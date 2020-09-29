Moody's affirms Argentine non-financial companies' ratings, changes outlooks to stable

New York, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings of eight non-financial non-utilities
companies with operations in Argentina and has changed outlooks to stable
from negative on all these companies.
The rating actions on these companies follow Moody's Investors Service's
affirmation of Argentina's government bond rating at Ca, with the
outlook changed to stable from negative, on 28 September 2020.
For more information, please see "Moody's affirms Argentina's
Ca rating, changes outlook to stable" available at moodys.com.
ISSUERS AND RATINGS AFFECTED
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Arcor S.A.I.C.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2
..Issuer: Pan American Energy, S.L.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
..Issuer: Pan American Energy, S.L.,
Argentine Branch
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Caa1
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1
..Issuer: Raghsa S.A.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2
..Issuer: Tecpetrol Internacional S.L.U.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
..Issuer: TECPETROL S.A.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1
..Issuer: Telecom Argentina S.A.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa3
..Issuer: YPF Sociedad Anonima
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Caa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Caa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Arcor S.A.I.C.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Pan American Energy, S.L.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Pan American Energy, S.L.,
Argentine Branch
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Raghsa S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Tecpetrol Internacional S.L.U.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: TECPETROL S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Telecom Argentina S.A.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: YPF Sociedad Anonima
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Arcor S.A.I.C.
Lead Analyst: Martina Gallardo Barreyro
Person Approving Credit Rating: Marianna Waltz
Moody's affirmed Arcor S.A.I.C.'s ("Arcor")
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and senior unsecured global notes' ratings
at Caa2. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
Arcor's rating are supported by its leading market position as one of
the largest food producers in the region and the largest in Argentina,
where it has a leading market position in the confectionery and chocolates
industry. The rating is also supported by the limited volatility
in products as the majority of its revenues are derived from the relatively
stable food business; which in turn explain Arcor's strong
performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing six-month
EBITDA through June 2020 by 47% to $147 million.
Its international business gives it access to fast-growing developing
markets and provide foreign currency cash flow (45% of sales in
foreign currency, including exports from Argentina), which
provide natural hedges for its US dollar denominated debt. Furthermore,
Arcor's consolidated liquidity is supported by available foreign-currency
cash balances, which comprise most of its ARS11 billion (around
$150 million) in cash as of June 30, 2020; that eventually
support the service of US dollar denominated debt in case of need.
The stable outlook on Arcor reflects our expectation that the company´s
credit metrics and operations will remain solid through the next 12-18
months. Arcor´s creditworthiness cannot be completely de-linked
from the credit quality of the Argentine government, and thus its
ratings and outlook also incorporate the risks that it shares with the
sovereign.
Pan American Energy, S.L and Pan American Energy, S.L.,
Argentine Branch
Lead Analyst: Martina Gallardo Barreyro
Person Approving Credit Rating: Marianna Waltz
Moody's affirmed Pan American Energy, S.L.´s
(PAE) CFR at Caa1. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Pan
American Energy, S.L., Argentine Branch's (PAE
Argentine Branch) Caa1 backed senior unsecured notes rating and (P)Caa1
backed senior unsecured MTN rating. The outlook was changed to
stable from negative.
PAE´s rating reflects the companies' solid cash generation and interest
coverage, strong sponsors, good liquidity profile and conservative
financial policies despite weak operating environment in Argentina.
PAE is 50% owned by BP p.l.c. (A1 negative)
and 50% owned by BC, a privately-owned oil and gas
company that is 50% owned by Bridas Energy Holdings Ltd.
and 50% by CNOOC Limited (CNOOC, A1 stable). PAE's
rating is constrained by (1) its concentration of operations and assets
in Argentina (91% of proved reserves), although the company
also operates in Bolivia (6%) and will soon ramp up operations
in Mexico (3%); and (2) its exposure to the uncertain energy
government policies in Argentina, which could limit PAE's ability
to economically exploit its reserves and book additional proven reserves.
PAE Argentine Branch's outstanding senior unsecured notes' Caa1 rating
mirrors the rating and outlook of its guarantor, PAE.
PAE's stable rating outlook reflects the company's solid credit metrics
for its rating category and good liquidity profile. PAE´s
creditworthiness cannot be completely de-linked from the credit
quality of the Argentine government, where it generates the bulk
of its revenues, and thus its ratings and outlook also incorporate
the risks that it shares with the sovereign.
Raghsa S.A.
Lead Analyst: Martina Gallardo Barreyro
Person Approving Credit Rating: Marianna Waltz
Moody's affirmed Raghsa S.A.'s (Raghsa) CFR and senior unsecured
notes' ratings at Caa2. The outlook was changed to stable from
negative.
