Moody's affirms Argentinean banks' ratings; outlook remains negative

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the baseline credit assessments (BCAs), adjusted BCAs, deposit ratings and counterparty risk assessments of Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U. (Galicia), Banco Hipotecario S.A. (Hipotecario), Banco Macro S.A. (Macro) and Banco Santander Río S.A. (Santander Río). All the remaining ratings of these issuers, including debt ratings, were unaffected by this action.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL432163 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has affirmed all four banks' BCAs at ca, in line with Argentina's government debt rating (Government of Argentina, Ca negative), reflecting our assessment of a high correlation between the sovereign and the banks' standalone creditworthiness. The adjusted BCA of Santander Rio was affirmed at caa3 and continues to incorporate one notch of uplift from the bank's respective BCA, indicating Moody's assessment of the likelihood that the Argentinean subsidiary would receive support from its parent bank Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (A2/A2 Stable, baa1) in the event of stress.

All banks' foreign currency deposit ratings were affirmed at ca, in line with the Argentinean country ceilings for foreign currency deposits. The ceilings reflect potential transfer and convertibility risks, as well as the risk of restrictions on freely converting local currency to foreign currency, or even deposit freezes.

The affirmation of the banks' local currency deposit ratings, at Caa1 for Santander Río, Caa2 for Galicia and Macro, and Caa3 for Hipotecario, reflects our view that the credit risk of the banks' local currency obligations, though still significant, is lower than that of their foreign currency obligations. Still, these banks' exposures to Argentinean sovereign risk remain significant and are the main drivers for the Caa-range local currency ratings. The linkages are driven by banks' sizable holdings of central bank debt, and the increasingly challenging operating environment in Argentina. The latter imposes rising risks on banks' asset quality and profitability as business volumes remain low, companies and households' repayment capacity weakens in the context of continued economic recession, high inflation and rising unemployment, all exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Partly offsetting the risks, Argentinean banks currently have sizeable liquidity, which represents about half of their assets, while contained loan growth in recent years has preserved their capital buffers. Additionally, Galicia, Macro and Santander Río have limited exposure to foreign currency funding risk and their overall dependence on market funding is low, as their funding is mainly sourced from local currency deposits.

Banco Hipotecario, on the other hand, has a higher reliance on market funds and a weaker asset quality profile, which drives its Caa3 local currency rating. Risks on Hipotecario's funding profile have materialized recently as the bank has engaged in an exchange offer for a foreign-currency cross-border debt that is due November 2020.

The negative outlook on the banks' ratings reflects the negative outlook on the sovereign, as their ratings remain constrained by the sovereign ratings and country ceilings. It also incorporates the risk of more negative economic outcomes that could weaken financial conditions and impact the banks' fundamentals.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade or outlook stabilization of the Argentinean banks´ could occur if the sovereign rating were upgraded or its outlook stabilized, provided that the banks' main credit metrics remain stable or gradually improve.

A downgrade could be driven by further downgrade of the Argentinean sovereign ratings, by further deterioration in the country's operating environment, and/or a higher-than-expected deterioration of the financial institutions' asset quality, which could lead to material decline in profitability levels, and thus, capital ratios, reducing their loss-absorption capacity amidst a highly negative credit cycle.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019.

