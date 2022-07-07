Moody's affirms Apex's B2 CFR; stable outlook

London, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Apex Structured Intermediate Holdings Ltd. ("Apex", or "the group"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B1 instrument rating to the contemplated non-fungible $300 million senior secured first-lien term loan issuance by Apex Group Treasury LLC with maturity in 2028, as well as affirmed the B1 instrument ratings of the existing outstanding $1,325 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2028 issued by Apex Group Treasury LLC; the €745 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2028 and the $200 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility due 2026 issued by Apex Group Treasury Limited. The outlook on all ratings entities remains stable.

The proceeds of the additional $300 million debt issuance, together with the $220 million of new preferred equity raised from existing shareholders, will mainly be used to finance Apex's acquisitions of Maitland International Holdings plc and MMC Group Holdings Limited for a combined consideration of around $400 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Apex's B2 CFR with stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Apex will be able to reduce its Moody's-adjusted leverage to around 6.5x by the end of 2023. The deleveraging is particularly dependent on the successful integration of Maitland and MMC, as well as the closing and integration of the Â£1.5 billion acquisition of Sanne announced in October 2021, as well as the realisation of related synergies.

While Moody's positively notes that over 40% of funds raised for the two sizeable acquisitions are accounted for by equity contributions from existing shareholders, and that the strong operating performance of Apex in 2021 has helped to limit the re-leveraging impact, the contemplated transaction will lead to a delay in the deleveraging trajectory towards our expected leverage level for the rating of 6.5x by nearly one year compared to our previous forecast. As a consequence, the rating will continue to be weakly positioned in the current rating category.

B2 CFR further reflects (1) the group's established market position as one of the largest independent fund services providers globally with a comprehensive product offering and global footprint, which will be further improved by the contemplated acquisitions; (2) the largely recurring revenue streams supported by a sticky and diversified customer base and strong underlying market fundamentals; and (3) the group's good profitability levels that should translate into strong free cash flow generation going forward.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) Apex's exposure to regulatory and legal risk; (2) the elevated financial leverage of 8.1x Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA, based on the year ended December 2021 and pro forma for the contemplated transaction, and high level of pro forma adjustments to EBITDA; (3) Apex's M&A-driven growth strategy that could constrain deleveraging potential; and (4) the integration risk related to the Maitland, MMC and Sanne acquisitions, such as potential delays in the realisation of targeted synergies or increased implementation cost, and potential distraction resulting from the substantial integration causing delays in the forecasted strong organic growth.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Apex's ratings factor in certain governance considerations such as Apex's ownership structure with Genstar as the majority shareholder. As it is common for companies that are majority owned by private equity firms, Apex's financial policy is characterised by a tolerance for high financial leverage and a debt-funded M&A driven growth strategy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Apex will be able to sustainably increase its revenue and EBITDA through continued organic growth and successfully integrate the recent acquisitions, including the realisation of targeted synergies. The outlook further assumes that Apex's liquidity remains good, supported by solid free cash flow generation, and that there will be no additional large debt-funded acquisitions that lead to significant re-leveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are weakly positioned in view of the high leverage, relatively aggressive financial policy and the substantial integration to be delivered, as a result of which limited upward rating pressure is expected. Upward pressure on the rating could occur if Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably decreases to below 5.5x, whilst maintaining its high operating profitability and substantial free cash flow generation. An upgrade would also require the company to successfully execute the integration of the recently closed acquisitions and realise targeted synergies.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if Apex fails to reduce its Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA to around 6.5x by 2023, EBITA margins significantly decrease from current high levels or free cash flow generation reduces towards zero for a sustained period of time.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Pro forma for the contemplated transaction, Moody's considers Apex's liquidity profile as good. At closing of the transaction, pro forma on 31 December 2021, the company has $173 million of cash on balance sheet available, as well as $129 million that are considered as restricted for regulatory purposes. The group's liquidity is supported by its fully undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility (RCF), pro forma for the transaction. Apex's liquidity profile further benefits from its good cash generation ability and Moody's forecasts free cash flow to reach over $150 million in 2023, following an only marginally positive free cash flow in 2022 due to sizeable one-off costs.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's debt facilities, pro forma for the contemplated transaction, consist of a first-lien term loan due 2028, divided into tranches of $1,365 million and €745 million, as well as the incremental $300 million, a pari passu ranking $200 million RCF due 2026 and a $455 million second-lien term loan due 2029.

The B1 rating on the first-lien senior secured facilities is one notch above the B2 CFR and reflects the priority position of these facilities ahead of the second-lien facility and non-debt liabilities consisting mainly of leases, earn-outs and trade payables at the operating companies.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Apex is one of the largest independent providers of fund administration services, financial and corporate solutions, founded in 2003 by its current CEO and with headquarters in Bermuda. The group is a global operator with presence in 50 countries across the world, serving more than 7,600 clients with over $2.2 trillion of assets on its platforms. Apex is majority-owned by private equity firm Genstar, with minority shareholders TA Associates, founder Peter Hughes, Mubadala and Carlyle holding most the remaining equity. During the fiscal year ended December 2021, the group generated pro forma revenue of around $1.2 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

