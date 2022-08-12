Moody's affirms Aretec's ratings (B3 corporate family), changes outlook to positive from stable

New York, August 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Aretec Group, Inc.'s (Aretec) B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2 Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility rating and Caa2 senior unsecured rating. At the same time, Moody's has changed Aretec's outlook to positive from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Aretec Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aretec Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said Aretec's B3 CFR is supported by its strong franchise and presence in the wealth management sector, but constrained by its high leverage, low profitability and debt servicing capacity. Aretec's ratings are supported by strong advisor retention rates, solid organic growth in client assets, and favorable shift toward advisory assets and related fees. The broad declines in equity and bond markets so far in 2022 will put some pressure on fees tied to the level of client assets for the remainder of the year. However, Aretec is strongly positioned to benefit from interest rate increases, said Moody's. The Federal Open Market Committee has raised the target federal funds rate range by 225 basis points (bps) since the beginning of 2022. Moody's expects the rate to be in the range of 3.50%-3.75% by the end of 2022, which will boost Aretec's interest revenue and profitability. Interest revenue generally accretes substantially to the firm's bottom-line because of the rate-insensitivity of client transactional cash balances and the exclusion of most cash sweep-related net interest revenues from the calculation of advisor compensation.

The change in Aretec's outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's expectation that the benefits to profitability from higher interest rates will support delevering over the next twelve to eighteen months.

Aretec has improved its trailing-12-months debt / EBITDA ratio on a Moody's adjusted basis to around 6.8x at 31 March 2022, compared to 7.5x at 30 June 2021 shortly after its most recent debt issuance. Moody's expects Aretec's leverage ratio will be around 6.5x at the end of 2022, with the possibility of significant delevering throughout 2023 if interest rates remain high and there are no significant increases in debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Aretec's ratings could be upgraded if the company were to sustainably improve its debt leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis to below 6.5x. A significant expansion of existing revenue streams, or development of new ones, resulting in a sustainable increase in revenue diversification and less reliance on the macroeconomic environment could also result in an upgrade. Also, strong advisor recruitment and improved advisor retention rates leading to growth in client assets and a sustainable improvement in profitability could also lead to an upgrade.

Moody's said Aretec's ratings could be downgraded if there were a sustained deterioration in the firm's debt leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis above 7.5x. A deterioration in revenue following a severe financial markets correction, not offset by flexible expense management, resulting in a Moody's-adjusted interest coverage ratio below 1x, could also result in a downgrade. Also, a significant decline in the number of financial advisors, or a deterioration in advisor retention levels that results in significant attrition of client assets could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

