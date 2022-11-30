Moody's affirms Arrow's Baa3 senior unsecured rating; outlook stable

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Arrow Electronics, Inc.'s ("Arrow") Baa3 senior unsecured rating and P-3 commercial paper rating. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Arrow will maintain its leading market position and strong credit metrics.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Arrow Electronics, Inc.

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Arrow Electronics, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Arrow's Baa3 rating is supported by the company's large scale as one of the leading global distributors of electronic components and information technology (IT) products serving over 90 countries. Arrow's broad reach into its small and medium sized business (SMB) customer base combined with its global footprint position Arrow as an important long term partner for IT and components manufacturers. During the period of supply chain shortages, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) increasingly choose to partner with Arrow to supplement their access to electronic components or leverage Arrow's supply chain as a service offerings. Arrow's revenue grew 20% in 2021 and 8.6% in the LTM October 1, 2022 reaching a record $36.8 billion. Despite an increase in funded debt balances in 2022, adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2x as of October 1, 2022 remained low driven by profit growth.

With the expectation of weaker macroeconomic conditions in 2023, Moody's projects low-to-mid single digit revenue decline for the company. However, Arrow benefits from the countercyclical nature of its business model and will generate strong free cash flow as working capital becomes a source of cash during periods of revenue contraction.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Arrow will maintain strong credit metrics, including operating margins comfortably above 4%. Moody's also expects that Arrow will generate strong free cash flow allowing the company to manage financial leverage at current levels with the flexibility to fund growth investments and share buybacks.

Moody's expects the company to maintain strong liquidity, which is supported by $334 million of cash and a $2 billion revolving credit facility due September 2026 with no outstanding borrowings as of October 1, 2022. The revolving credit facility will continue to provide full coverage under Arrow's $1.2 billion commercial paper (CP) program ($264.6 million outstanding). Working capital investments required to support topline growth over the past 12 months resulted in negative free cash flow of $357 million. Moody's projects that Arrow will be able to generate strong free cash flow in 2023 as revenue growth moderates. Arrow also has access to a $1.5 billion accounts receivable North American securitization program expiring September 2025 ($1.24 billion outstanding) and a €600 million EMEA securitization facility due December 2025 ($586 million outstanding).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Arrow's ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains solid organic revenue growth, adjusted operating margins sustain above 5%, and debt/EBITDA is maintained below 1.75x (Moody's adjusted).

The ratings could be downgraded if Arrow experiences permanent revenue contraction, loss of market share, or margin erosion. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3x (Moody's adjusted).

Arrow, headquartered in Centennial, CO, is one of the world's largest value-added distributors of electronic components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firms, and industrial customers. The company is also a leading provider of enterprise and midrange computing services, solutions, and software to the value-added reseller (VAR) and managed service provider (MSP) markets. Arrow generated $36.8 billion of revenue in the LTM October 1, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