Raghsa's Caa2 rating is mainly supported by (1) our expectation of higher
operating cash flow in fiscal year ending in February 2021 resulting from
the new lease revenue at the new Centro Empresarial Libertador office
building; (2) Raghsa's high occupancy rates; (3) healthy tenant
base and (4) healthy liquidity profile. The rating also reflects
Raghsa's moderate leverage for the rating category relative to its high-quality
assets, which are mostly unencumbered and support its liquidity
sources. Key rating challenges for Raghsa's ratings are its small
size relative to its industry peers, and the concentration of its
portfolio in four office buildings in the City of Buenos Aires.
Raghsa's liquidity profile is very good. Cash and marketable
securities are denominated in US dollars and amount to $133 million
as of May 31, 2020, with no significant debt maturities until
2024 and 2027.
Raghsa's stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the creditworthiness
of the company will be supported by steady revenue and cash flow generation
derived from the broad base of tenants, high occupancy rates and
multiple-year lease contracts. Raghsa´s creditworthiness
cannot be completely de-linked from the credit quality of the Argentine
government, where it generates the bulk of its revenues, and
thus its ratings and outlook also incorporate the risks that it shares
with the sovereign.
Tecpetrol Internacional S.L.U. and Tecpetrol S.A.
Lead Analyst: Martina Gallardo Barreyro
Person Approving Credit Rating: Marianna Waltz
Moody's affirmed Tecpetrol Internacional S.L.U. (Tecpetrol
Internacional) CFR at Caa1 and Tecpetrol S.A. backed senior
unsecured notes' rating at Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable
from negative.
Tecpetrol Internacional 's Caa1 rating reflects its geographic diversification,
with oil and gas assets and operations mainly in Argentina, Peru,
Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador, and its low financial
leverage, solid operating cash flow and strong management profile.
The rating also incorporates the strength and support of its ultimate
shareholder, the Techint Group. These factors are counterbalanced
by the high balance of company's operations in Argentina (62% of
oil and gas production as of the last twelve months ended June 2020) and
exposure to Argentina's uncertain energy policy and regulatory environment.
Tecpetrol S.A.'s outstanding senior unsecured notes' Caa1
rating mirrors the rating and outlook of its owner and guarantor,
Tecpetrol Internacional.
Tecpetrol Internacional's stable outlook reflects the company's solid
credit metrics for its rating category and good liquidity profile.
The company´s creditworthiness cannot be completely de-linked
from the credit quality of the Argentine government, where it generates
the bulk of its revenues, and thus its ratings and outlook also
incorporate the risks that it shares with the sovereign.
Telecom Argentina S.A.
Lead Analyst: Marcos Schmidt
Person Approving Credit Rating: Marianna Waltz
Moody's affirmed Telecom Argentina S.A. (Telecom Argentina)'s
CFR and senior unsecured notes' ratings at Caa3. The outlook was
changed to stable from negative.
Telecom Argentina's Caa3 ratings are supported by the company's (1) market
position as the largest integrated telecom operator in Argentina,
(2) its solid market share of around 37% in cable TV, 54%
in broadband, 50% in fixed telephony and 33% in mobile
services; and (3) Solid financial metrics for its rating category.
The company has low leverage, driven by its strong cash flow from
operations. The ratings are mainly constrained by (1) tight regulatory
oversight of Argentina's telecom industry, which poses operating
risks, (2) concentration of operations in Argentina (Government
of Argentina, Ca stable), (3) foreign-currency financing
risk, because the company generates most of its revenue in Argentine
pesos, and (4) expected negative free cash flow (FCF) generation
through 2021.
The stable outlook of Telecom mirrors the stable outlook on Argentina's
sovereign rating. The company´s creditworthiness cannot be
completely de-linked from the credit quality of the Argentine government,
where it generates the bulk of its revenues, and thus its ratings
and outlook also incorporate the risks that it shares with the sovereign.
YPF Sociedad Anonima
Lead Analyst: Martina Gallardo Barreyro
Person Approving Credit Rating: Marianna Waltz
Moody's affirmed YPF Sociedad Anonima's (YPF) Issuer Rating and
senior unsecured notes' rating at Caa3. Moody's also affirmed
YPF's MTN program´s rating at (P)Caa3. YPF's
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has been affirmed at caa3. The
outlook was changed to stable from negative.
YPF's Caa3 ratings reflect the company's (1) large oil and gas production
and its reserve size; (2) good cash generation and credit metrics
for its rating category; (3) status as the largest industrial corporate
and energy company in the domestic market; and (4) links with the
Government of Argentina, its controlling shareholder, which
combine YPF's underlying caa3 BCA, which expresses a company's intrinsic
credit risk, and our view of moderate support from and high dependence
on the Argentine government. The ratings are mainly constrained
by YPF's (1) concentration of operations in Argentina, (2) a moderate-to-high
foreign-currency risk given that most of the company's debt is
denominated in foreign currency, (3) its portfolio of majority mature
producing fields, and (4) its rigid labor cost structure.
