inventories in many markets are still low, while consumer interest and investment in their home remains high.

Anywhere's leading competitive position and investments in its brands and technology will support its ability to attract and retain sales professionals in the market downturn. Moody's anticipates Anywhere's revenue and profits will recover once the existing home sale market improves. A long debt maturity profile featuring low, fixed interest rates, provides Anywhere with balance sheet stability until existing home sale market conditions improve. Moody's expects solid-for-B1 key credit metrics, including EBITA to interest anticipated around 2.0 times and free cash flow to debt expected around 5%. Expectations for financial and operating strategies featuring an emphasis on cash generation and cost management provide additional support.

The secured and unsecured debt instrument ratings reflect the B1-PD PDR and an overall loss given default ("LGD") assumption of 50%. Anywhere, which is the issuer of the rated debts, is an indirect subsidiary of publicly-traded Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. does not conduct any operations other than with respect to its indirect ownership of Anywhere. As a result, the consolidated financial positions, results of operations and cash flows of Anywhere and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. are considered the same.

The Ba1 rating assigned to the senior secured bank credit facilities reflects the B1-PD PDR and a LGD assessment of LGD2, reflecting its priority position in the capital structure. The debt is secured by a pledge of substantially all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded entities and excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization of the facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries. The Ba1 rating, three notches above the CFR, benefits from loss absorption provided by the substantial amount of junior ranking debt and non-debt obligations.

The B2 rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes reflects the B1-PD PDR and a LGD assessment of LGD5. The LGD assessment reflects effective subordination to all the secured debt. The senior notes are guaranteed by substantially all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded entities and excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries). The unrated 0.25% exchangeable notes due June 2026 are ranked pari passu with Anywhere's rated unsecured notes in Moody's hierarchy of claims at default.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Anywhere's very good liquidity profile. As of December 31, 2022, Anywhere had a cash balance of over $200 million. Moody's anticipates more than $100 million of free cash flow in 2023. As of December 31, 2022, there was $700 million available under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facilities. The outstanding $221 million term loan A matures in February 2025 with amortization of around $16 million expected in 2023. The next large debt maturity is the $221 million term loan maturing in February 2025. Anywhere's cash flow is seasonal, with negative cash flow typically in the 1st fiscal quarter. Given the preponderance of unsecured debt in Anywhere's debt capital structure, Moody's expects Anywhere will maintain a comfortable margin below the maximum senior secured net debt to EBITDA (as defined in the facility agreement) financial maintenance covenant applicable to the secured 1st lien debt despite the anticipated decline in profits over the next 12 to 15 months.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's concern that revenue and profit rate declines anticipated in 2023 could be worse or may endure longer than expected, leading to a prolonged period of elevated financial leverage or deterioration of Anywhere's leading existing home sale brokerage market position or liquidity profile. The outlook could be revised to stable from negative if Moody's anticipates profit and free cash flow growth and debt to EBITDA to fall and remain below 6.0 times and good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is not anticipated over the next 12-18 months. Over the longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Anywhere will sustain through market cycles: 1) debt to EBITDA below 4.5 times, 2) free cash flow to debt of at least 8%, 3) very good liquidity and 4) balanced financial strategies, including an emphasis upon repaying debt and extending its debt maturity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1) debt to EBITDA to remain above 5.5 times, 2) diminished liquidity, or 3) aggressive financial strategies featuring large, debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

Based in Madison, NJ, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) provides franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures. Anywhere's brand portfolio includes Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Moody's expects 2023 revenue of over $6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

