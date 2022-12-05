Moody's affirms Apex's B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative from stable

London, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Apex Structured Intermediate Holdings Ltd. ("Apex", or "the group"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B1 instrument ratings of the existing senior secured first-lien term loan due 2028 with tranches of $1,365 million and $720 million (upsized by $400 million) issued by Apex Group Treasury LLC, the €745 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2028 and the $300 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 issued by Apex Group Treasury Limited. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

The proceeds of the additional $400 million debt issuance will mainly be used to finance Apex's acquisitions of Pacific Fund Systems (PFS) and Boutique Collective Investments (BCI) for a combined consideration of around $330 million and related transaction costs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Apex's B2 CFR and the outlook change to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that the group's leverage will remain above the expected range for the B2 rating for longer, with its Moody's-adjusted leverage increasing again to 8.3x, pro forma for the contemplated transaction and based on the twelve months period to 30 September 2022. At the same time the rating action reflects Moody's view that the group still has the ability to reduce leverage towards the more appropriate level of around 6.5x by the end of 2023.

The reduction in leverage is particularly dependent on the successful integration of the various acquisitions completed recently and the realisation of related synergies. In combination with continued double-digit revenue growth in percentage terms, Moody's forecast Apex's EBITDA to grow by around 25% in 2023 to over $500 million and thereby leverage to decrease to about 6.7x by fiscal year-end December 2023. Any additional debt-funded acquisitions, a notable underperformance of the business against its budget or failure to realise targeted synergies that lead to a meaningful deviation from this deleveraging trajectory would lead to a downgrade of Apex's ratings.

Apex's B2 CFR further reflects (1) the group's established market position as one of the largest independent fund services providers globally with a comprehensive product offering and global footprint, which will be further improved by the contemplated acquisitions; (2) the largely recurring revenue streams supported by a sticky and diversified customer base and strong underlying market fundamentals; and (3) the group's good profitability levels that should translate into strong free cash flow generation beyond 2023 as one-off cash costs fade away.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) Apex's exposure to regulatory and legal risk; (2) the elevated financial leverage of 8.3x Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA, based on the twelve months period to 30 September 2022 and pro forma for the contemplated transaction, and high level of pro forma adjustments to EBITDA; (3) Apex's M&A-driven growth strategy that continues to constrain deleveraging potential; and (4) the integration risk related to the various recent acquisitions, such as potential delays in the realisation of targeted synergies or increased implementation cost, and potential distraction resulting from the substantial integration causing delays in the forecasted strong organic growth.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Apex's ratings factor in certain governance considerations such as Apex's ownership structure with Genstar as the majority shareholder. As it is common for companies that are majority owned by private equity firms, Apex's financial policy is characterised by a tolerance for high financial leverage and a debt-funded M&A driven growth strategy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Apex's leverage will remain above expectations for the B2 rating category for a prolonged period. At the same time the outlook considers Apex's ability to rapidly decrease leverage through a combination of good organic revenue growth and the successful realisation of synergies related to the various acquisitions completed recently. A stabilisation of the outlook would require Apex to reduce its Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA towards 6.5x by year-end 2023 while maintaining good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

As expressed by the negative outlook, the ratings are weakly positioned in view of the high leverage, a relatively aggressive financial policy and the substantial integration to be delivered, as a result of which limited upward rating pressure is expected. However, upward pressure on the rating could occur if Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably decreases to below 5.5x, whilst maintaining its high operating profitability and substantial free cash flow generation. An upgrade would also require Apex to successfully execute the integration of the recently closed acquisitions and realise targeted synergies.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if Apex fails to reduce its Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA to around 6.5x by 2023, EBITA margins significantly decrease from current high levels or free cash flow generation reduces towards zero for a sustained period of time.

Furthermore, another substantial increase in first-lien over second-lien debt could result in a notch down and therefore alignment of first-lien instrument ratings with the CFR.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Pro forma for the contemplated transaction, Moody's consider Apex's liquidity to be good. At closing of the transaction, pro forma on 30 September 2022, the group has $121 million of cash on balance sheet, as well as $124 million that are considered as restricted for regulatory purposes. The group's liquidity is supported by its fully undrawn $300 million RCF, pro forma for the transaction.

Apex's liquidity profile further benefits from its good cash generation ability and Moody's forecasts free cash flow of around $90 million in 2023, following an only marginally positive free cash flow in 2022 due to sizeable one-off costs.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Apex's debt facilities, pro forma for the contemplated transaction, consist of a first-lien term loan due 2028, divided into tranches of $1,365 million and €745 million, incremental tranches of an aggregate of $720 million raised in 2022, a pari passu ranking $300 million RCF due 2026 and a $455 million second-lien term loan due 2029.

The B1 rating on the first-lien senior secured facilities is one notch above the B2 CFR and reflects the priority position of these facilities ahead of the second-lien facility and non-debt liabilities consisting mainly of leases, earn-outs and trade payables at the operating companies.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Apex is one of the largest independent providers of fund administration services, financial and corporate solutions, founded in 2003 by its current CEO and with headquarters in Bermuda. The group is a global operator with presence in 50 countries across the world, serving more than 10,000 clients with over $3 trillion of assets on its platforms. Apex is majority-owned by private equity firm Genstar, with minority shareholders TA Associates, founder Peter Hughes, Mubadala and Carlyle holding most the remaining equity. During the twelve months period ended 30 September 2022, the group generated pro forma revenue of around $1.2 billion.

