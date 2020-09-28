Moody's affirms Argentina's Ca rating, changes outlook to stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Government of Argentina's Ca foreign-currency
and local-currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured
ratings and the (P)Ca senior unsecured ratings for shelf registrations.
The outlook on these ratings has been changed to stable from negative.
The outlook change to stable from negative reflects a materially lower
risk that future losses will exceed those implicitly incorporated in Argentina's
current Ca rating in the aftermath of the recent debt restructuring.
The affirmation of the Ca/(P)Ca ratings reflects Moody's view that
elevated credit risks remain present unless the authorities address the
fundamental macroeconomic imbalances that continue to undermine the sovereign
credit profile, raising questions about Argentina's capacity
to meet future debt obligations, which are set to rise sharply after
2024.
At the same time Argentina's short-term rating was affirmed at
Not Prime (NP). The senior unsecured ratings for government bonds
that were not restructured after the 2001/02 default were affirmed at
Ca.
Argentina's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling remains
unchanged at Caa3. The foreign-currency deposit ceiling
remains unchanged at Ca. The local-currency country ceilings
for bonds and bank deposits remain unchanged at Caa1. The short-term
foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling and the short-term
foreign-currency bond ceiling remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP).
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE CHANGE IN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE
MATERIALLY LOWER RISK THAT FUTURE LOSSES WILL EXCEED THOSE INCORPORATED
IN CURRENT Ca RATING
On 4 September, Argentina finished restructuring $107 billion
of its debt, including $66 billion in foreign-currency
debt issued under foreign legislation and $41 billion in foreign-currency
debt issued under domestic legislation.
The debt restructuring extended upcoming maturities and reduced interest
payments. As a result, Argentina's annual debt service
on the newly restructured debt will remain below $5 billion until
2024, but will spike markedly thereafter.
In Moody's opinion, even though the risk of future debt restructurings
remains high as debt payments are set to rise materially and Argentina's
ability to meet them remains uncertain, losses coming from any future
restructuring will likely remain within the 35% to 65% range
associated with a Ca rating.
RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION AT Ca
LIMITED CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE DEBT OBLIGATIONS UNLESS FUNDAMENTAL MACROECONOMIC
INBALANCES ARE CORRECTED
Repayment of restructured debt will require that Argentina tap international
capital markets that today remain closed. Moody's expects
Argentina's market access to remain very limited as long as the
government fails to address long-standing macro-economic
imbalances.
Argentina has a long history of credit-negative policymaking and
currently faces a series of macroeconomic imbalances that may deepen and
prolong an already extensive economic crisis. Macroeconomic challenges
include a weak economy on its third year of recession, persistently
high inflation bolstered by central bank funding of fiscal deficits,
and heightened pressures on the exchange rate and international reserves.
Moody's expects the economy to contract by 12% in 2020 largely
due to coronavirus-related lockdowns. Economic activity
will recover in 2021 with GDP growth estimated at 5%, but
Moody's expects long-term trend growth to likely remain below
2% reflecting structural constraints mostly associated with prospects
of low levels of investment.
Central bank financing of the fiscal deficit, which has led to increased
monetary emission, is generating additional pressures on the exchange
rate and increasing the risk of inflationary outbursts driven by a devaluation-inflation
cycle. Moody's expects fiscal deficits of close to 9%
of GDP this year and 6% in 2021 to be largely funded by the central
bank.
International reserves have been under pressure. At present,
the level of gross reserves stands at over $40 billion, but
net liquid reserves (excluding dollar deposits held at the central bank,
gold and swaps with other central banks) are estimated below $10
billion. Further drops in available reserves could precipitate
a balance-of-payments crisis and force a large devaluation,
further aggravating the economic crisis.
The government aims to negotiate a new agreement with the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) to reprofile $44 billion in debt payment payments
to the IMF. Reaching an agreement with the IMF, and delivering
on the targets, will not be easy as the government will have to
commit to multiyear fiscal consolidation targets and multiple structural
reforms aimed at jumpstarting economic growth. In addition to policy
implementation challenges, the authorities will also encounter strong
social and political opposition that could further complicate this endeavor.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that, given Argentina's
improved post-restructuring debt profile, investor losses
under future debt restructurings would likely remain below 65%,
a level consistent with a Ca rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
As a major agricultural exporter, Argentina is moderately exposed
to environmental risks. Agricultural exports, which represent
over 50% of the total, are vulnerable to regular climate-related
shocks. In 2018, a major drought was a key factor in that
year's economic crisis, robbing the government of needed foreign-exchange
revenue and contributing to a 2.5% contraction in economic
activity.
Social risks also inform Moody's assessment of Argentina's credit
profile. Argentina has a long history of social protests leading
to abrupt policy changes and the current economic crisis could exacerbate
those trends. The economic and employment impact of the coronavirus
crisis, which will be substantial and coming after two consecutive
years of economic recession, will further raise the risks of social
protests and political turmoil. Moody's also regards the coronavirus
outbreak, the consequences of which drive this rating action,
to be a social risk under its ESG framework given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
In terms of governance, Argentina's weak institutional framework
is underpinned by a history of unpredictable and unsustainable policymaking.
Moody's analysis also incorporates the country's track record of
default and limited success in controlling high inflation.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 20,055 (2019
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -2.1% (2019
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 57.3%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.8%
(2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.9% (2019 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 62.5% (2019 Actual)
Economic resiliency: b2
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 24 September 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the Argentina, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals,
including its economic strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially increased. The systemic risk in which the issuer
operates has materially decreased. The issuer has become increasingly
susceptible to event risks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A positive rating action will require clear evidence of will and ability
on the part of the authorities to set a credible policy path to fiscal
consolidation and to implement policies that lead to a material and sustained
reduction of macroeconomic imbalances.
Argentina's rating would be downgraded if Moody's anticipated
underlying credit conditions could lead to future debt restructurings
in which losses to bondholders could exceed the 65% mark.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gabriel Torres
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Yves Lemay
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
