Moody's affirms Argentinean banks' ratings; outlook stable

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U. (Galicia), Banco Hipotecario S.A. (Hipotecario), Banco Macro S.A. (Macro) and Banco Santander Argentina S.A. (Santander Argentina), including all four banks' ca baseline credit assessments (BCAs). Moody's affirmed the Caa2 long-term local currency and Caa3 long-term foreign currency deposit ratings assigned to Galicia and Macro, the Caa1 long-term local currency and Caa3 long-term foreign currency deposit ratings assigned to Santander Argentina and the Caa3 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings assigned to Hipotecario. The outlooks on all four banks' ratings remain stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ca BCA of Galicia, Hipotecario, Macro and Santander Argentina, which is in line with the Government of Argentina's Ca debt rating, reflects the significant linkages between the sovereign's creditworthiness and that of the banks. Persistent macroeconomic imbalances in the country, including years of high inflation and subsequent currency shocks, undermine both the sovereign's and banks´ credit profiles. Imbalances are evidenced by rising inflation in recent years, which is currently expected to close 2022 at 100% according to market expectations. In addition, inflation is highly susceptible to exchange rate shocks and an abrupt devaluation, which could be triggered by the lack of sufficient international reserves, would push inflation even higher.

Weak operating conditions have significant negative implications for banks' business volumes and financial profiles, severely limiting business prospects and adding risks to their asset quality, profitability, funding and ultimately capital. The latter has translated in the persistent drop in credit penetration in the country especially since 2018, with credit to GDP at only 11% as of June 2022. In addition, the linkages between the sovereign and banks' creditworthiness are exacerbated by the latter's direct exposure to central government and central bank debt, which accounted for a high 45% of banks' assets on average as of June 2022.

Partially counterbalancing these pressures, banks' financial fundamentals have remained broadly resilient through a long period of volatility and low economic growth in Argentina, including very high inflation and increasing pressure on the government's fiscal position, following the sovereign's distressed debt exchange performed in 2020. Although banks' credit fundamentals alone are not sufficient to offset significant challenges arising from the very weak operating environment, banks' loan asset risk remained contained over the past year and inflation-adjusted profitability levels were positive throughout the cycle. Deposit inflows remained consistent supporting banks' ample liquidity buffers and capitalization continued to benefit from the contraction in loan origination since 2018. In addition, the reduction of banks' exposure to funding and loans in foreign currency in recent years mitigates further deterioration on asset quality and funding profiles following subsequent currency shocks and the sovereign's weak foreign exchange reserves.

These banks' foreign currency deposit and senior debt ratings, which were affirmed at Caa3, are in line with Argentina's country ceiling for foreign currency obligations and in the case of Galicia, Macro and Santander Argentina, are constrained by it. The foreign currency ratings reflect potential transfer and convertibility risks, which could include restrictions on moving foreign exchange offshore, as well as restrictions on freely converting local currency to foreign currency in order to pay debt, or even deposit freezes. In June 2022, on average for the banking system, 15% of total deposits and 8% of total loans were denominated in foreign currency, levels that diminished consistently since 2019.

The affirmation of the local currency deposit ratings, at Caa1 for Santander Argentina and Caa2 for Galicia and Macro reflects our view that the credit risk of these entities' local currency obligations, though still significant, is lower than that of their foreign currency obligations. Still, the banks' exposures to Argentinean sovereign risk remain significant and are the main drivers for the Caa-range local currency ratings.

The adjusted BCA of Santander Argentina was affirmed at caa3 and continues to incorporate one notch of uplift from the bank's respective BCA, which is also incorporated in its Caa1 local currency deposit rating, indicating Moody's assessment of the likelihood that the Argentinean subsidiary would receive support from its parent bank Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (A2/A2 Stable, baa1) in the event of stress. For Hipotecario, local currency deposit ratings were affirmed at Caa3, reflecting its weaker standalone profile compared to peers, including the bank's weaker asset quality metrics and its higher reliance on wholesale funding, as well as the bank's higher exposure to sovereign and central bank debt. In June 2022, the combined exposure to sovereign and central bank debt represented 4.9x Hipotecario's tangible common equity, compared to an average of 2.0x reported by the other three rated banks.

The stable outlook on these four banks' deposit ratings reflects Moody's assessment that operating conditions are unlikely to improve materially over the next 12 to 18 months, and therefore, banks' credit profiles will remain consistent with their current ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade of these four Argentinean banks could occur if the sovereign debt rating is upgraded, provided that the entities' main credit metrics remained stable or improve.

A downgrade could be driven by a downgrade of Argentina's sovereign debt rating, or by further deterioration in the country's operating environment. Intrinsic downward pressure to the banks' ca BCA could also arise in case of a rapid deterioration in asset quality or capital position. Sustained losses would also negatively impact these banks' capitalization, reducing their loss-absorption capacity amidst a highly negative credit cycle.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ca

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ca

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Caa2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa3, outlook remains stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa2, outlook remains stable

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ca

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Caa3

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Caa2

..Issuer: Banco Hipotecario S.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ca

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ca

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Caa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa3

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa3, outlook remains stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa3, outlook remains stable

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa3, outlook remains stable

..Issuer: Banco Macro S.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ca

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ca

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Caa2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa3, outlook remains stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa2, outlook remains stable

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Caa3

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)Caa2

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ca

..Issuer: Banco Santander Argentina S.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ca

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Caa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Caa3, outlook remains stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Caa1, outlook remains stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Banco Hipotecario S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Banco Macro S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Banco Santander Argentina S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

