Moody's affirms Apex's B2 CFR; stable outlook

London, 28 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Apex Structured Intermediate Holdings Ltd. ("Apex", or "the group"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B1 instrument ratings of the upsized $1,365 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2028 issued by Apex Group Treasury LLC and the upsized €660 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2028 and existing $200 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility due 2026 issued by Apex Group Treasury Limited. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

The proceeds of the additional debt issuance, together with the incremental $180 million second-lien term loan and the new equity of $1.4 billion raised, will be used to finance Apex's GBP1.5 billion (c. $2.1 billion) acquisition of Sanne Group plc ("Sanne"). Sanne is a UK-based and LSE listed global fund services provider with a focus on the alternative investment industry and has reported GBP176 million of revenue and GBP66 million of company-adjusted EBITDA during the last twelve months period to June 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Apex's B2 CFR with stable outlook reflects Moody's continued expectation that Apex will be able to reduce its Moody's-adjusted leverage towards 6.5x within the next 12 to 18 months, despite the substantial increase in debt as a result of the Sanne acquisition. The deleveraging is dependent on the successful integration of Sanne and other recent acquisitions, and the realisation of related synergies. Moody's positively notes the leverage-neutral structuring of the acquisition financing, facilitated by a substantial equity contribution from existing shareholders that accounts for nearly 60% of new funds raised. The affirmation also reflects the significantly strengthened business profile following the successful acquisition of Sanne, which creates one of the largest alternative asset services platforms globally.

Apex's B2 CFR further reflects (1) the group's established market position as one of the largest independent fund services providers globally with a comprehensive product offering and global footprint, which will be further improved by the Sanne acquisition; (2) the largely recurring revenue streams supported by a sticky and diversified customer base and strong underlying market fundamentals; and (3) the group's good profitability levels translating into strong free cash flow generation.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) Apex's exposure to regulatory and legal risk; (2) the elevated financial leverage of 8.7x Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA, based on the last twelve months period to June 2021 and pro forma for the Sanne acquisition, and high level of pro forma adjustments to EBITDA; (3) Apex's M&A-driven growth strategy that could constrain deleveraging potential; and (4) the integration risk related to the Sanne acquisition, such as potential delays in the realisation of targeted synergies or increased implementation cost, and potential distraction resulting from the substantial integration causing delays in the forecasted strong organic growth.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Apex's ratings factor in certain governance considerations such as Apex's ownership structure with Genstar as the majority shareholder. As it is common for companies that are majority owned by private equity firms, Apex's financial policy is characterised by a tolerance for high financial leverage and a debt-funded M&A driven growth strategy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Apex will be able to sustainably increase its revenue and EBITDA through continued organic growth and successfully integrate Sanne and other recent acquisitions, including the realisation of targeted synergies. The outlook further assumes that Apex's liquidity remains good, supported by solid free cash flow generation, and that there will be no additional large debt-funded acquisitions that lead to significant re-leveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are weakly positioned in view of the high leverage, relatively aggressive financial policy and the substantial integration to be delivered, as a result of which limited upward rating pressure is expected. Upward pressure on the rating could occur if Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably decreases to below 5.5x, whilst maintaining its high operating profitability and substantial free cash flow generation. An upgrade would also require the company to successfully execute the integration of Sanne and other recently closed acquisitions and realise targeted synergies.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if Apex fails to reduce its Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA to around 6.5x, EBITA margins significantly decrease from current high levels or free cash flow generation reduces towards zero for a sustained period of time.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Pro forma for the Sanne acquisition, Moody's considers Apex's liquidity profile to be good. At closing of the transaction, pro forma on 30 June 2021, the company has around $120 million of cash on balance sheet, of which $90 million are considered as restricted for regulatory purposes. The group's liquidity is supported by its fully undrawn $200 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF). Apex's liquidity profile further benefits from its good free cash flow generation which Moody's forecasts at around $60 million in 2021 increasing to over $150 million in 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's debt facilities, pro forma for the Sanne acquisition, consist of a senior secured first-lien term loan due 2028, divided into tranches of $1,365 million and €660 million, a pari passu ranking $200 million RCF due 2026 and a $455 million second-lien term loan due 2029.

The B1 rating on the first-lien senior secured facilities is one notch above the B2 corporate family rating and reflects the priority position of these facilities ahead of the second-lien facility and non-debt liabilities consisting mainly of leases, earn-outs and trade payables at the operating companies.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Apex is one of the largest independent providers of fund administration services, financial and corporate solutions, founded in 2003 by its current CEO and with headquarters in Bermuda. The group is a global operator with presence in 50 countries across the world, serving more than 7,000 clients with over $1.5 trillion of assets on its platforms. Apex is majority-owned by private equity firm Genstar, with minority shareholders TA Associates, founder Peter Hughes, Mubadala and Carlyle holding most the remaining equity. During the last twelve months period to 30 June 2021, the group generated pro forma revenue of $712 million.

