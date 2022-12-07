Moody's affirms Archroma's B2 ratings following detailed announcement to acquire Huntsman's Textile Effects business; outlook changed to positive

Frankfurt am Main, December 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B2 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probably of default rating (PDR) of Archroma Holdings Sarl (Archroma) following the company's detailed announcement to acquire the Textile Effects business of Huntsman Corporation (Huntsman TE) for a cash purchase price of approximately $590 million. In the same action, Moody's affirmed the B2 senior secured bank credit facility ratings at Archroma Finance Sarl. Archroma will fund the purchase, pay related fees and expenses, repay the company's revolver borrowings and add incremental cash to the balance sheet through the issuance of $600 million of third-party preferred equity certificates to be raised by SKES Investment 2, S.a.r.l., a holding company of Archroma, with the proceeds downstreamed into the bank restricted group and $100 million of new common equity. The company expects to complete the acquisition around year end 2022, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The outlook on both entities has been changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the expectation that upon closing of the acquisition, Archroma will have a broadened business profile and display credit metrics that could be commensurate with a higher rating category. Archroma's acquisition of Huntsman TE will create a leading textile chemical producer with pro forma revenue in excess of $2.1 billion with the potential to deliver significant revenue and cost synergies. Both firms produce and distribute broad sets of textile dyes and chemicals globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Huntsman TE has a portfolio of over 1,200 products, primarily focused on dyes. Huntsman TE also has an established industrial footprint (including 10 manufacturing sites) located in six different countries and serves over 2,200 annual clients. The acquisition will strengthen Archroma's market position globally and in particular in the Asia Pacific region where over 60% of Huntsman TE's revenue is generated. The acquisition will also expand Archroma's product capabilities across their key end-markets of apparel and home & hospitality.

Offsetting these benefits, the company faces execution and integration risks including IT integration, headcount optimization and site rationalization, in combining two organizations with a global presence. Within the five years after closing, the group expects to spend about $110 million in one-time integration costs to achieve run-rate savings in excess of $120 million per year. Moody's also expects weakening end market demand in textiles, which are subject to discretionary spending, and the broader retail space to result in weaker metrics over at least the next two quarters with uncertainty regarding the timing of recovery.

Giving effect to the acquisition, Moody's estimates Archroma to have a pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio (as of September 30, 2022 pre-synergies) around 4.5x compared to roughly 6.0x on a standalone basis as of the same date. This includes Moody's standard accounting adjustments for pensions and leases and certain other non-recurring items. The company's preferred equity certificates are not included in this calculation and their proceeds which will be downstreamed into the bank restricted group are expected to be treated as equity upon closing. While the third-party preferred equity certificates do not directly impact the leverage of the restricted group, Moody's considers that they will represent an overhang for Archroma raising the risk of a potential repayment of these instruments through additional debt raised within the restricted group subject to complying with covenants set in the senior facilities agreement.

Archroma's ratings also reflect its global market presence, its diversification across customers, products and regions, and expected strong credit metrics following the acquisition. Tempering these strengths are the company's high exposure to mature markets, particularly Europe and North America and exposure to the relatively volatile textile end market.

LIQUIDITY

Archroma's liquidity is good. As of September 30 2022, the company had around $43 million of cash on balance and access to a guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), which was upsized by $20 million to $125 million on 29 November 2022. Availability under the RCF was approximately $89 million as of end of September 2022 pro forma for the upsizing. Given the increased scale following the acquisition, the rating agency estimates that the company will generate positive Moody's adjusted free cash flow in 2023 despite a likely weakening in end-market demand and upcoming integration expenses. Moody's also contemplates a refinancing of the company's capital structure at higher interest rates.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a driver of the rating action. Despite Archroma's status as a private equity backed company, which has typically operated with elevated financial leverage, we view the absence of additional indebtedness raised within the restricted group as demonstrating a more conservative financial policy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on Archroma's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that upon closing of the Huntsman TE acquisition, the combined entity will have an even stronger position in the textile chemical sector and display credit metrics that will be likely commensurate with a higher rating. The outlook also incorporates the expectation that the company will make substantive progress on integrating the newly acquired business.

Additionally, Moody's expects the company to address its upcoming debt maturities at least one year in advance of maturity. The company's $105 million (as of September 30, 2022) revolving credit facility (recently upsized to $125 million) and $75 million guaranteed capex facility both mature in July 2024. The company's $225 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B2 and €486 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B1 both mature in August 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Archroma's ratings could be considered if the company were to: (i) demonstrate a track record and/or public commitment to a financial policy in line with expectations for a B1 rating, including through maintaining adjusted debt to EBITDA well below 5.0x on a sustained basis; (ii) the weakness of Archroma's end-markets is short-lived with a return to sustained revenue growth coupled with gross margin expansion; (iii) consistently generate adj. FCF/debt in the high single digits; (iv) maintain good liquidity and also refinance the company's debt at least one year ahead of its maturities.

Moody's would consider downgrading the rating if the company were to perform materially below expectations, as evidenced by: (i) adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 6.0x on a sustained basis; (ii) meaningful negative free cash flow or a weakening of the group's liquidity, (iii) lack of progress on refinancing the capital structure at least one year ahead of its maturities in July and August of 2024, and (iv) material delays or disruptions in the integration of the to be acquired Huntsman TE business.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Chris Scott

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

