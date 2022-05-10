Moody's affirms Aramark CFR at Ba3, sr sec at Ba2, sr uns at B1 following announcement of uniform services spin-off; outlook stable

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Aramark Services, Inc.'s ("Aramark") corporate family rating ("CFR") at Ba3, probability of default rating ("PDR") at Ba3-PD, senior secured at Ba2 and senior unsecured at B1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating is maintained at SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

Today, Aramark announced that it intends to divide into two separate, publicly traded companies in a transaction which will effect a spin-off of its uniform services business ("AUS") to shareholders. The company indicated that the spin-off of AUS will be effected on a tax-free basis and it expects to complete the spin-off by the end of fiscal 2023 (ends September).

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Although Aramark will be a smaller and less diversified business once it completes the uniform services spin-off, expected revenue, profit and free cash flow growth in the food and facility segments over the next 12 to 18 months and anticipated debt-repayments funded by debt that will be issued by the new uniform company should drive improved credit and liquidity metrics by the time the spin occurs, leading to the affirmation of the Ba3 CFR," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

The Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectations for revenue, profits and free cash flow to continue to recover steadily and substantially, driving debt to EBITDA of almost 8.0 times as of March 31, 2022 toward 5.0 times by fiscal 2023 (ends September), by which time the spinoff of its AUS uniform services business is anticipated. This expected reduction in debt leverage is a key driver of the ratings affirmation. Revenue fell by more than 25% peak-to-trough during FY2020 and 2021. Moody's anticipates revenue will grow by around that amount over the next 12 to 18 months. Revenue and credit metrics are expected to remain weak relative to FY2019 levels until FY2023. As COVID-19-related disruption to Aramark's businesses continues to wane, revenue should climb back toward pre-pandemic levels, thereby fortifying still-weak credit metrics and providing support to the credit profile. Moody's expects adequate cash from operations to cover capital investments, capital expenditures, the regular shareholder dividend and required debt amortization. Financial leverage declines before the AUS spin-off will come from slow EBITDA expansion and some debt repayment. Moody's expects AUS will incur debt upon the spin-off and that Aramark will use the proceeds to repay debt. Moody's also anticipates modest free cash flow metrics compared to many other business service companies also rated in the Ba3 rating category over the longer term given the need to invest in new contracts before revenue is earned.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's considers Aramark's business generally stable and predictable, with long term contracts and fixed asset investments providing high revenue visibility and meaningful competitive barriers. Moody's anticipates Aramark will maintain market share and remain well positioned to rebound as customers resume their normal operations. Aramark is a leading provider of food and support services in the United States with operations globally and is the second largest provider of uniform and career apparel rental and sales in the United States. Aramark's operations feature thousands of highly recurring customer contracts, providing strong support for the ratings. Demand for food and related services from many of Aramark's business and entertainment customers has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, whereas customers in education, healthcare and those seeking services including sanitization have proven more resilient. EBITA margins around 3% in the LTM period ended March 31, 2022 are expected to rebound to above 5% in FY2022 and in a 6% to 7% range in FY2023.

Aramark will have a smaller revenue scale and narrower operating scope once it completes the spin-off of AUS. The uniform segment is expected to represent about 15% of total revenue but 30% of operating profits in FY 2022. Therefore, Moody's considers the plan a negative credit development. However, Moody's anticipates that the loss of AUS earnings will be off-set by a reduction in debt leverage enabled by the expected repayment of Aramark debt with the net proceeds of debt incurred or assumed by AUS. A change in financial strategies, especially with respect to debt repayment concurrent with the AUS spin, would pressure the credit profile and could lead to a downgrade of the CFR and other credit ratings.

Social risks facing Aramark's food service and uniform and related services include a diverse set of workplace and food safety and waste water handling rules and regulations. Aramark has a track record of complying with applicable laws. Aramark maintains job-appropriate training of its large almost 250,000 person employee base and board oversight of its risk management practices.

As a public company, Aramark provides transparency into its governance and financial results and goals. The board of directors is controlled by independent directors. In late 2019, there were 5 director and several executive officer changes, including of the Chairman, CEO and CFO. Among Aramark's stated near term capital allocation priorities are net financial leverage reduction, investing in the business and cash returns to shareholders. Moody's considers Aramark's financial strategies balanced and transparent. Aramark's financial leverage remains well in excess of the company's target range.

The Ba2 rating on the senior secured credit facilities reflects their priority position in the debt capital structure and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD2. The notes are secured by a first lien pledge of substantially all of the company's domestic assets (excluding accounts receivable pledged for the securitization facility) and 65% of the stock of direct foreign subsidiaries. The Ba2 rating, one notch above the Ba3 CFR, benefits from loss absorption provided by the junior ranking debt and non-debt obligations.

The B1 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects a loss given default assessment of LGD5. The senior notes are guaranteed by substantially all of the domestic subsidiaries of the company (excluding the securitization subsidiaries). The loss given default assessment reflects effective subordination to all the secured debt and certain trade claims at default. If the preponderance of anticipated debt repayment at the time of the AUS spin results in a substantial reduction in the ratio of unsecured to total debt claims, the unsecured note ratings could be downgraded by one notch.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Aramark's very good liquidity profile, including from over $1.2 billion revolving credit facility expires mostly in 2026 ($53.7 million of the revolving commitments expire in 2023) and there is a $450 million accounts receivable securitization facility maturing in 2024. The revolving credit facilities have a net senior secured debt to EBITDA covenant, as amended. Moody's expects Aramark will maintain a good cushion with the covenant over the next 12 to 15 months. The fiscal first quarter is typically a seasonal borrowing peak for Aramark.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's anticipation of strong revenue growth driving elevated debt to EBITDA down toward 5.0x in FY2023. The stable outlook also anticipates Aramark will repay debt when it completes the uniform business spin-off in FY 2023, maintain balanced financial strategies and a very good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if revenue and profit rates recover to exceed their pre-pandemic levels and Moody's expects Aramark will maintain: 1) at least 1% to 2% revenue growth; 2) EBITA margins around 7%; 3) free cash flow of at least $400 million; and 4) debt to EBITDA below 4.5 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if: 1) revenue remains pressured due to an expansion of adverse impacts from COVID-19, a loss of customers or declines in market share; 2) liquidity weakens; or 3) debt to EBITDA will be maintained above 5.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: Aramark Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: ARAMARK Canada Ltd.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Aramark International Finance Sarl

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Aramark Investments Limited

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), based in Philadelphia, PA, is a provider of food and related services to a broad range of institutions and the second largest provider of uniform and career apparel in the United States. Moody's expects fiscal 2022 (ends September) revenue of around $15 billion.

