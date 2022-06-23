Moody's affirms Anywhere Real Estate's B1 CFR, B2 unsecured and Ba1 secured ratings; outlook revised to positive from stable

About $4.0 billion of rated debt

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC's (formerly known as Realogy Group, LLC, "Anywhere Real Estate" and"Anywhere") outlook to positive from stable. Moody's also affirmed Anywhere's corporate family rating ("CFR") at B1, probability of default rating ("PDR") at B1-PD, senior secured bank credit facilities at Ba1 and senior unsecured notes at B2. The speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-1.

Although Moody's anticipates that headwinds from lower existing home sale and mortgage refinance activity will drive declines in revenue and profits in 2022, Anywhere's financial strategies emphasizing debt repayment and extending its debt maturity profile have led to stronger credit metrics, a better liquidity profile and a far more flexible debt capital structure than the company had before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early 2020. Given the company's stated financial policies, Moody's expects Anywhere will repay its approximately $400 million of remaining 4.875% notes due June 2023 within the next 12 months. As such, governance considerations are a key driver of today's rating actions and outlook statement.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to positive from stable reflects anticipation for further debt reduction could keep debt to EBITDA below 4.5 times despite Moody's expectation for a lower number of existing home sale transactions in 2022 versus 2021.

The B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA of 3.8 times as of March 31, 2022 to rise above 4.5 times in 2022 due to anticipated revenue and EBITDA declines from the high levels recorded in the LTM period as the existing home sale market cools. Moody's anticipates Anywhere will repay about $400 million of debt due in 2023, either through a refinancing or with its cash and generated free cash flow over the next 12 months. The company also has ample revolving credit facility availability to meet the upcoming maturity.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's expects the US existing home sales market will continue to cool in 2022 and Anywhere's revenue will decline, driven by the maturing of the post-COVID economic recovery and rising interest rates, leading to fewer existing home sale transactions, mitigated somewhat by still high average home sale prices. The large and negative impacts of rising interest rates and reduced wealth in financial assets could lead to both lower transaction counts and declines in home prices, albeit from record high levels. Anywhere's commission revenue is correlated to changes in both the number of existing homes sold and the average selling price. Softening conditions in the US housing market will likely drive Anywhere's revenue and financial returns lower and credit metrics weaker in 2022 versus the strong 2021. Nevertheless, Anywhere's credit metrics support the company's ratings and positive outlook, given the expectations for continued strong free cash flow generation. A prolonged downturn could weigh on Anywhere's ability to maintain lower financial leverage despite the expected debt reduction. Average existing homesale prices were at or near peak levels in the LTM period and remain supportive to commission revenue. Worsening market conditions could lead prices to decline along with the number of transactions. Prices remain supported by still-thin inventories and solid demand in many markets. Moody's expects operating leverage in Anywhere's owned brokerage unit and ongoing cost reduction initiatives should help EBITA margins remain in a high single digit percentage range in 2022.

Additional support is provided by a strong portfolio of real estate brokerage brands and leading existing homes sale brokerage market position. Anywhere's owned brokerage operations are concentrated in the largest US markets, including most luxury, vacation and second home markets. Moody's considers the residential real estate brokerage market volatile, cyclical and seasonal. Although commission costs are variable, Anywhere's owned brokerages have a high degree of fixed operating costs. A high proportion of its profits reflect home sale market activity as opposed to less-transactional franchise fees. Anywhere's leading position in the residential real estate brokerage market positions the company well to benefit when existing home sale volumes and average prices grow. Competition from non-traditional technology-enabled competitors including RedFin and Zillow, own-to-rent buyers and home flippers has grown. Moody's notes that these alternative providers are likely to underperform in a severe market downturn, as buyers and sellers turn to traditional real estate professionals. Additionally, Anywhere's high operating and financial leverage could limit its flexibility if competition increases or the negative impacts of elevated economic uncertainty on the existing home sale market lingers for an extended period.

