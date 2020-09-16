Moody's affirms Argentinean banks' ratings; outlook remains negative

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the baseline credit assessments (BCAs), adjusted BCAs,
deposit ratings and counterparty risk assessments of Banco de Galicia
y Buenos Aires S.A.U. (Galicia), Banco Hipotecario
S.A. (Hipotecario), Banco Macro S.A.
(Macro) and Banco Santander Río S.A. (Santander Río).
All the remaining ratings of these issuers, including debt ratings,
were unaffected by this action.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL432163
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's has affirmed all four banks' BCAs at ca, in
line with Argentina's government debt rating (Government of Argentina,
Ca negative), reflecting our assessment of a high correlation between
the sovereign and the banks' standalone creditworthiness. The adjusted
BCA of Santander Rio was affirmed at caa3 and continues to incorporate
one notch of uplift from the bank's respective BCA, indicating Moody's
assessment of the likelihood that the Argentinean subsidiary would receive
support from its parent bank Banco Santander S.A. (Spain)
(A2/A2 Stable, baa1) in the event of stress.
All banks' foreign currency deposit ratings were affirmed at ca,
in line with the Argentinean country ceilings for foreign currency deposits.
The ceilings reflect potential transfer and convertibility risks,
as well as the risk of restrictions on freely converting local currency
to foreign currency, or even deposit freezes.
The affirmation of the banks' local currency deposit ratings,
at Caa1 for Santander Río, Caa2 for Galicia and Macro,
and Caa3 for Hipotecario, reflects our view that the credit risk
of the banks' local currency obligations, though still significant,
is lower than that of their foreign currency obligations. Still,
these banks' exposures to Argentinean sovereign risk remain significant
and are the main drivers for the Caa-range local currency ratings.
The linkages are driven by banks' sizable holdings of central bank
debt, and the increasingly challenging operating environment in
Argentina. The latter imposes rising risks on banks' asset quality
and profitability as business volumes remain low, companies and
households' repayment capacity weakens in the context of continued economic
recession, high inflation and rising unemployment, all exacerbated
by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Partly offsetting the risks, Argentinean banks currently have sizeable
liquidity, which represents about half of their assets, while
contained loan growth in recent years has preserved their capital buffers.
Additionally, Galicia, Macro and Santander Río have
limited exposure to foreign currency funding risk and their overall dependence
on market funding is low, as their funding is mainly sourced from
local currency deposits.
Banco Hipotecario, on the other hand, has a higher reliance
on market funds and a weaker asset quality profile, which drives
its Caa3 local currency rating. Risks on Hipotecario's funding
profile have materialized recently as the bank has engaged in an exchange
offer for a foreign-currency cross-border debt that is due
November 2020.
The negative outlook on the banks' ratings reflects the negative
outlook on the sovereign, as their ratings remain constrained by
the sovereign ratings and country ceilings. It also incorporates
the risk of more negative economic outcomes that could weaken financial
conditions and impact the banks' fundamentals.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade or outlook stabilization of the Argentinean banks´
could occur if the sovereign rating were upgraded or its outlook stabilized,
provided that the banks' main credit metrics remain stable or gradually
improve.
A downgrade could be driven by further downgrade of the Argentinean sovereign
ratings, by further deterioration in the country's operating environment,
and/or a higher-than-expected deterioration of the financial
institutions' asset quality, which could lead to material decline
in profitability levels, and thus, capital ratios, reducing
their loss-absorption capacity amidst a highly negative credit
cycle.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL432163
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Marcelo De Gruttola
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653