Also, the new and more restrictive capital controls imposed by the
Argentina's Central Bank (BCRA) from October 2020 through March
2021 heighten YPF's refinancing risk. The company has a total
amount of $1.984 million in debt maturing in the next 12
months as of June 2020; the largest maturity are the $413
million remaining of $1 billion senior unsecured notes due in March
2021.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's belief that YPF's main shareholder,
the Argentine State, i) will exert no influence over the company
to spend in capital expenditures or dividends beyond its operating cash
flow generation capacity and ii) has incentives to maintain prices of
crude and oil products at a level that makes it economically attractive
for oil companies to invest to increase production and reduce the country's
dependence on imports of oil products and natural gas. YPF´s
creditworthiness cannot be completely de-linked from the credit
quality of the Argentine government, and thus its ratings also incorporate
the risks that it shares with the sovereign. Also, the stable
outlook reflects our view that possible losses for senior unsecured creditors
will not be greater than those associated with a Caa3 rating.
COMPANIES PROFILE
Headquartered in Cordoba, Argentina, Arcor S.A.I.C.
(Arcor) is one of the largest food companies in the country, with
around ARS129.4 billion (around $2,202 million) in
sales for the 12 months ended in June 2020. Arcor is focused on
three business divisions: consumer food products (confectionary,
chocolates, ice cream, cookies, crackers, snacks,
cereals and food), agribusiness and packaging. The company
has a presence in 120 countries and has more than 40 plants in Latin America
and a total of around 20,000 employees.
Pan American Energy, S.L. (PAE) is a privately-owned
energy company. The company is mainly involved in the exploitation
of oil and natural gas reserves in Argentina (91% of total proved
reserves), Bolivia (6%) and Mexico (3%). PAE
is Argentina's second-largest oil and gas company by volume.
Additionally, from April 2018, PAE incorporated downstream
operations through its integration with Axion Energy Argentina S.A.
(Axion), becoming the largest privately-owned integrated
energy company operating in Argentina. PAE owns PAE Argentine branch,
which accounts for around 70% of its total production and 80%
of proved reserves.
Raghsa S.A. (Raghsa) is a family-owned, fully
integrated developer in Argentina. The company has been engaged
in the construction, development, ownership and leasing of
premium office, commercial and residential buildings for more than
50 years. Mainly located in the City of Buenos Aires, Raghsa
owns five office buildings, accounting for around 135,000
square meters (m2) of leasable area, including Raghsa's latest project,
the office building Centro Empresarial Libertador, which has recently
opened for business. As of 31 May 2020, Raghsa reported total
assets of ARS65.4 billion (around USD 999 million).
Tecpetrol Internacional S.L.U. is a private holding
company based in Spain, with oil and gas operations exclusively
in Latin America. The company's assets include, among others,
the shares of Tecpetrol S.A., Tecpetrol Colombia S.A.,
Tecpetrol Bolivia S.A., Suizum S.L.U.,
Tecpetrol Operaciones S.A. de C.V.,
Pardaliservices S.A., TecpAndina LLC and TecpEcuador
S.A. The company carries out oil and gas exploration and
production (E&P) mainly in Argentina, Peru, Ecuador,
Colombia, Bolivia and Mexico. In addition, it has a
gas transportation and distribution business in Argentina and Mexico,
along with an electricity generation plant in Mexico.
Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Telecom Argentina
S.A. is one of the three major telecommunications service
providers in Argentina. The company offers mobile, broadband,
fixed and pay-TV services to the residential, corporate and
government sectors, and is one of the largest private-sector
companies in the country. For the last twelve months ended in June
2020 Telecom's revenue and adjusted EBITDA were ARS232,910 million
and ARS89,324 million, respectively.
Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, YPF Sociedad Anonima
(YPF) is an integrated energy company with operations concentrated in
the exploration, development and production of crude oil,
natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, and downstream operations
engaged in refining, chemicals production, retail marketing,
transportation and distribution of oil and petroleum products.
The company is 51% owned by the Argentine Estate and had revenues
of USD 11.5 billion in the last twelve months as of June 2020 and
total assets of USD 23.8 billion as of June 30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in rating Pan American Energy, S.L.,
Pan American Energy, S.L., Argentine Branch
was Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345.
The principal methodology used in rating Raghsa S.A. was
REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
The principal methodology used in rating Tecpetrol Internacional S.L.U.,
TECPETROL S.A. was Independent Exploration and Production
Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
The principal methodologies used in rating YPF Sociedad Anonima were Integrated
Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodology used in rating Arcor S.A.I.C.
was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
The principal methodology used in rating Telecom Argentina S.A.
was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