As a public company, Anywhere provides transparency into its governance and financial results and goals. Anywhere's financial strategies emphasize debt reduction and extension of its debt maturity profile. Once the maturing 2023 notes are repaid, Anywhere's debt maturity profile will feature mostly unsecured fixed rate notes due in 2029 and 2030. The 11-person board of directors is controlled by independent directors. Moody's expects Anywhere to maintain conservative financial strategies including repaying debt, building liquidity and eschewing large debt-funded M&A or large share repurchase in 2022. A move by the company to increase credit risk through, for instance, a substantial debt-funded acquisition before economic and financial market conditions stabilize would pressure Anywhere's credit profile and the B1 CFR.

The secured and unsecured debt instrument ratings reflect the B1-PD PDR and an overall loss given default ("LGD") assumption of 50%. Anywhere, which is the issuer of the rated debts, is an indirect subsidiary of publicly-traded Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.). Anywhere Real Estate Inc. does not conduct any operations other than with respect to its indirect ownership of Anywhere. As a result, the consolidated financial positions, results of operations and cash flows of Anywhere and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. are considered the same.

The Ba1 rating assigned to the senior secured bank credit facilities reflects the B1-PD PDR and a LGD assessment of LGD2, reflecting its priority position in the capital structure. The debt is secured by a pledge of substantially all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded entities and excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization of the facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries. The Ba1 rating, three notches above the CFR, benefits from loss absorption provided by the substantial amount of junior ranking debt and non-debt obligations.

The B2 rating assigned to the senior unsecured notes reflects the B1-PD PDR and a LGD assessment of LGD4. The LGD assessment reflects effective subordination to all the secured debt. The senior notes are guaranteed by substantially all of the company's domestic assets (other than excluded entities and excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization facility) and 65% of the stock of foreign subsidiaries). The unrated 0.25% exchangeable notes due June 2026 are ranked pari passu with Anywhere's rated unsecured notes in Moody's hierarchy of claims at default.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Anywhere's very good liquidity profile. As of March 31, 2022, Anywhere had a cash balance of over $300 million. Moody's anticipates more than $400 million of free cash flow in 2022 and full availability under the company's $1.425 billion revolving credit facilities. A $477 million portion of the revolver matures in February 2023 while $948 million matures in 2025 so long as Anywhere repays or refinances its 4.875% senior notes due June 2023 before March 2023. If the revolver maturity extension is not effected in a timely manner, free cash flow generation is weaker than Moody's currently anticipates or debt balances are not reduced as expected, there would be downward pressure on the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating. Anywhere's cash flow is seasonal, with negative cash flow typically in the 1st fiscal quarter. Moody's expects Anywhere will maintain a comfortable margin below the maximum senior secured net debt to EBITDA (as defined in the facility agreement) financial maintenance covenant applicable to the secured 1st lien debt over the next 12 to 15 months. Anywhere has only around $10 million of annual required term loan principal payments.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's anticipation that although revenue and EBITDA will likely decline in 2022 as the post-pandemic housing boom ends and interest rates rise, Anywhere could reduce debt with free cash flow, maintain strong credit metrics and very good liquidity. The outlook could be revised to stable from positive if the severity or duration of adverse existing home sale conditions causes Moody's to expect debt to EBITDA will remain above 4.5 times or free cash flow to debt will drop to a low single digit range in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects Anywhere will sustain through market cycles: 1) debt to EBITDA below 4.5 times, 2) free cash flow to debt of at least 8%, 3) very good liquidity and 4) balanced financial strategies, including an emphasis upon repaying debt and extending its debt maturity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1) debt to EBITDA to remain above 5.5 times, 2) diminished liquidity, or 3) aggressive financial strategies featuring large, debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's took the following actions and made the following outlook statement:

..Issuer: Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD4) from (LGD5)

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

Based in Madison, NJ, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) provides franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures. Anywhere's brand portfolio includes Better Homes and GardensÂ® Real Estate, CENTURY 21Â®, Coldwell BankerÂ®, Coldwell Banker CommercialÂ®, CorcoranÂ®, ERAÂ®, and Sotheby's International RealtyÂ®. Moody's expects 2022 revenue of over $7.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edmond DeForest

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

