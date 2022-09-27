Moody's affirms Argentina's Ca ratings; outlook stable

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Argentina's Ca foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and the (P)Ca senior unsecured ratings for shelf registrations. Argentina's short-term issuer rating was also affirmed at Not Prime (NP). The outlook remains stable.

The decision to affirm the Ca ratings balances Argentina's limited market access, weak governance, and history of recurrent debt restructurings with recent efforts to marshal fiscal and monetary measures to start addressing underlying macroeconomic imbalances in the context of the IMF program that was approved earlier this year.

At this rating level, the stable outlook implies that overall credit conditions are unlikely to improve materially and, consequently, expected losses remain aligned with those associated with a Ca rating.

The local-currency and foreign-currency ceilings remain unchanged. The Caa1 local-currency ceiling is three notches above the sovereign rating reflecting the degree of government intervention in the economy and the comparatively low respect for the rule of law. The Caa3 foreign-currency ceiling is two notches below the local currency ceiling and reflects the high risk of transfer and convertibility controls in the event of a default.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Argentina has a long history of credit-negative policymaking and currently faces a series of macroeconomic challenges that are likely to prolong existing credit risks. Lack of market access and persistent macroeconomic imbalances continue to undermine the sovereign credit profile. Even though Argentina has signed an Extended Fund Facility with the IMF, lack of political consensus over the pace and direction of fiscal consolidation will likely hinder the government's ability to consistently meet targets over the span of the program.

Lack of adequate and consistent market access remains one of Argentina's major credit constraints affecting both foreign-currency and local-currency obligations. A history of recurrent defaults and a weak institutional framework limit access to cross-border funding. And years of high inflation and confiscation of domestic savings have led to a comparatively underdeveloped financial system, conditions that restrict access to peso funding.

Inflation is a perennial issue for Argentina. In August, monthly inflation was 7% and inflation over the prior 12 months reached 78.5%. Moody's projects inflation will reach 85% in 2022 and 80% in 2023, with upside risks to both projections. Inflation is highly susceptible to exchange rate shocks and an abrupt devaluation, such as one triggered by lack of sufficient international reserves to defend the currency, would push inflation even higher.

International reserves stood at $37.6 billion on 21 September. This represents a $1 billion increase since earlier in the month after the government announced more favorable conditions to certain exporters that sold dollars to the central bank to boost overall reserves. But usable reserves are much lower. The gross number includes currency swaps, certain private sector deposits, and official bilateral loans. Excluding these items leaves Argentina with net reserves of less than $2 billion.

Earlier this year Argentina signed a new a 30-month $44 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF. On 19 September the IMF announced it had reached a staff level agreement on the second review of the EFF. Full compliance with the EFF targets will require continuing with fiscal consolidation in 2023, a presidential election year. This will be a significant challenge to Argentina given political differences within the governing coalition on the pace of fiscal consolidation. Moody's estimates that the primary deficit for 2022 and 2023 will breach the IMF targets, reaching 2.7% and 2.3% of GDP respectively.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that overall credit conditions are unlikely to materially improve and, consequently, expected losses will remain aligned with those associated with a Ca rating, which incorporates losses in the order of 65% to investors.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Argentina's ESG Credit Impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting its very weak governance profile and limited resilience because of high debt metrics, as well as its moderately negative exposure to social and environmental risks.

Moody's assesses Argentina's exposure to environmental risks as moderately negative (E-3), reflecting the risks that water stress, other physical climate risks, and the loss of natural capital pose to this agricultural exporter. In 2018, a major drought was the key driver of an economic recession, and heat and water risks will remain a credit challenge.

Exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3), balancing high levels of exposure to labor and income-related risks with moderate demographic, housing and health and safety pressures. Argentina has a history of low job creation and macroeconomic instability that has increased domestic poverty. The country benefits from comparatively strong educational outcomes.

The influence of governance on Argentina's credit profile is very highly negative (G-5), reflecting the impact of the long-standing severe governance challenges that have in the past led to inconsistent policymaking and debt defaults. Years of unpredictable and unsustainable fiscal and monetary policy frameworks have repeatedly resulted in domestic and external macroeconomic imbalances that leave the economy highly susceptible to economic shocks.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 23,597 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 10.4% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 50.9% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.6% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 1.4% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 55% (2021)

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 22 September 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Argentina, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management, have materially decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A positive rating action would require clear evidence of will and ability on the part of the authorities to set a credible policy path that leads to a significant and sustained reduction in macroeconomic imbalances, such that access to the capital markets is restored. Moody's would downgrade Argentina's rating if it considered underlying credit conditions were likely to lead to debt restructurings in which losses to bondholders could exceed the 65% mark.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

